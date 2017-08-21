Listen Live
Michelle Carter case back in court to clarify sentence
Close

Michelle Carter case back in court to clarify sentence

Michelle Carter Sentenced In Text Message Suicide Case

Michelle Carter case back in court to clarify sentence

By: Boston25News.com

hearing will be held Monday to clarify the sentence handed down in the texting-suicide trial.

The state’s Office of the Commissioner of Probation is looking for clarification about Michelle Carter’s punishment after part of it was put on hold by the judge. The confusion centers around the court’s ability to stay only a portion of a split sentence.

>>RELATED: All the texts between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy the day he died

Right now, part of Carter’s two-and-a-half-year sentence is on hold while the appeals process plays out.

Charles Krupa/AP
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass. Carter was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz will sentence Carter on Thursday, Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool, File)
Close

Michelle Carter

Photo Credit: Charles Krupa/AP
In this June 8, 2017, file photo, defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass. Carter was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz will sentence Carter on Thursday, Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool, File)

Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide death of her boyfriend Conrad Roy.

>> ‘I heard him die': The messages that convicted Michelle Carter

The judge has excused Carter from the hearing.

Click here for the latest from Boston25News.com.

News

  • The Latest: Spanish officials meet to discuss attacks
    The Latest: Spanish officials meet to discuss attacks
    The Latest on the aftermath of the Spain attacks (all times local): 1:55 p.m. Spain's interior minister is meeting with representatives of almost all political parties to brief them about the investigation into the deadly attacks that killed 15 people in Catalonia last week. It was the first time the anti-terror group has met since the deadly attacks in the French city of Nice last year. The governing Popular Party and the main opposition Socialists set up the group in 2015. Lawmakers of all other parliamentary parties are attending the meeting in Madrid, either as participants or as observers, except for a coalition of Basque nationalist parties who have criticized the government's anti-terrorism policies. Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido was expected to explain the decision to not upgrade the country's terrorism alert level after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby coastal town. ___ 1:45 p.m. Police have cordoned off the main memorial site of the Barcelona attacks in Las Ramblas after reports of a suspicious package on a bus. Authorities later said it was a false alarm, saying someone had left behind a backpack with personal belongings. Police said the cordon would soon be lifted. But the security incident was a sign that authorities were still on high alert in the city as a manhunt for one of the attackers continues. Police had formed a line Monday morning preventing the crowds of mourners and visitors from getting near the site where people have placed hundreds of flowers and candles in memory of the victims of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. A total of 15 people were killed and more than 120 others injured. ___ 1:30 p.m. An official in Spain says that authorities have identified all 15 victims killed in the attacks last week in the Catalonia region. Catalan justice minister Carles Mundo says that the fatalities are eight males, including two minors, and seven women. Mundo spoke during a news conference in which officials also increased the death toll in the attacks to 15 — the latest victim being a man, Pau Perez, found stabbed in a car that was believed to be used by one of the attackers to flee the scene. The previous death toll was 14 — 13 people killed in a van attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, and one woman killed hours later in Cambrils. ___ 1:15 p.m. A regional official in Spain says that the death toll in the attacks last week in Barcelona and a coastal town south of the city has risen to 15. Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn gave the updated figure in a news conference. He said that the new victim is a man found stabbed in a car. The car was believed to be used by one of the attackers to flee the scene. The previous death toll was 14 — 13 people killed in a van attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, and one woman killed hours later in Cambrils. ___ 12 p.m. Mourners have wept and hugged each other as they visited the main memorial site of the Barcelona attack while the city tries to get back to normal with the beginning of a new work week. Crowds of people have continued to lay flowers, candles and heart-shaped balloons at the top of city's iconic Las Ramblas promenade where a van plowed into pedestrians, killing 13 and injuring more than 120 on Thursday. Hours later, one person was killed and several more injured when a car ran into a busy boardwalk in the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils. Other smaller flower and candle tributes are located at different points of Las Ramblas along where the van drove. Meanwhile, the promenade regained a semblance of normality. ___ 9:25 a.m. Spanish newspaper El Pais has published images of what it says is the driver of the van attack supposedly making a getaway on foot after plowing through scores of people on Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas promenade. The three images show a slim man wearing sunglasses seemingly walking through what El Pais says is traditional La Boqueria market just off Las Ramblas. Catalan authorities have confirmed on Monday that the van driver was Younes Abouyaaqoub, and that he is the last of the 12-man Islamic extremist cell to remain at large. Thursday's van attack and a subsequent car attack in a nearby town hours later killed 14 people and injured more than 120 others. ___ 9:20 a.m. Authorities in Spain have confirmed that Younes Abouyaaqoub is the final member of the Islamic extremist cell at large after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town. They also believe he is likely the driver of the van attack that killed 13 and injured scores more in Barcelona. Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn has told Catalunya Radio on Monday that 'everything indicates' that Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan and resident of the northern town of Ripoll, was the van driver. Forn also confirmed that Abouyaaqoub is the remaining member of the 12-man cell that remains at large. Another attack in Cambrils killed one other person. ___ 8:55 a.m. A Sydney school is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old student who was killed when a van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona. Julian Cadman, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother when a van sped down Las Ramblas promenade last week targeting pedestrians. His mother was injured in the attack and was hospitalized. Greg Whitby, executive director of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, said in a statement Monday that Cadman had been a beloved second grade student at St. Bernadette's Catholic Primary school in Lalor Park, a western Sydney suburb. Whitby says Cadman was 'a delightful little boy — curious and energetic with a kind and generous heart.' Whitby says Cadman was much loved and the school community was feeling his loss deeply. ___ 8:45 a.m. Spanish police are continuing the search for the man who they consider to be the final member of a cell that carried out vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town that killed 14 and injured more than 120 others. Police are searching Monday throughout the northeastern region bordering France. Police have declined to identify who they are looking for, but local media reports say he is Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan. He is suspected of driving the van that plowed down the Las Ramblas promenade Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring 120. Another attack hours later killed one person and injured others in Cambrils, a seaside town south of the city. Police say the cell consisted of 12 men, all with connections to the northern town of Ripoll. ___ 7:45 a.m. A Catalan official says regional and local authorities discarded the Spanish government's suggestion to place traffic barriers to protect the Las Ramblas promenade because they deemed them 'inefficient.' Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont told La Sexta television that regional and municipal authorities discarded the suggestion because the barriers wouldn't have prevented vehicles from entering the promenade at other points. Besides that, Puigdemont said closing off Las Ramblas was impractical because emergency vehicles still would need to be able to access the area. Reports say the suggestion was made after other big vehicle attacks in Europe, but the precise timing wasn't clear. On Thursday, an attacker drove a van down the promenade, killing 13 and injuring scores more. A subsequent attack in nearby town killed another person.
  • Police investigating first homicide in 11 years in city of Morrow
    Police investigating first homicide in 11 years in city of Morrow
    Morrow police are investigating a homicide they said is the first one in the city in 11 years. Police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Oxford Townhomes around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. It happened near a Walmart, across the highway and railroad tracks, police said. Officers found an 18-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene. “This is a murder investigation at this point and all available resources for the Detective Division are being utilized,” Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said in a statement. There are no suspects at this time, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Morrow police or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. There will be at least a $2,000 reward for information, which police said is likely to increase. Tips can be anonymous. 
  • Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    The victims of last week's attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort town came from around the world and across generations — a Canadian with an adventurous spirit, a Portuguese woman celebrating her 74th birthday, a 3-year-old Spanish boy enjoying a day out with his family. They are among 14 people killed and more than 120 others wounded in Barcelona and the nearby town of Cambrils on Thursday and Friday. The dead and injured represented nearly three dozen countries, places where loved ones are in mourning or experiencing a new kinship with the people of Spain. Here are some details about the victims: ___ Julian Cadman, 7, Australia and Britain The British and Australian governments and Catalan emergency services announced the death of 7-year-old Julian Cadman on Sunday. The boy, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, had been missing since the attack that seriously injured his mother. Julian and his mother, Jom Cadman, were in Barcelona for a family wedding and enjoying the sights when a van sped down the Las Ramblas promenade targeting pedestrians. His mother, a 43-year-old from the Philippines who had been living in Australia, was hospitalized. 'He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces,' the child's family said in a statement released by the Australian department for foreign affairs after his death was announced. On Friday, Julian's grandfather posted an appeal on Facebook with Julian's photo asking for help finding him. The Australian prime minister asked people to pray for him, and the British prime minister said the government was urgently looking into his situation. The family statement extended sympathy to others coping with losses and thanked all those who helped search for Julian, saying, 'Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time.' 'We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts. ___ Ian Moore Wilson, 53, Canada Ian Moore Wilson's daughter Fiona described him as an adventurous traveler and 'much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather.' The Vancouver police department issued a statement from Fiona, a staff sergeant in the force, saying that Wilson had been killed and his wife, Valerie, had been injured in the attack. Fiona Wilson and the Vancouver police thanked the emergency workers and others who helped her father in his final moments and got medical assistance for her mother. 'In the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do,' she wrote. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four other Canadians were injured in the extremist attacks. ___ Granddaughter and grandmother, 20 and 74, Portugal The two were in Barcelona to celebrate the grandmother's birthday when they were caught up in the horror on Las Ramblas, according to Portuguese media reports. They had arrived in the city for a week's vacation just a few hours before they were killed, Jose Luis Carneiro, a Lisbon official, told reporters. The older woman was reported dead Friday, while the younger woman was initially reported as missing before finally being identified Saturday. Those hours left her parents in a painful limbo, Carneiro said. The parents are 'broken-hearted,' Carneiro said. 'Firstly, because they were caught by surprise by the death of the man's mother and then spent hours not knowing what had happened to their daughter.' The victims' names were not released. ___ Pepita Codina, 75, Spain Pepita Codina is being honored with a makeshift memorial in Hipolit de Voldrega, her hometown of 3,000 people near Barcelona. Mayor Xavier Vilamala said on Twitter he was 'very sad and distressed' by the news of her death. Local media reported that Codina's daughter, Elisabet, was injured in the attack, but is currently out of danger at Hospital del Marin Barcelona. Neighbor Enriqueta Ordeig described Codina as a 'very good woman' who moved to the town when her husband retired, according to the El Pais newspaper. ___ Bruno Gulotta, 35, Italy A father from Legnano in northern Italy is being praised as a hero who protected his children during an attack in Barcelona. One of his Gulotta's work colleagues, Pino Bruno, told the Italian news agency ANSA that he saved the life of his two young children — Alessandro, 6, and Aria, 7 months — by throwing himself between them and the van that mowed people down. Bruno said he spoke to Gulotta's wife, Martina, and she told him her husband had been holding the 6-year-old's hand on the tourist-thronged avenue in Barcelona when 'the van appeared suddenly.' 'Everyone knelt down, instinctively, as if to protect themselves,' Bruno said, adding that Gulotta put himself in front of his children and was fatally struck. Gulotta was a sales manager for Tom's Hardware Italia, an online publication about technology. 'Rest in peace, Bruno, and protect your loved ones from up high,' read one tribute on the company's website. ___ Carmen Lopardo, 80, Italy Lopardo, apparently the oldest person to die in the attack, was among three Italians killed in Barcelona, according to Italy's foreign ministry. In a statement, it said Lopardo was killed in the 'vile terrorist attack in Barcelona,' without providing details. News reports said Lopardo was an Italian who had immigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was visiting Barcelona. ___ Silvina Alejandra Pereyra, 40, Argentina and Spain Argentina's Foreign Ministry says Pereyra, an Argentine-Spanish dual citizen who resided in Barcelona for the last 10 years, is among those who died. It says in a statement that her death was confirmed through family members living in Bolivia after a cousin identified her body at a morgue in Barcelona. The Argentine government expressed its deep regret over the pain caused to Pereyra's family and friends and said its diplomatic missions in Barcelona and Madrid are working to assist. ___ Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, 57, and Javier Martinez, 3, Spain Francisco Lopez Rodriguez was killed with his 3-year-old grand-nephew, Javier Martinez, while walking along Las Ramblas. Lopez was accompanied by his wife, Roser — who is recovering from her wounds in a hospital — her niece and the niece's two children, one of them Javier. 'He was a lovely man, kind and charitable' and always telling jokes, said 81-year-old Natalia Moreno Perez from Lopez's native Lanteira, a town of 700 inhabitants outside Granada in southern Spain. Lopez left the town with his family in the 1960s to seek work and was a metal worker living in Rubi, a migrant town of 75,000 people northwest of Barcelona. 'We are a broken family,' niece Raquel Baron Lopez posted on Twitter. ___ Luca Russo, 25, Italy One of Italy's three victims in the Barcelona van attack is being mourned as a brilliant young engineer dragged to his death before his girlfriend's eyes. A determined Luca Russo, 25, already had a job in electronic engineering, no easy feat in Italy, where youth unemployment runs stubbornly high. 'We were investing in him. We wanted to make him grow professionally,' the Italian news agency ANSA quoted Stefano Facchinello, one of the partners in the Padua-area company where Russo had worked for a year, as saying. The girlfriend, Marta Scomazzon, who was hospitalized with a fractured foot and elbow, told an aunt that 'we were walking together, then the van came on top of us.' ___ Ana Maria Suarez, Spain The Spanish royal family sent condolences to Ana Maria Suarez's family via Twitter after she died in the attack in the resort town of Cambrils. According to local media, the 67-year-old woman was originally from the city of Zaragoza, and was on vacation with her family. Suarez's husband and one of her sisters were injured and being treated at a hospital. They had just eaten dinner and were celebrating the husband's 69th birthday, walking in the crowded port area of Cambrils, when a van drove down a path hours after the Barcelona attack, according to El Mundo newspaper. Suarez is the only civilian to have been killed in Cambrils, where five attackers wearing fake explosives belts were shot to death by police. ___ Jared Tucker, 42, United States California resident Jared Tucker, 42, and his wife were ending their European vacation in Barcelona after visiting Paris and Venice, and were on their way to a beach when they decided to stop at a cafe on Las Ramblas. Shortly after her husband left to use the restroom, 'all mayhem broke out,' Heidi Nunes-Tucker told NBC News. Later, she learned that he was among those killed in the truck attack in Barcelona, the only known American fatality. Nunes-Tucker, 40, called her husband 'truly the love of my life' and says she's struggling to make sense of the violence. Tucker's father, Daniel Tucker, said the couple had saved for the vacation to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Jared Tucker, who worked with his father in a family business remodeling swimming pools, had 'a magnetic personality, and people loved him,' his father told The Associated Press. He liked to fish, play golf and other sports, and leaves behind three daughters. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed condolences to the victim's family. ___ Elke Vanbockrijck, Belgium Vanbockrijck was at the KFC Heur Tongeren soccer club 'nearly every day' ferrying her 10- and 14-year-old boys back and forth to training and matches, said team president Arnould Partoens. The family was on vacation in Barcelona. The boys and their father, a policeman, were unhurt, he said. Team vice president Herwig Dessers said coaches and players would stand in silence to remember her over the next few days 'and talk to the children about what happened.' A picture of Vanbockrijck now rests on the bar inside the clubhouse. ___ The Potot family, Ireland Norman Potot and his family were scouting for souvenir keychains when 'suddenly, a white van came running through us,' the Philippines-born Ireland resident later told the Irish Independent. Potot was hit in the ribcage and lost consciousness, regaining it to observe police and bystanders running and blood everywhere. His family — 39-year-old wife, Pederlita, or Pearly, and their two children — were injured in the stampeding crowd. Daughter Nailah Pearl, 9, had a broken arm. Son Nathaniel, 5, suffered a broken leg that needed surgery on what had been a trip to celebrate his birthday. 'My kids are traumatized. All of us are traumatized,' Potot, 45, told the Independent from his Barcelona hospital bed. He suffered kidney and head injuries. By Saturday, the Potots were feeling well enough to greet Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia as the royals visited their hospital ward. Norman Potot, originally from the Filipino municipality of Cordova, and his wife, who's from the city of Ozamiz, moved to Dublin to work in the hotel industry, friend Dennis Santillan told the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The Potots are Irish citizens, according to media reports. ___ Danica Kirka in London; Barry Hatton and Helena Alves in Lisbon, Portugal; Ciaran Giles in Madrid, Jocelyn Gecker in Walnut Creek, California; Lorne Cook in Brussels, Nicole Winfield in Rome, Kristen Gelineau in Sydney, and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed.
  • AP-NORC poll: Hispanics lack confidence in nursing homes
    AP-NORC poll: Hispanics lack confidence in nursing homes
    Hispanics in the United States have a longer life expectancy, but a poll finds few older Latinos are confident that nursing homes and assisted living facilities can meet their needs. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey also showed that close to one-half of older Hispanics have faced language or cultural barriers interacting with health care providers. Fewer than 2 in 10 Hispanics age 40 and older say they are very or extremely confident that nursing homes and assisted living facilities can accommodate their cultural needs, according to the poll. Experts cite two factors that might be contributing to the lack of confidence: social norms among Hispanic families that discourage outside care of older relatives, and a lack of high-quality providers. 'Quality is not just meeting government requirements. It's also having high engagement and a sense of community,' said Jacqueline Angel, a sociology professor at the University of Texas at Austin, who has researched Hispanics and aging. Jane Delgado, president of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, agreed. Most nursing homes have not been attuned to the particular needs of Hispanics, she said. 'Culture is not something that they are interested in.' The poll found that about half of Hispanics have had difficulty communicating with a health care provider because of a cultural (47 percent) or language barrier (45 percent). Angel said that may result in lower use of long-term care facilities. Hispanics accounted for 5.5 percent of all nursing home residents in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2016, according to government data. Hispanics represented about 8 percent of the population 65 or older. Research shows current nursing home admission rates for Hispanics are far below levels for other ethnic groups, Angel said. That happens even when taking into account that Hispanics tend to live longer. Government statistics show that Hispanics have a life expectancy of 82 years, longer than non-Hispanic white Americans (78.7 years) and non-Hispanic black Americans (75.1 years). Hispanic women have a life expectancy of 84.3 years. 'The good news is that we live longer. But that also means that we are going to need more care as time goes by and as young people move away from home,' Delgado said. To break down cultural barriers, experts say that nursing homes and assisted living facilities must invest in a more personal experience for residents. In places such as Palm Beach County, Florida, where many people have Hispanic origins, that is practically a requirement. At the MorseLife group, a senior health care and housing provider in West Palm Beach, half the staff is bilingual. 'We have therapists who can communicate directly with the patient, not only understanding the language, but also the cultural aspects of what they are saying,' said Dr. Ivan Merkelj, one of the directors. Hispanics may also have higher expectations of what long-term care services should entail. The AP-NORC poll showed that Hispanics are more likely than older adults as a whole to say that the typical home health aide should provide services such as shopping for groceries (75 percent to 62 percent), transportation to a doctor's appointment (84 percent to 71 percent), and making sure bills are paid (52 percent to 33 percent). Angel said this may reflect a desire to replicate the home environment. Delgado suggested that communities adopt day care programs such as PACE, or Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Adopted by 122 organizations, the model establishes guidelines for senior day care programs, with a focus on listening to specific needs and demands from seniors. Merkelj, originally from Peru, is the medical director of the Palm Beach PACE program. He said it not only allows seniors to have independence, but also eases them into contact with nursing homes and assisted living facilities for when the time comes. 'There's a belief that it's your responsibility to keep your mother and father in your home until they die,' he said. 'But once we establish a relationship of confidence with the family, that can change.' ___ The survey was conducted March 2-29 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, with funding from the SCAN Foundation. It involved interviews in English and Spanish with 1,341 people aged 40 and older nationwide who are members of NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The survey includes interviews with 310 Hispanics age 40 and up. Results from the full survey have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, and plus or minus 6.2 percentage points for the Hispanic sample. ___ Online: AP-NORC long-term care polls: http://www.longtermcarepoll.org/
  • Solar Eclipse 2017: Google Doodle marks sky show
    Solar Eclipse 2017: Google Doodle marks sky show
    A once-in-a-lifetime celestial event has been honored with its own Google Doodle. The animation features two extra-terrestrials playing their version of lunar volleyball. >> Read more trending news Their ball is the moon, and every volley blocks out the sun momentarily. Clicking on the animation, the search engine allows the user to learn more about eclipses.
  • The Latest: Kaine says US must be 'invested' in Afghanistan
    The Latest: Kaine says US must be 'invested' in Afghanistan
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and US policy in Afghanistan (all times local): 7:30 a.m. Sen. Tim Kaine says the United States needs to 'make sure that Afghanistan is not a breeding ground for things that can come back and hurt us.' Appearing on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Monday in advance of President Donald Trump's primetime speech on Afghanistan, Kaine was asked what is at stake in the war-torn nation, where the United States is in its 16th year of involvement. 'I think the answer is we want to be invested, to put it bluntly,' said Kaine, a Democrat who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said U.S. officials should make certain that 'what happens in Afghanistan stays in Afghanistan.' Kaine says the country needs a discussion of 'the continuing rationale' for being in Afghanistan. ___ 3:19 a.m. President Donald Trump will use a nationally televised address to outline for a war-weary nation the strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan after 16 years of combat and lives lost. The speech Monday night will also give Trump a chance for a reset after one of the most difficult weeks of his short presidency. Trump tweeted Saturday that he had reached a decision on the way forward in Afghanistan, a day after he reviewed war options with his national security team at a meeting at Camp David, Maryland. The president offered no clues about whether he would send thousands more U.S. troops into Afghanistan or exercise his authority as commander in chief to order that they be withdrawn from America's longest war. But signs pointed in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment there.
