Minnie Vans start zooming guests around Walt Disney World

Minnie’s polka-dot pattern will now be seen zooming around Walt Disney World.

The van service, which was announced at last month’s D23 Expo on Anaheim, California, began a testing phase this week at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort and Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club resorts, according to Disney Park’s Blog.

The vans, that were inspired by Minnie Mouse, will take guests from the resorts to anywhere on park property.

The service can be reserved through the Lyft app, but will be staffed by Disney cast members.

The vans will seat six, and there will be two child car seats available in every van.

The cost of the service is $20 no matter where guests need to go. There’s no word on if or when it will be expanded to the other resorts at Walt Disney World, according to Travel and Leisure.

