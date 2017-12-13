Listen Live
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Al Franken's Senate seat, reports say
By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MINNEAPOLIS -  Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will be appointed to fill the U.S. Senate seat of fellow Democrat Al Franken, the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio are reporting.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Al Franken will resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Gov. Mark Dayton will announce Smith's appointment at a news conference Wednesday morning, the outlets reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the decision.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Al Franken: What happens to his Senate seat if he resigns?

Both outlets reported that Smith, 59, also will vie for the seat in the November 2018 special election.

The news comes less than one week after Franken announced he'd be resigning amid sexual misconduct allegations.

>> Read more trending news

From 2003-2006, Smith, a New Mexico native who has lived in Minnesota since 1984, was vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. She also was chief of staff for Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak and Dayton before becoming lieutenant governor in 2015.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015 file photo, Minnesota Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith speaks to attendees at the North Star Ball in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is set to name his choice to replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate, with the top contender seen as Lt. Gov. Smith. Dayton was expected to make the appointment Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, nearly a week after Franken announced his plan to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File)
Photo Credit: Aaron Lavinsky/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015 file photo, Minnesota Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith speaks to attendees at the North Star Ball in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is set to name his choice to replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate, with the top contender seen as Lt. Gov. Smith. Dayton was expected to make the appointment Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, nearly a week after Franken announced his plan to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File)

  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • GOP tax plan trims top rate for wealthy, cuts corporate rate
    GOP tax plan trims top rate for wealthy, cuts corporate rate
    A Republican tax package swiftly taking shape would pull down the top tax rate for wealthy Americans to 37 percent and slash the tax rate for corporations to a level slightly above what businesses and conservatives wanted.Republicans in Congress rushed Tuesday toward a deal. Lawmakers and aides labored to blend separate tax bills that were passed recently by the House and Senate. The Republican goal is to deliver to President Donald Trump the first major rewrite of the U.S. tax system in more than three decades.GOP lawmakers hope to finalize blended legislation no later than Friday, vote next week and deliver the package of steep tax cuts for corporations and more modest cuts for families to the president before Christmas.
  • Democrat Jones wins stunning red-state Alabama Senate upset
    Democrat Jones wins stunning red-state Alabama Senate upset
    In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama's special Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.It was the first Democratic Senate victory in a quarter-century in Alabama, one of the reddest of red states, and proved anew that party loyalty is anything but certain in the age of Trump. Tuesday's Republican loss was a major embarrassment for the president and a fresh wound for the nation's already divided GOP.'We have shown not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way — that we can be unified,' Jones declared as supporters in a Birmingham ballroom cheered, danced and cried tears of joy. Still in shock, the Democrat struggled for words: 'I think that I have been waiting all my life, and now I just don't know what the hell to say.'Moore, meanwhile, refused to concede and raised the possibility of a recount during a brief appearance at a somber campaign party in Montgomery.'It's not over,' Moore said. He added, 'We know that God is still in control.'From the White House, Trump tweeted his congratulations to Jones 'on a hard-fought victory' — but added pointedly that 'the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!'Jones takes over the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The term expires in January of 2021.The victory by Jones, a former U.S. attorney best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for Birmingham's infamous 1963 church bombing, narrows the GOP advantage in the U.S. Senate to 51-49. That imperils already-uncertain Republican tax, budget and health proposals and injects tremendous energy into the Democratic Party's early push to reclaim House and Senate majorities in 2018.Still, many Washington Republicans viewed the defeat of Moore as perhaps the best outcome for the party nationally despite the short-term sting. The fiery Christian conservative's positions have alienated women, racial minorities, gays and Muslims — in addition to the multiple allegations that he was guilty of sexual misconduct with teens, one only 14, when he was in his 30s.'Short-term pain, long-term gain,' former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman, a Republican, tweeted. 'Roy Moore and Steve Bannon losing tonight is big win for the GOP. ... Moore would have buried GOP in 2018.'A number of Republicans declined to support Moore, including Alabama's long-serving Sen. Richard Shelby. But Trump lent his name and the national GOP's resources to Moore's campaign in recent days.Had Moore won, the GOP would have been saddled with a colleague accused of sordid conduct as Republicans nationwide struggle with Trump's historically low popularity. Senate leaders had promised that Moore would have faced an immediate ethics investigation.Republicans on Capitol Hill have expressed hopes of scheduling a vote on their tax legislation before Jones is sworn in, but lawmakers are still struggling to devise a compromise bill to bridge the divide between the House and Senate legislation that can win majority support in both chambers.The Republican loss also gives Democrats a clearer path to a Senate majority in 2018 — albeit a narrow one — in an election cycle where Democrats are far more optimistic about seizing control of the House of Representatives.Ultimately, Tuesday's contest came down to which side better motivated its supporters to vote. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said turnout likely would not exceed 25 percent of registered voters.Jones successfully fought to cobble together an unlikely coalition of African-Americans, liberal whites and moderate Republicans.He had his strongest support across Alabama's 'black belt,' named for the color of its soil, and in the larger urban areas, including Montgomery, Birmingham, Mobile, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville. Turnout in those areas, which features a large African-American population, also ran higher than in some of the more heavily Republican parts of the state.At his election night headquarters, stunned supporters erupted in celebration as news of his victory was announced. Many danced to the song 'Happy.' Some cried.'I honestly did not know that this was even an option. I didn't think that we could elect a Democrat,' said 26-year-old campaign volunteer Jess Eddington, her eyes red from tears of joy. 'I am so proud we did.'Moore, who largely avoided public events in the final weeks of the race and spent far less money on advertising than his opponent, bet big — and lost — on the state's traditional Republican leanings and the strength of his passionate evangelical Christian supporters.He sidestepped questions about sexual misconduct as he arrived at his polling place on horseback earlier in the day.Alabama state law calls for a recount if the margin of victory is less than one-half of one percentage point. With all precincts reporting, Jones led by 1.5 points — three times that margin.If the secretary of state determines there were more write-in votes than the difference between Jones and Moore, the state's counties would be required to tally those votes. It's not clear how that would help Moore, who ended the night trailing Jones by more than 20,000 votes.Democrats were not supposed to have a chance in Alabama, one of the most Republican-leaning states in the nation. Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton here by nearly 28 points just 13 months ago. Yet Moore had political baggage that repelled some moderate Republicans even before allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.Virtually the entire Republican establishment, Trump included, supported Moore's primary opponent, Sen. Luther Strange in September. Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was one of the only early high-profile Moore backers.Moore was once removed from his position as state Supreme Court chief justice after he refused to remove a boulder-sized Ten Commandments monument at the state court building. A second time, he was permanently suspended for urging state probate judges to refuse marriage licenses to same-sex couples.Said Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez: 'The people of Alabama sent a loud and clear message to Donald Trump and the Republican Party: You can't call yourself the party of family values as long as you're willing to accept vile men like Roy Moore as members.'___Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jay Reeves and Emily Wagster Pettus in Birmingham, Alabama, Bill Barrow in Montgomery and Emily Swanson in Washington contributed to this report.
  • In Alabama, an unusual alliance yields a Democratic upset
    In Alabama, an unusual alliance yields a Democratic upset
    Democrat Doug Jones assembled an unusual Deep South alliance to claim a Senate seat Tuesday in Republican-dominated Alabama, combining strong turnout among African-Americans and white liberals with enough crossover support from conservatives who couldn't stomach scandal-ridden Republican nominee Roy Moore.Among those disaffected GOP voters was the state's most powerful Republican, Sen. Richard Shelby, who very well may have handed Jones his victory margin of about 1.5 percentage points.The six-term senator made a late campaign show of declaring he couldn't vote for Moore, an evangelical populist, after allegations from multiple women who said the 70-year-old molested and sexually pursued them decades ago, when they were in their teens and Moore was in his 30s.Shelby, who was the last Democrat to win a Senate seat from Alabama in 1992 before switching parties two years later, declared the charges credible, despite Moore's denials, and the senior senator said he'd write another Republican. Incomplete returns showed that about 1.7 percent of the more than 1.3 million Alabama voters did the same thing, almost certainly denying Moore votes that would have gone to any other Republican.The result, driven also by surprisingly high turnout for a holiday season special election, upended the partisan splits in a state President Donald Trump won by 28 percentage points just 13 months ago. Republicans hold every other statewide office and six of seven U.S. House seats and they dominate the state Legislature.A 63-year-old former U.S. attorney, Jones will take the seat held previously by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.Jones closed Democrats' usual gap by posting wide margins in the state's four most populous counties that fall along the Interstate 65 corridor, from Mobile County on the Gulf Coast to the NASA hub of Madison County near the Tennessee border. He also dominated the counties of the Black Belt, named for the color of its soil, and added wins in the counties of the state's two largest college campuses, the University of Alabama and Auburn University. Jones also narrowed the Republican advantages in several other counties across the state, though Moore dominated in many small towns and rural areas where his evangelical appeal is strongest.The pattern copied the second of Moore's statewide victories for Alabama chief justice — but in that 2012 race, the Republican managed to survive with a 4-point victory. This time, voter turnout tended to be higher in Jones' strongholds than in Moore's.Jefferson County, where Jones resides in a Birmingham suburb, highlights the Democrat's success in putting together disparate groups of Alabamians — black voters in the city and western suburbs, white Republicans from the southern suburbs. Jones won 68 percent to 30 percent in Jefferson, good for a 71,000-vote advantage, about 10 times his statewide margin. By comparison, Moore's Democratic opponent in 2012 managed 63 percent in that county.To win black voters, Jones touted his biography as the prosecutor who won convictions of two Ku Klux Klansmen who killed four black girls in the 1963 bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church. To reach conservatives and moderate Republicans, Jones focused on Moore's baggage and featured Shelby's statements about his vote in television ads that ran in the campaign's closing days.Ultimately the race was about Moore, from the allegations of misconduct to his controversial stints as Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, where both terms ended in his removal for defying federal law, including his refusal to acknowledge the U.S. Supreme Court's decision legalizing same-sex marriage.'I never thought ... Alabama would be so low, as it is at this point,' said Rosa Thompson, a 78-year-old retired nurse from Demopolis, a Black Belt town. 'We need Christians with true Christian values. Not just talk the word. We need them to live it. I think God will be pleased if we go out and vote for Doug Jones.'Moore certainly maintained his base despite the charges.'The one that seems to be closest to God is the one I'm going to vote for,' said Margie McMinn, 65, of Clanton, a retired textile worker.In Midland City, where Moore closed his campaign Monday night with a large rally, Pam McLain, 63, said she accepted Moore's denials of sexual misconduct. 'I just don't believe it. I know it happens because it happened to me I have been sexually harassed on two different jobs but I don't believe this. I think it's been too long and I just don't believe it,' McLain said.Moore won McMinn's Chilton County with 75 percent of the vote and McLain's Dale County with 63 percent of the vote. But both gave him much smaller raw-vote victories, a trend that carried across the state's less populous counties.___AP Polling Director Emily Swanson and writers Kim Chandler and Emily Wagster Pettus contributed to this report.
  • Monkey selfies, eclipse, bitcoin, Lauer top Google in 2017
    Monkey selfies, eclipse, bitcoin, Lauer top Google in 2017
    Matt Lauer. Bitcoin. DACA. Monkey selfies. Jeremy Lin's hair. Do-it-yourself eclipse glasses. Tom Petty's death. National anthem protests in the NFL. And 'Cash Me Outside.'These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017. The search terms reflected the United States in upheaval over sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men, reeling from the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump (What is 'covfefe,' by the way?), and people around the world searching for information about the latest iPhone and how to make slime.Three of the top 10 TV shows in the U.S. debuted on Netflix, the same as last year.April the Giraffe made news by giving birth live on YouTube.And the world grooved to Luis Fonsi singing 'Despacito.'Here are some of the terms Google says had the highest sustained spike in traffic compared to 2016, filtered for spam, repeat queries and adult keywords. The full list is here .UNITED STATESSearches1. Hurricane Irma2. Matt Lauer3. Tom Petty4. Super Bowl5. Las Vegas Shooting6. Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight7. Solar Eclipse8. Hurricane Harvey9. Aaron Hernandez10. Fidget SpinnerPeople1. Matt Lauer2. Meghan Markle3. Harvey Weinstein4. Michael Flynn5. Kevin Spacey6. Bill O'Reilly7. Melania Trump8. Kathy Griffin9. Milo Yiannopoulos10. Gal GadotLosses1. Tom Petty2. Aaron Hernandez3. Chris Cornell4. Bill Paxton5. Hugh Hefner6. Chester Bennington7. Charlie Murphy8. Lil Peep9. Jim Nabors10. David CassidyHow to1. How to make slime2. How to make solar eclipse glasses3. How to watch the solar eclipse4. How to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor5. How to buy Bitcoin6. How to freeze your credit7. How to solve a Rubix Cube8. How to make a fidget spinner9. How to cook a turkey in the oven10. How to screen recordWhat is1. What is DACA?2. What is Bitcoin?3. What is a solar eclipse?4. What is antifa?5. What is net neutrality?6. What is covfefe?7. What is the antikythera mechanism?8. What is a fidget spinner?9. What is the Paris Climate Agreement?10. What is a hurricane?GLOBAL LISTSSearches1. Hurricane Irma2. iPhone 83. iPhone X4. Matt Lauer5. Meghan Markle6. 13 Reasons Why7. Tom Petty8. Fidget Spinner9. Chester Bennington10. India National Cricket TeamSongs/Lyrics1. Despacito2. Shape of You3. Perfect4. Havana5. Look What You Made Me Do6. HUMBLE.7. Versace on the Floor8. Closer9. Bad and Boujee10. RockstarMemes1. Cash Me Outside2. United Airlines3. Elf on the Shelf4. What in Tarnation5. Spongebob Mocking6. Romper7. IT8. Joe Biden9. Game of Thrones10. Hot dogElections1. French election2. German federal election3. UK election4. Uttar Pradesh election5. Georgia special election6. Montana special election7. British Columbia election8. BMC election9. Sicilian regional election10. Dutch election
