10-month-old baby hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummy bear

We're getting closer to a total solar eclipse that will be visible from north Georgia! Humans have watched eclipses for ages, and during that time our scientific understanding has grown tremendously. As a result, many of the older ideas about the causes and effects of total solar eclipses have been replaced by detailed physical explanations. However, some of those older ideas have stuck around. Here some commonly-held misconceptions and the explanations from NASA: 1. Total solar eclipses produce harmful rays that can cause blindness. During a total solar eclipse when the disk of the moon fully covers the sun, the corona emits only electromagnetic radiation, though sometimes with a greenish hue. Scientists have studied this radiation for centuries. Because it is a million times fainter than the light from the sun itself, there is nothing in the coronal light that could cause blindness. However, you should not look directly at the sun during an eclipse. If you watch the sun before totality, is can cause retinal damage. 2. If you are pregnant you should not watch an eclipse because it can harm your baby. This is related to the previous false idea that harmful radiations are emitted during a total solar eclipse. Although the electromagnetic radiation from the corona, seen as light, is perfectly safe, there is another form of radiation that travels to Earth from the sun. Deep in the solar interior where nuclear fusion takes place to light the sun, particles called neutrinos are born, and zip unimpeded out of the sun and into space. They also pass through the solid body of the moon during the eclipse and a second or so later reach Earth and pass through it too. Every second, your body is pelted by trillions of these neutrinos, no matter if the sun is above or below the horizon. The only consequence is that every few minutes a few atoms in your body are transmuted into a different isotope by absorbing a neutrino. This is an entirely harmless effect and would not harm you, or if you are pregnant, the developing fetus. 3. Eclipses will poison any food that is prepared during the event. Related to the false idea of harmful solar rays is that during a total solar eclipse, some kind of radiation is produced that will harm your food. If that were the case, the same radiations would harm the food in your pantry, or crops in the field. It is natural to want to make up fearful stories about eclipses and look for coincidences among events around you. [READ: 7 things to know about the rare total solar eclipse Aug. 21] 4. Eclipses are harbingers of something very bad about to happen. This is a classic case of confirmation bias in that we tend to remember all the occasions when two things happened together, but forget all of the other times when they did not. This gives us a biased view of causes and effects that we remember easily, because the human brain is predisposed to looking for, and remembering, patterns that can be used as survival rules-of-thumb. Total solar eclipses are not often recorded in the historical record, but they do tend to be recorded when they coincide with other historical events. For example in 763 B.C., early Assyrian records mention an eclipse in the same passage as an insurrection in the city of Ashur, now known as Qal'at Sherqat in Iraq, suggesting that the ancient people linked the two in their minds. Or when King Henry I of England, the son of William the Conqueror, died in A.D. 1133, the event coincided with a total solar eclipse. With a little work you can also find numerous cases when something good happened. 5. There are no total solar eclipses at Earth’s North or South Poles. There is nothing especially unique about these locations from an astronomical standpoint. The last total solar eclipse viewed from the North Pole area was on March 20, 2015. The last total solar eclipse viewed from the South Pole area was on Nov. 23, 2003. 6. The moon turns completely black during a total solar eclipse. Look at the first quarter moon and you will discover that the dark lunar surface beyond the crescent is weakly illuminated. This is because, as viewed from the moon, Earth is very bright in the sky and its weak light is enough to turn the lunar surface a pale milky white. This is called earthshine, and the same thing applies during a total solar eclipse. Most of Earth’s surface is actually in broad daylight off the path of totality, and from the moon it would be in full phase, shining down on the lunar surface at its brightest. So, during a total solar eclipse, the lunar surface will be dimly seen due to earthshine, surrounded by the much more brilliant corona of the sun. [READ: Local libraries offer free eclipse glasses for total solar eclipse] 7. The corona of the sun has always been observed during a total solar eclipse. It is hard not to imagine that the way things are now is the way they have always been, but in the case of the sun we can never be too sure. We already know that the familiar 11-year sunspot cycle seemingly ‘vanished’ in the 1700s during what scientists call the Maunder Minimum. There have been a number of accounts of total solar eclipses dating back to the time of the Ancient Greeks, but curiously descriptions of the contemporary corona, which is the most dramatic feature, are either not provided or are only barely mentioned. Poet Archilochus spoke of the total solar eclipse of 6 April 647 B.C.E. and failed to mention the corona “There is nothing beyond hope, nothing that can be sworn impossible, nothing wonderful, since Zeus, father of the Olympians, made night from mid-day, hiding the light of the shining Sun, and sore fear came upon men.” Johannes Kepler during the eclipse of October 12, 1605 was happy to mention the ‘Red Flames’ visible around the rim of the sun, but no mention of what we now see as a dazzling corona! It wasn’t until the eclipse of May 3, 1715 described by astronomer Edmund Halley from England that we get our first genuine corona description as a’… luminous ring of pale whiteness’. So, did the sun go through a thousand-year period of not having a significant corona at all? We may never know for certain. 8. Solar Eclipses foretell major life changes and events about to happen. A common qualification is that if the eclipse doesn’t foretell a change in your life it may foretell a change in that of your friends. This is a logically-flawed use of confirmation bias in which you prove a cause-and-effect relationship by ignoring failures and only consider successful forecasts. There is nothing other than human psychology that connects eclipses with future events in your life. [READ: How to safely view the total solar eclipse] 9. Solar eclipses are a sign of an exceptional celestial event taking place in time and space. Because they can be mathematically predicted across thousands of years, solar eclipses are a re-affirmation that there is a sublime clock-work regularity to the universe. 10. Solar eclipses six months after your birthday, or on your birthday, are a sign of impending bad health. This is a common belief among astrologers, and once again is only supported by confirmation bias. There is no physical relationship between a total solar eclipse and your health. Among a random sample of people, you may find such correlations from time to time but they are outnumbered by all the other occasions during which your health was excellent.