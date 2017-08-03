For the next several weeks, comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York City nearly every single night. He will be joined by rappers, comedians and pop culture icons of all types as he celebrates his 30th year in show business. On Wednesday night, Chappelle sat down with Stephen Colbert and walked the “Late Show” host through his current assessment of the United States, including what was at times a stinging takedown of President Donald Trump.

Ever since Trump was elected in November 2016, Chappelle has made headlines with his views on the president.

“I’m wishing Donald Trump luck,” Chappelle said during a November appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

“And I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too,” he said.

Later, Chappelle would say that he “f***ed up” by offering Trump an olive branch.

Chappelle further explained those comments on Wednesday night.

“It’s not like I wanted to give him a chance that night,” Chappelle said to big laughs.

“You know, listen, man, in the last six months, I think we’re all getting an education about the presidency.”

Ultimately, Chappelle feels that Trump has made better voters and more informed citizens of the American people, but at the end of the day, he is a “polarizing dude.”

“He’s like a bad DJ at a good party,” Chappelle said.