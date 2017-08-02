Mom donates 600 gallons of breast milk, diagnosed with hyper lactation

Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra has been diagnosed with a medical condition, but instead of considering it a road block, she’s using it to help others.

Anderson-Sierra was diagnosed with hyper lactation syndrome. Her body produces extra breast milk. So much extra, that she has donated more than 78,000 ounces of milk. That’s more than 600 gallons, People reported.

>> Read more trending news

Her daughter, who is 6 months old, drinks about 20-28 ounces a day, but Anderson-Sierra’s body produces 225 ounces daily.

She now donates the extra to milk banks which are then sent across the country to help families who can’t breast feed still get the benefits of breast milk.

After her first daughter was born, she donated to local moms, but after her second daughter was born, she expanded her donation circle to the rest of the country.

Anderson-Sierra now spends four to five hours a day pumping. She does get paid a dollar an ounce for each donation, but she said most of the money is spent buying pumps, sanitation kits and freezers to store the milk, People reported.

