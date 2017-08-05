Listen Live
Missing Florida 6-year-old found dead in pond behind home
Missing Florida 6-year-old found dead in pond behind home

Missing Florida 6-year-old found dead in pond behind home
Missing Florida 6-year-old found dead in pond behind home

By: Jim Hayward, Palm Beach Post

LAKELAND, Fla. -  A 6-year-old boy with special needs who walked away from his Lakeland home on Friday afternoon was later found dead in a pond just 50 feet away, WFTS in Tampa reports. 

Polk County Sheriff's Office divers found the body of Adam Roach around 10:40 p.m., Sheriff Grady Judd said. He was reported missing around 3:30 p.m.

"The family is devastated," Judd told WFTS. The boy was said to be non-verbal and hard of hearing.

The Sheriff's Office announced that it will conduct an investigation of the death.

