Missed Comcast service from Irma? Here’s how to get a credit 

Want to request a credit from Comcast for missed Xfinity cable, internet and phone service due to Hurricane Irma?

The company has set up two ways to ask for it. Customers can either call its customer service line at 1-800-391-3000 or fill out a short online form at xfinity.com/florida-form.

The online way is likely faster, since it doesn’t require customers to log in.

Those without internet at home may be able to use their smartphone or find a place with available Wi-Fi.

A Comcast employee will respond, and credits may take one to two billing cycles to be posted to your account, according to the company.

As of Monday, there were nearly 900,000 cable customers without service in Florida. That number includes a number of internet provider, not just Comcast. A Comcast spokeswoman said Tuesday that 97 percent of its customers have had their service restored.

AT&T’s U-verse cable service has also been hit hard by outages, but the company has been mum about whether they will offer credits. It’s not mentioned on AT&T’s Irma support page. When reached for comment about the issue last week, a spokeswoman never responded to Palm Beach Post.

“Unfortunately our equipment that services internet and TV took a hit,” a post on the AT&T support forum said. Due to the nature of the equipment, it can take time to replace or repair depending on the damaged caused by the water. Also power may not have been restored to our equipment as residential areas take priority. Just because you have power at your home, does not mean power has been restored in other areas that push the signal to your home.

“We do have many crews out there trying to restore service to get everyone back up. I know this is a stressful time for everyone out there. Please know that AT&T is doing what we can to help. “

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., asked the CEOs of America’s largest cell service and cable providers last week to waive late fees and issue rebates for victims of Irma. Hardly any of the companies responded.

Comcast is also waiving a variety of fees, including late payment fees, early termination fees and fees for requipment that has not been returned.