Mississippi teacher under fire for alleged racist Facebook post

BATESVILLE, Miss. - A teacher is out of the classroom after a racist Facebook post appeared on her page.
Officials confirmed to Fox13Memphis that Cammie Rone is a teacher at Mississippi’s Batesville Intermediate School. The school serves about 600 students in the second and third grades, according to the school’s website.
A post on Cammie Rone's Facebook page said: "If blacks in this country are so offended no (one) is forcing them here. Why (don’t) they pack up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living."
It went on to say the government will “pay for it.”
In a second post, Rone claimed that she was hacked.
"If anyone knows me I post about cows, recipes, and home improvements. Not racism,” she wrote.
In a statement to Fox13Memphis, school district officials said they were aware of the incident.
"We are aware of the alleged Facebook comment involving one of our employees,” the statement said. “That employee has been placed on administrative leave as we continue our investigation into the matter."
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
