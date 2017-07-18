Michael Vick released a statement on Twitter defending his comments on Colin Kaepernick.

In an appearance on FS1's "Speak for Yourself" on Monday, the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback said if Kaepernick wants to repair his image from last season’s national anthem protests, he should cut his hair.

Vick’s statement on Twitter addressed the criticism aimed at his comments and said he did not intend to be malicious.

"Colin Kaepernick's hair has nothing to do with him not being on a NFL roster right now,” Vick wrote. “Let's be clear! I wish only the best for Colin. I stand by what I've said about him being signed at some point this season to help a NFL club. I think he is a great kid who has a bright future and I'm looking forward to seeing him on the field again. Trust and believe what I said was not in malice."

On “Speak for Yourself,” Vick said Kaepernick needs to look “presentable” if he wants to get a job off the field, which incited fans to attack Vick’s comments on Twitter.

“First thing we gotta get Colin to do is cut his hair. I’m not up here to try to be politically correct but, even if he puts cornrows in it, I don’t think he should represent himself, in that way, in terms of hair style. Just go clean-cut. What he needs to do is just try to be presentable,” Vick said. “I just think perception and image is everything. This is not the Colin Kaepernick that we’ve known since he entered the National Football League. I’m just going off my personal experiences. Listen, I love the guy to death. But I want him to also succeed on and off the field. This has to be a start for him.”

Vick said his opinions come from being able to relate to being judged by physical appearance.

Kaepernick was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and was signed with the team until March. He is a free agent and hasn’t been signed by another team.