Mom, children living in fear after burglar caught in the act

A Brockton woman tells Boston 25 News she is living in fear knowing that the person who broke into her home is still on the loose.

Renee asked to use only her first name out of fear. She says she grabbed a broom to go clean her 9-year-old son’s room, but when she went through the door she noticed something was off.

>> Read more trending news

“I said why is the Playstation on the bed. I'm thinking, what did my son do this morning. I looked here. I said that's weird. I saw out of the corner of my eye, someone standing like this,” Renee told Boston 25 News reporter Malini Basu.

Her first reaction was to use the broom in her hand as a weapon.

“I was hitting him. ‘Get out of my house, get out, get out, leave my house now,’” she said.

He wasn’t leaving, so she turned and ran outside.

“Screaming bloody blue murder, no cars around. I'm yelling ‘he's in my house, call the cops,’” she said.

The suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics and jewelry.He also stole the family’s sense of safety.

“I can't sleep. I'm constantly looking over my shoulder,” Renee said.

Renee lives in the home with her husband, son, 22-year-old daughter and 4-year-old granddaughter.

“I hope it was worth it, he has kids scared, my mom scared. There are little kids that live here,” Renee’s daughter Erica said.