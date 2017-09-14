Listen Live
National
Missing pregnant teacher’s body found, boyfriend charged with murder
Missing pregnant teacher’s body found, boyfriend charged with murder

Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department via AP
This undated image provided by the Montgomery County Police Department shows Laura Wallen. Police in Maryland say Wallen, a pregnant teacher who was missing for more than a week, has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, is charged with her slaying. Montgomery County police Chief Thomas Manger said at a news conference that she was found in Damascus, about 38 miles west of Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (Montgomery County Police Department via AP)

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The body of a pregnant high school teacher in Maryland has been found and now her boyfriend, and the baby’s father, is charged with her murder.

Lauren Wallen had been missing for nine days and missed the first day of the new school year on Sept. 5. Her boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, had pleaded for her return days before she was found dead in a shallow grave, WJLA reported.

“If somebody has her, please understand that you’ve taken away a huge person in so many people’s life,”Tessier said Monday. “I don’t know where she is. I don’t know. I pray that she’s safe and that she comes back. That’s all I care about.”

>> Read more trending news

But police had a feeling that Tessier’s story during a news conference wasn’t the truth.

“The decision to allow him to participate in that news conference was a calculated decision made by the detectives in this case for the express purpose of hearing what he had to say. It was done with the approval and knowledge of the victim’s family,” Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger said.

Wallen’s parents had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Wallen’s location, WJLA reported.

""

Tessier had been the last one to see Wallen before she disappeared. They were together at a grocery store near her home on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Police said she then texted a friend that Tessier had taken her to a field near Damascus, Maryland and she wasn’t sure why he did.

Wallen’s sister said she also received what she described as a “troubling” text message from Wallen’s phone on Sept. 4. But police said it wasn’t Wallen who sent the text that claimed the baby wasn’t her boyfriend’s child. Instead, police said, Tessier sent the text himself, WRC reported.

Police said that Tessier also took Wallen’s SUV and parked it not far from the high school where she worked. Police said that he admitted to getting rid of the front license plate, her driver’s license and her iPhone.

The SUV was found at an apartment complex on Sept. 7, WRC reported.

Wallen’s body was found in a shallow grave in the woods Wednesday.

Police are not sure of Tessier’s motive, but he has been charged with murder. An autopsy will determine Wallen’s cause of death, WRC reported.

News

  • Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant due to lupus
    Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant due to lupus
    Gomez writes in an Instagram post confirmed by her publicist early Thursday that she has been somewhat out of the spotlight this summer because she was recovering from the procedure. She calls the transplant 'what I needed to do for my overall health.' The post didn't reveal Gomez's current condition or say where or when the procedure took place. Gomez's publicist declined to release more information. Gomez says the donor for the kidney was television actress Francia Raisa. The Instagram post includes a picture of Gomez and Raisa holding hands while lying side-by-side in hospital beds. Gomez also posted a picture of a scar on her abdomen. Gomez revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015.
  • Missing pregnant teacher’s body found, boyfriend charged with murder
    Missing pregnant teacher’s body found, boyfriend charged with murder
    The body of a pregnant high school teacher in Maryland has been found and now her boyfriend, and the baby’s father, is charged with her murder. Lauren Wallen had been missing for nine days and missed the first day of the new school year on Sept. 5. Her boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, had pleaded for her return days before she was found dead in a shallow grave, WJLA reported. “If somebody has her, please understand that you’ve taken away a huge person in so many people’s life,”Tessier said Monday. “I don’t know where she is. I don’t know. I pray that she’s safe and that she comes back. That’s all I care about.” >> Read more trending news But police had a feeling that Tessier’s story during a news conference wasn’t the truth. “The decision to allow him to participate in that news conference was a calculated decision made by the detectives in this case for the express purpose of hearing what he had to say. It was done with the approval and knowledge of the victim’s family,” Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger said. Wallen’s parents had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Wallen’s location, WJLA reported. Tessier had been the last one to see Wallen before she disappeared. They were together at a grocery store near her home on Saturday, Sept. 2. Police said she then texted a friend that Tessier had taken her to a field near Damascus, Maryland and she wasn’t sure why he did. Wallen’s sister said she also received what she described as a “troubling” text message from Wallen’s phone on Sept. 4. But police said it wasn’t Wallen who sent the text that claimed the baby wasn’t her boyfriend’s child. Instead, police said, Tessier sent the text himself, WRC reported. Police said that Tessier also took Wallen’s SUV and parked it not far from the high school where she worked. Police said that he admitted to getting rid of the front license plate, her driver’s license and her iPhone. The SUV was found at an apartment complex on Sept. 7, WRC reported. Wallen’s body was found in a shallow grave in the woods Wednesday. Police are not sure of Tessier’s motive, but he has been charged with murder. An autopsy will determine Wallen’s cause of death, WRC reported.
  • 2017 Emmys: What time, what channel, who is nominated, is it livestreamed?
    2017 Emmys: What time, what channel, who is nominated, is it livestreamed?
    The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday in Los Angeles with the “Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert doing the hosting duties. The evening will begin with coverage of the red carpet arrivals of television’s biggest stars, and if revealing dresses aren’t enough, Colbert has promised nudity during the show. 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Westworld' top the list of most nominated shows with 22 nominations each. One show guaranteed not to win an award is “Game of Thrones.” HBO did not air the seventh season of its hit show within the 2017 Emmys eligibility period (June 1, 2016-May 31, 2017). “Game of Thrones’” season began on July 16 this year.  Here’s a look at who is nominated, what time the ceremony airs, who is presenting and how you can watch. What time: The show begins at 8 p.m. ET; the red carpet coverage begins on ETonline at 5 p.m. ET. Where is it being held: The show will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. What channel: CBS will air the ceremony. Is it livestreamed: You can stream it live on CBS All Access on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. And, if you do not already have CBS All Access, you can watch the show with a free trial of the service. Who is hosting: Stephen Colbert is hosting the show. Who is presenting: Here are some of the stars who are presenting awards. Alexis Bledel Matt Bomer Carol Burnett Dave Chappelle James Corden  Viola Davis Laura Dern Jane Fonda Chris Hardwick Zoe Kravitz Norman Lear LL Cool J Melissa McCarthy Seth MacFarlane Gerald McRaney Seth Meyers Dolly Parton Sarah Paulson Jeremy Piven Lily Tomlin Cicely Tyson Gabrielle Union Who is nominated: Here is a list of some of the nominees for Emmys this year. Drama Series “Better Call Saul” (AMC) “The Crown” (Netflix) “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) “House of Cards” (Netflix) “Stranger Things” (Netflix) “This Is Us” (NBC) “Westworld” (HBO) Comedy Series “Atlanta” (FX) “Black-ish” (ABC) “Master of None” (Netflix) “Modern Family” (ABC) “Silicon Valley” (HBO) “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix) “Veep” (HBO) Drama Actress Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”) Claire Foy (“The Crown”) Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Keri Russell (“The Americans”) Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) Drama Actor Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”) Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”) Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”) Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) Comedy Actor Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”) Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”) Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) William H. Macy (“Shameless”) Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) Comedy Actress Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”) Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”) Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”) Allison Janney (“Mom”) Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) Limited Series “Big Little Lies” (HBO) “Fargo” (FX) “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX) “The Night Of” (HBO) “Genius” (National Geographic) Limited Series Actor Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”) Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”) Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”) Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”) Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”) John Turturro (“The Night Of”) Limited Series Actress Carrie Coon (“Fargo”) Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”) Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) Jessica Lange (“Feud”) Susan Sarandon (“Feud”) Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”) Supporting Actor in a Drama Series John Lithgow (“The Crown”) Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”) Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”) Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”) Louie Anderson (“Baskets”) Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) Tony Hale (“Veep”) Matt Walsh (“Veep”) Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”) Judith Light (“Transparent”) Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”) Variety Talk Series “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS) “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC) “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS) “Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO) “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS) Reality Competition “The Amazing Race” (CBS) “American Ninja Warrior” (NBC) “Project Runway” (Lifetime) “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (vh1) “Top Chef” (Bravo) “The Voice” (NBC) Television Movie “Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix) “Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love” (NBC) “The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO) “Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)” (PBS) “The Wizard Of Lies” (HBO) Variety Sketch Series “Billy On The Street” (truTV) “Documentary Now!” (IFC) “Drunk History” (Comedy Central) “Portlandia” (IFC) “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) “Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO) Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”) W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race) Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway) Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior) Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”) Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Bill Camp (“The Night Of”) Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”) Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”) David Thewlis (“Fargo”) Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”) Michael K. Williams (“The Night Of”) Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”) Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”) Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”) Regina King (“American Crime”) Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)
  • 'Racism is as American as baseball' banner unfurled over Fenway Park's Green Monster
    'Racism is as American as baseball' banner unfurled over Fenway Park's Green Monster
    During Wednesday’s baseball game at Fenway Park, a few fans unfurled a banner over the Green Monster that ruffled a lot of feathers. >> See the sign here 'Racism is as American as baseball,' the sign said. A Red Sox spokesman said security removed the four fans who held the sign, according to The Associated Press. One fan reportedly said the group drew inspiration from Black Lives Matter. >> Read more trending news The Red Sox issued the following statement: “During the 4th inning of tonight’s game, four fans unfurled a banner over the left field wall in violation of the club’s policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark. The individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park.” Read more here.
  • Hurricane Irma aftermath: Central Florida declared federal disaster area
    Hurricane Irma aftermath: Central Florida declared federal disaster area
    Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that several Central Florida counties have been declared a federal disaster area following the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. >> More Irma coverage from WFTV, Action News Jax and the Palm Beach Post That means residents can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA.  Brevard County Homeowners, renters and business owners can apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Assistance for eligible survivors can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses or funeral and burial costs. >> Irma recovery: How to apply for financial help Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations. >> Read more trending news Survivors should contact their insurance company to file their insurance claim. FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments. However, those without insurance or those who may be underinsured may still receive help after their insurance claims have been settled. Flagler County People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Lake County FEMA expanded the list of counties late Wednesday to include Lake County. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Marion County People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Orange County Orange County has been approved for individual assistance. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Osceola County Osceola County has been approved for individual assistance. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Polk County Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  People will need to provide their Social Security number, daytime phone number, current mailing address, zip code of the damaged property and insurance information. >> Hurricane Irma aftermath: Beware disaster relief donation scams, official says Once all that information is given, people will be able to look up their claim on FEMA’s website. Hurricane Irma hit Central Florida Sunday night into Monday morning and brought downed trees, power lines, power outages, flooding and other damage. Seminole County Seminole County has been approved for individual assistance. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Sumter County FEMA expanded the list of counties late Wednesday. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Volusia County People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. 
  • The Latest: Trump denies deal with Dems on young immigrants
    The Latest: Trump denies deal with Dems on young immigrants
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local): 6:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is denying assertions by the two top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border security without the wall he has coveted. Trump sent out a series of tweets before daybreak Thursday taking issue with characterizations by Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of talks the group at a White House dinner Wednesday evening. Schumer and Pelosi said they'd reached an agreement to restore the so-called DACA program in exchange for some additional security enhancements to ward off illegal immigration. But Trump said in a tweet: 'No deal was made last night on DACA.' 'Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,' the president said. ___ 3:40 a.m. The top House and Senate Democrats say they have reached agreement with President Donald Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements — not including Trump's coveted border wall. The agreement represents the latest instance of Trump ditching his own party to make common cause with the opposition. It was announced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi late Wednesday following a White House dinner that Republican lawmakers weren't invited to attend. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants brought illegally to this country as kids who had benefited from former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which provided temporary work permits and shielded recipients from deportation. Trump ended the program earlier this month and gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the statuses of the so-called 'Dreamers' begin to expire.
