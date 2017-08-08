Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
71°
H 80
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
71°
Showers
H 80° L 69°
  • heavy-rain-night
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 80° L 69°
  • rain-day
    80°
    Today
    Showers. H 80° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 80° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Military dad surprises daughter with unexpected homecoming at zoo
Close

Military dad surprises daughter with unexpected homecoming at zoo

Military dad surprises daughter with unexpected homecoming at zoo
Photo Credit: Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images/iStockphoto
American soldier reunited with daughter on a sunny day (stock photo).

Military dad surprises daughter with unexpected homecoming at zoo

By: HotTopics.TV

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -  A military dad’s surprise homecoming at a dolphin show is melting hearts across the country.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

“Everything else disappeared when I saw her,” U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Joshua Flury told WLS.

>> On HotTopics.TV: Military mom hides pregnancy, surprises dad when he gets home 

Flury told his wife he’d be coming home within the week, and together they came up with a plan to surprise their 12-year-old daughter, Kristi.

>> Watch the clip here

His wife, April Flury, worked with the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois to coordinate the big surprise.

>> Read more trending news

Kristi thought it was just going to be her and her mom at the zoo earlier this month, but as she and her mom waited for the dolphin show to begin, she was shocked to hear an announcer welcome her dad home.

Kristi leaped into his arms as he emerged from his hiding place backstage.

Read more here.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman receives death sentence for locking cousin, 10, in footlocker, killing her
    Woman receives death sentence for locking cousin, 10, in footlocker, killing her
    A stolen frozen treat has left a 10-year-old girl dead and one of the adults who were tasked to take care of the child sentenced to death row, responsible for her killing. AZ Central reported that Sammantha Allen was one of four family members who forced Ame Deal to exercise in high heat, then locked her in a footlocker that measured only 31 inches and was left outside overnight. She was found dead the next morning when they went to let her out of the box, which had only small holes near the handles for air, ABC15 reported. It happened in July 2011, ABC15 reported. >> Read more trending news John Allen, Sammantha’s husband, admitted that he locked the girl in the box as Sammantha watched. They then fell asleep, AZ Central reported. Police said that before she was locked in the box, Ame was told to do back bends for two hours and run in the yard while temperatures reached more than 103 degrees. Ame had been locked in the box before for wetting the bed and other offenses, police said. Sammantha was found guilty in June but the penalty phase lasted a month. The defense claimed that her upbringing was a factor in her role in Ame’s death. Sammantha’s husband was also charged with Ame’s murder and will go on trial later this year, KPNX reported. Two other family members are in jail for their parts in the girl’s death. Judith Deal was sentenced to 10 years for child abuse. Cynthia Stoltzman, Ame’s legal guardian, was sentenced to 24 years for child abuse. David Deal was sentenced to 14 years, AZ Central reported. In addition to the death sentence for murder, Sammantha was also sentenced to an additional 76 years for other charges, but was given credit for 2,000 days she’s already spent in custody, AZ Central reported. Executions have been suspended in Arizona due to the fact that the drugs used for lethal injections are not available, KPNX reported. The last attempt at execution in the state was in 2014, when Joseph Wood was put to death. The execution was expected to take 10 minutes but was drawn out for nearly 2 hours, ABC News reported at the time.
  • Military dad surprises daughter with unexpected homecoming at zoo
    Military dad surprises daughter with unexpected homecoming at zoo
    A military dad’s surprise homecoming at a dolphin show is melting hearts across the country. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news “Everything else disappeared when I saw her,” U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Joshua Flury told WLS. >> On HotTopics.TV: Military mom hides pregnancy, surprises dad when he gets home  Flury told his wife he’d be coming home within the week, and together they came up with a plan to surprise their 12-year-old daughter, Kristi. >> Watch the clip here His wife, April Flury, worked with the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois to coordinate the big surprise. >> Read more trending news Kristi thought it was just going to be her and her mom at the zoo earlier this month, but as she and her mom waited for the dolphin show to begin, she was shocked to hear an announcer welcome her dad home. Kristi leaped into his arms as he emerged from his hiding place backstage. Read more here.
  • Nevada senator faces pro-Trump challenge in GOP primary
    Nevada senator faces pro-Trump challenge in GOP primary
    The bid by the 55-year-old Las Vegas businessman, who aligns himself with President Donald Trump, makes good on conservatives' threats to challenge incumbents they blame for hurting their years-long quest to dismantle the Obama-era health care law. Tarkanian is a former professional basketball player and the son of former University of Nevada Las Vegas men's basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. He ran unsuccessfully for several offices in Nevada over the past decade. 'We're never going to make America great again unless we have senators in office that fully support President Trump and his America-First agenda,' Tarkanian told Fox News' 'Fox & Friends.' In a statement released earlier Tuesday, he said he was running as 'a conservative Republican who supports the policies of President Trump to repeal Obamacare and end illegal immigration.' The businessman also has aligned himself with Senate conservatives such as Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, whom Tarkanian described as 'fighting for real reforms against the liberals in our party.' Tarkanian most recently ran for the House in 2016, losing to Democrat Jacky Rosen by fewer than 4,000 votes. Rosen is running for the Senate seat held by Heller, who in his second term. Heller last month opposed two measures — one to replace the 2010 law, the other to repeal and come up with a replacement at a later date. He later backed a final stripped-down bill known as 'skinny repeal,' which also failed. Tarkanian had been weighing a primary against Heller after several better-known Nevada Republicans had declined. Democrats have targeted Heller as a rare potential gain for the party in its longshot bid to take back the Senate majority next year. Heller is the only Republican senator up for re-election next year in a state carried by Democrat Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election. But Heller has drawn unwanted attention from Republicans, including President Donald Trump in recent weeks, as Heller has voiced opposition to various versions of the GOP-led Senate's health care provisions. Trump offered a veiled threat against Heller, singling him out at a White House meeting with GOP senators two weeks ago. 'This was the one we were worried about,' Trump said, motioning to Heller who was seated immediately to the president's right. 'Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn't he?' Heller was among nine Republican senators to vote two weeks ago against Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's bill to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Heller and six other Republicans later opposed Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul's proposal to void the 2010 law with a deadline of two years to enact a replacement. Heller voted for a 'skinny' measure early Thursday, which would have repealed parts of former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement and carried the issue to a House-Senate conference to negotiate. The bill failed by two votes in the Senate and with it, for the time being, GOP follow-through on the party's chief campaign promise for the past seven years. Tarkanian said Heller's health care position wasn't the only reason he was challenging him, though he criticized him for voting to repeal the 2010 law in 2015, but opposing replacement options last week. 'If you vote one way, you should have a good reason for changing your vote,' Tarkanian told the AP in July. 'He voted for straight repeal in 2015. Not sure what's changed that would have him vote differently this time.' Tarkanian described the final bill, which Heller supported, as 'a joke.' Heller had $3.5 million in his re-election account at the end of June, according to campaign finance records. ___ Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa
  • Trump says nations 'must be tough' on North Korea
    Trump says nations 'must be tough' on North Korea
    President Donald Trump and his top envoy to the U.N. say the latest sanctions against North Korea are necessary to try to curb the reclusive nation's nuclear program. Trump early Tuesday tweeted: 'After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!' U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley told NBC's 'Today' show that she isn't sure whether the sanctions will work. North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has expressed no interest in walking away from his nuclear and ballistic missile program, and the country has survived past sanctions. But Haley says the sanctions force Kim to rethink his 'endgame.' She said: 'He has to decide. If he strikes the United States, is that something he can win?
  • Human remains found in Fla. septic tank
    Human remains found in Fla. septic tank
    A Florida homeowner had more problems than he bargained for when he called a septic repair company to take a look at his tank. >> Read more trending news A Monday morning tank pumping turned into a police call when the company's equipment used to empty the tank started to clog, The Gainseville Sun reported. They found several bones that appeared to be human. That’s when they called police, medical examiners and anthropologists who determined the workers were correct, that there were human bones in the septic tank. Police have opened a death investigation, but the categorization could change depending on what the medical examiners determine after they piece together the bones that they’ve recovered and see if they can determine a cause of death, The Gainseville Sun reported.
  • Partial lunar eclipse wows sky-watchers across the world
    Partial lunar eclipse wows sky-watchers across the world
    While the Great American Eclipse is the one everyone in the United States is talking about, those living in the Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia had a show in the sky all their own. >> Read more trending news  A lunar eclipse brought many sky-watchers to a standstill as part of the moon became obscured, viewed in some areas of the Earth, while others were able to experience a full red moon, Space.com reported. There’s a connection between Monday’s partial eclipse and the upcoming Great American Eclipse. This time the Earth was in the middle of the moon and sun, with the Earth casting a shadow on the moon, the Daily Mail reported. A solar eclipse, according to Space.com, can only happen when the moon is at one of two nodes of its orbit, or when the moon crosses the path of the sun. During the solar eclipse, like the one later this month, the moon will cross from south to north. During Monday night’s lunar eclipse, it was moving north to south and was shadowed by the Earth on its travels. So why didn’t the U.S. see the lunar eclipse? It actually took place while the Western Hemisphere was turned away from the moon and was in the height of day.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.