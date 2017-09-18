Listen Live
cloudy-day
68°
H 88
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
68°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Mom of Georgia Tech student shot by police speaks out
Close

Mom of Georgia Tech student shot by police speaks out

Mom of Georgia Tech student shot by police speaks out
Photo Credit: Steve Schaefer
Morner set out flowers at a memorial for Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz Sunday, September 17, 2017, In Atlanta GA. Schultz, an engineering student at Georgia Tech, was shot by Georgia Tech campus police near Curran Parking Deck after allegedly wielding a knife and telling officers to shoot him Saturday night. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Mom of Georgia Tech student shot by police speaks out

By: Christian Boone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  When Lynne Schultz first heard that her oldest child, Scout, had been shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday night, she assumed it occurred at a protest rally.

>> Watch the news report here

Scout, she says, was politically active in progressive causes. Scout, a brilliant student despite numerous medical issues, suffered from depression and had attempted suicide two years ago, Lynne Schultz said.

>> Georgia Tech police fatally shoot student holding knife

According to Georgia Tech police, Scout was seen walking toward police and ignored numerous orders to drop what appeared to be a pocket knife. Photos of the knife taken at the scene reveal the blade was not extended. 

>> On AJC.com: Georgia Tech student dies after shooting on campus

>> On AJC.com: Photos: Scene at fatal shooting of Georgia Tech student 

Video of the incident showed Scout, 21, shouting, “Shoot me!” to the four officers on the scene. A minute later, one of them did

“Why didn’t they use some nonlethal force, like pepper spray or Tasers?” Lynne Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. 

That’s among the questions the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be asking as the state agency investigates the shooting. 

Police said the shooting was prompted when Scout Schultz failed to comply with their repeated commands to drop the knife. 

Chris Stewart, the attorney for the student’s parents, said it appears the officer who shot Scout overreacted. 

“I think (Scout) was having a mental breakdown and didn’t know what to do,” said Stewart, who wondered why nonlethal force wasn’t used. “The area was secured. There was no one around at risk.”

Scout Schultz was shot in the heart and was pronounced dead 30 minutes later at Grady Memorial Hospital, Lynne Schultz said. 

Two years ago, Scout attempted suicide by hanging, the student’s mother said. 

Stewart said he doesn’t believe Scout was attempting “suicide by cop.” 

>> On AJC.com: How Atlanta police handle calls involving mentally ill

Scout was majoring in computer engineering and was already taking courses for a master’s degree in biomedical engineering, with plans to design biomedical devices for a living. 

Scout identified as non-binary, meaning neither male nor female, Lynne Schultz said. The accepted pronoun for non-binary individuals is “they.” 

>> Read more trending news

Most of Scout’s stress was related to school, the student’s mother said.

“Scout was always a perfectionist,” Lynne Schultz said. “They always worried he was going to fail a test but got all A’s and only two B’s at Tech.”

“(Scout) had a lot of empathy for people, active in a lot of causes. And very smart. Scary smart, really.” 

Read more on MyAJC.com.

Related

Georgia Tech police fatally shoot student holding knife

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London. He is in custody in south London, police said. 'He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,' police said in a statement Sunday. The Associated Press reported Sunday that London police were searching a home in the suburb of Stanwell that was linked to the second suspect. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack, the BBC reported. Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the BBC that the second arrest suggests the attacker was not 'a lone wolf.” Rudd said there was 'no evidence' to suggest that the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the incident, were behind the attack. 'But as this unfolds and as we do our investigations, we will make sure we find out how he was radicalised if we can,' she said. The 18-year-old was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was 'significant, but the terror threat level remains at 'critical.' Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported. >>  London train bombing: 5 things to know Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said. Of the 30 people injured in Friday's attack, one remains in the hospital, NHS England told the BBC. Basu said the force was not changing its 'protective security measures,' adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers. 'This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. 'For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.' British authorities lowered the terrorist threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Sunday.  The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m. It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly. Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said. The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Someone is throwing rocks at cars along busy highway
    Someone is throwing rocks at cars along busy highway
  • Watch: Surprised homeowners react when they spot crab in flood damaged home after Hurricane Irma
    Watch: Surprised homeowners react when they spot crab in flood damaged home after Hurricane Irma
    Countless houses in the Jacksonville, Florida, experienced flooding as a result of Hurricane Irma, leaving a headache for many homeowners to clean up. >> Read more trending news But what about the critters that flooding can leave behind? One household just a block away from the Trout River in North Jacksonville found a crab in their wall three days after their house flooded. Lyndsay Grace sent the video to Action News Jax on Twitter.  'I'm done, I'm going home!' says one person who then shrieks as the crab scuttles across the floor of the house.
  • Police shooting of Georgia Tech student stirs old debate, with new questions
    Police shooting of Georgia Tech student stirs old debate, with new questions
    The fatal shooting of a Georgia Tech student on campus late Saturday night has a prompted a state investigation and spurred a national conversation surrounding issues including use of force, mental health and gender identity. >> Watch the news report here >> Mom of Georgia Tech student shot by police speaks out Scout Schultz, from Lilburn, was shot once in the heart after a confrontation with four Georgia Tech police officers. The 21-year-old engineering student was brandishing a pocket knife that police said Schultz refused to drop. It was the first officer-involved shooting on Tech’s campus in at least 20 years, if ever, a spokesman for the university said. Questions about what led to the incident and how it was handled outnumber answers at this point. >> On AJC.com: Photos: Scene at fatal shooting of Georgia Tech student  According to the GBI, officers “provided multiple verbal commands and attempted to speak with Schultz, who was not cooperative and would not comply with the officers’ commands,” said agency spokeswoman Nelly Miles. “Schultz continued to advance on the officers with the knife” and was shot. Schultz was pronounced dead 30 minutes later at Grady Memorial Hospital. Attorney Chris Stewart, retained by Schultz’s parents, said that while Scout may not have obeyed commands, the student never rushed the officers. And he noted the blade on the knife was not extended. “The area was secured. There was no one around at risk,” said >> Georgia Tech police fatally shoot student holding knife But Lance LoRusso, a Marietta attorney and former officer, warned against drawing conclusions from two videos of the shooting filmed by witnesses. “People don’t stop in their tracks when they’re shot. Even at 15 to 20 feet the suspect is very likely to stab him” if the suspect wants to, said LoRusso, who represents many officers in use-of-force cases. “They’ll close that gap before the officer can get maybe more than one or two shots off.” But family and friends have asked: Was lethal force necessary? “Why didn’t they use some nonlethal force, like pepper spray or Tasers?” Scout’s mother, Lynne Schultz, said in an exclusive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. >> On AJC.com: Georgia Tech student dies after shooting on campus A Tech spokesman said campus police do not carry Tasers, or stun guns, but are equipped with pepper spray. “I just don’t understand how they couldn’t have Tasers,” Stewart said. What led to the confrontation is a question that may never be answered conclusively. Scout’s mother said the computer engineering student had attempted suicide two years ago using a belt as a noose. Diagnosed with depression at a young age, Scout’s mental health often wavered. “It was intermittent,” Lynne Schultz said. “There was trouble in middle school, and then there was improvement.” >> On AJC.com: How Atlanta police handle calls involving mentally ill Overall, “Scout spent more time being fine than not fine,” she said. Scout Schultz, according to the mother, chose to identify as nonbinary, neither male nor female, and was classified as intersex, meaning a person has biological or physiological characteristics that aren’t necessarily fully male or female. That’s different from “transgender,” where people feel they know what their gender is and that it’s not the gender they were assigned.  The AJC is following Associated Press guidelines for media coverage in using the pronoun “they” for Scout. Scout’s family and friends did, as well. A recent national study found that 40 percent of transgender and non-gender-conforming people attempt suicide. But Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality, cautioned against jumping to conclusions. >> On WSBTV.com: Family of Georgia Tech shooting victim demanding answers An intersex person might or might not have greater mental health issues, because growing up intersex or transgender can carry a stigma and be highly stressful, he said. However, Graham stressed, “What‘s important for folks to recognize is there may have been some health issues involved, but mental health issues are not necessarily related to our gender identity.” Scout’s mother said she doesn’t believe gender issues prompted Saturday’s deadly incident. She said her child had found ample support and encouragement two years after coming out as intersex, and Scout was president of the Georgia Tech Pride Alliance. She believes stress over school might have prompted the encounter with police. Scout was majoring in computer engineering and was already taking post-graduate courses, with plans to design biomedical devices for a living. “Scout was always a perfectionist,” Lynne Schutlz said. “(Scout) always worried (they) was going to fail a test but got all A’s and only two B’s at Tech.” Aby Parsons, executive director of Tech’s LGBTQIA Resource Center, worked closely with Schultz for two years. She described Schultz as a creative, courageous leader with a gift for organization. If she sent an email asking where things stood on something, Schultz would “reply instantly,” she said. Parsons said she was camping in the woods and didn’t even think she had a cell signal when she got a message about the shooting in the middle of the night. “Total shock and disbelief,” she said. “I just saw Scout on Thursday, we were planning a board game night. They (Scout) were saying, ‘Wow these are really good board games.’ That was Thursday night. I had not seen anything to lead me to think this could happen.” Video of the incident showed Scout, 21, shouting, “Shoot me!” to the officers, leading some to wonder if this was a “suicide by cop.” Miles, with the GBI, said Sunday she did not know whether the officer who fired at Schultz was trained in dealing with mentally ill suspects. The GBI, through its Crisis Intervention Team, has trained roughly 10,000 local, state and federal law enforcement officers since it began in 2004. Atlanta, Roswell, Henry County and now DeKalb are among the local agencies that require all of its officers to take the class. Some agencies do not require it. LoRusso said it appears the officer followed the proper protocol. “It looks like from what I can see that the officer did everything right,” telling Schultz to drop the knife, and LoRusso added, moving backward to try to put an obstacle in between them to increase the reaction time the officer would have if the student charged. The fact the student refused to drop the knife was a dangerous move, and created “reasonable belief” for the officer that his life was in danger from a suspect with a deadly weapon, LoRusso said. >> Read more trending news “Under the law,” he said, “that’s what matters.” Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard will decide, based on the GBI’s investigation, whether charges against the officer are warranted. Prosecutions against officers are rare. A 2015 investigation by the AJC and Channel 2 Action News showed that in more than 180 fatal shootings over five years by police officers in the state, none had resulted in criminal charges against the officer. Federal oversight in Schultz’s case is unlikely, as the Justice Department announced Friday it was revamping a program meant to address concerns — raised by local police departments — about officer use of force. Instead, the initiative begun under the Obama administration will focus on efforts to reduce violent crime. – AJC staff writer Stephanie Lamm contributed to this article.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.