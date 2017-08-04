Mom of missing 21-year-old: 'I just want to know where she is'

Friends and family passed out flyers Friday night, more than 48 hours after their 21-year-old loved one disappeared in Jacksonville, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

Savannah Gold was reported missing Wednesday after she didn’t show up for her shift at Bonefish Grill on San Jose Boulevard.

>> RELATED: Parents of missing woman say strange circumstances surround her disappearance

Friends said missing a shift was out of character for Gold. Her parents said they have a feeling their daughter is in danger.

“Somebody’s terrorizing her. I don’t know if that’s true, but I feel like something is going on,” her mother, Sharon Gold, said.

About 30 minutes after Gold was supposed to be at work, her father Daniel said he got a text from Gold’s phone. It had misspelled words and said she was running away with a great guy she met and would call them later.

NEW: JSO talked to two "known associates" the day #SavannahGold disappeared. Both allowed officers to search homes, found nothing. pic.twitter.com/HOMjbGhHXd — Letisha Bereola (@LetishaANjax) August 4, 2017

That was the moment Gold’s parents said they knew something was wrong.

“He showed it to me and I immediately knew that it wasn’t her," Sharon Gold said. "We text each other all day and every day,and this was not from my daughter. It was from someone else."

Gold’s car was left in the Bonefish Grill parking lot, parked behind an ATM and under some trees.

The doors were unlocked and her purse, which contained cash and her ID, was inside the car. Her father said her brand-new tire was slashed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating Gold’s disappearance as a missing person case. Officers tried to ping her phone but it appeared to be turned off, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

Officers said they are following leads.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office sent this statement:

The case is currently being worked as a missing person case. We are presently following up leads and actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Ms. Gold’s disappearance. As soon as we have further information to disseminate, it will be distributed.”

Gold's parents said they just want their daughter safe at home.

“I just want to know where she is. I just want her to come home,” said Sharon Gold.

Anyone with information about Gold's location is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

NEW: A friend told JSO he got the impression she was changing a tire before she went into work Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/3l8FEkaUVh — Letisha Bereola (@LetishaANjax) August 4, 2017

More people showing up to help get the word out about #SavannahGold. Missing since Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/XlfUmgy2oa — Letisha Bereola (@LetishaANjax) August 4, 2017