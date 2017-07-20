Listen Live
Michael Vick on Colin Kaepernick comments: 'I'm truly sorry for what I said'
Michael Vick on Colin Kaepernick comments: 'I'm truly sorry for what I said'

Michael Vick on Colin Kaepernick comments: 'I'm truly sorry for what I said'
Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick stands on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Michael Vick on Colin Kaepernick comments: 'I'm truly sorry for what I said'

By: Rare.us

Michael Vick apologized for his comments that suggested a clean look and haircut could help change quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s image after last season’s National anthem protests.

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday and expressed regret for his comments from earlier in the week.

"At the end of the day, what I said, I should have never said,” Vick said. “I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Kaepernick. I'm not a general manager. I'm not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed, and I'm truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words.

"Obviously, his afro has nothing to do with him being signed and I wasn't trying to relay that message. It was more so about helping him at the end of the day. In all my interviews all I have ever tried to do is help him and talk positive.”

On Tuesday, Vick tweeted a statement clarifying his comments from Monday’s appearance on FS1's "Speak For Yourself.”

  Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Police are investigating a shooting at a Starbucks in Cobb County. Channel 2's Ross Cavitt learned that a woman was shot outside the Starbucks at Paces Ferry and Cumberland Parkway. The woman drove miles down the highway before stopping near Fulton Industrial Boulevard. TRENDING STORIES: O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Witnesses said they saw the gunman jump over the bushes and run to a waiting truck. Police said the shooter is still on the run. We're on the scene gathering more details for a live update on Channel 2 Action News at 5. Woman shot outside Cumberland Starbucks, drives miles down the highway before stopping. Suspect at large. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LNiySLNVz8-- Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) July 20, 2017
  Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police said a burglar broke into a local nail salon and got away with cash.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in Gainesville where police said the man scoped out the shop for one specific reason.The distinctive item police said the burglar was wearing that may help people recognize him, starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News. Police said the burglar targeted the salon because he knows the nail techs get tipped with cash. They said it's the same reason they want him off the streets before he hits another nail shop.Surveillance video obtained by Washington showed the man walk into the back door of the nail studio and spa inside the Lakeshore Mall. TRENDING STORIES: Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to a store Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home While inside, the shop owner said that the man cut the wires to what he thought was the security system. It turned out the wires he cut were to the audio system, so the camera was rolling as the man made his way inside. 'Not fair for us or anybody or business owners,' the salon owner told Washington.Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, with the Gainesville Police Department, told Washington, 'He did not hit any other businesses in the mall. He went to this nail salon, probably knowing that they do a lot of cash business.
  City organization wants decision banning free tickets overturned
    City organization wants decision banning free tickets overturned
    The City of Atlanta's economic development authority is asking an ethics board to overturn a previous ruling, and allow them free, premium seating at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The seats would be used to attract business. Channel 2's Nicole Carr learned about the request this week, ahead of Thursday night's Ethics Board meeting. The board will hear Invest Atlanta's formal request then, but a source tells Carr Invest Atlanta's recent letter outlined their 'intent to include premium seating in the contract for the new stadium for economic development purposes.' Invest Atlanta is largely responsible for recruiting, retaining and attracting business, both internationally and nationally. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store In 2013, the city's independent ethics board decided that was enough to deem them ineligible for free tickets. The ruling was based on a city code prohibiting any city official or employee provide tickets or gratuities in connection with contracts or leases. Why a watchdog group says the request is laying the groundwork for bribery, on Channel 2 Action News at 6. 'Greasing some folks w some tickets or gifts...can happen in this situation.'Calling foul on City authority req.4 MBS premium seats @wsbtv 6 pic.twitter.com/JhAa3MchwF-- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 20, 2017
  'We consider you family': Murder victim's family delivers lunch to Roswell police
    'We consider you family': Murder victim's family delivers lunch to Roswell police
    The family of a murdered Roswell teen took to thank the police department that quickly brought her killer to justice. Natalie Henderson and Carter Davis were murdered behind a grocery store nearly a year ago. Members of Henderson's family stopped by the Roswell Police Department Thursday to bring the officers lunch and thank them for everything they've done with the case. Jeffrey Hazelwood, who killed the teens, is serving a life sentece.
  Vick on Kaepernick comments: 'I'm truly sorry for what I said'
    Vick on Kaepernick comments: 'I'm truly sorry for what I said'
    Michael Vick apologized for his comments that suggested a clean look and haircut could help change quarterback Colin Kaepernick's image after last season's national anthem protests. The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback appeared on 'The Dan Patrick Show' on Thursday and expressed regret for his comments from earlier in the week. 'At the end of the day, what I said, I should have never said,' Vick said. 'I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Kaepernick. I'm not a general manager, I'm not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed, and I'm truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words. 'Obviously, his Afro has nothing to do with him being signed and I wasn't trying to relay that message. It was more so about helping him at the end of the day. In all my interviews all I have ever tried to do is help him and talk positive.' TRENDING STORIES: O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest to host American Idol on WSB-TV Earlier this week, Vick appeared on FS1's 'Speak For Yourself.' Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to shed his afro and cornrows look for a 'clean cut' style in order to get a job. 'I just think perception and image is everything. This is not the Colin Kaepernick that we've known since he entered the National Football League. I'm just going off my personal experiences. Listen, I love the guy to death. But I want him to also succeed on and off the field. This has to be a start for him,' Vick said. pic.twitter.com/eiGP5HbI85-- Mike Vick (@MikeVick) July 18, 2017 Vick said he was speaking from his own personal experience. Vick was suspended for two seasons beginning in 2007 after pleading guilty to charges in a dog fighting investigation.
  Trump comments about Sessions show penchant for humiliation
    Trump comments about Sessions show penchant for humiliation
    The art of humiliation appears to be a key operating principle for President Donald Trump. Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government. Sessions has a lot of company in the administration to compare notes with. Everyone from former FBI director James Comey to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) to chief strategist Steve Bannon has been publicly shamed by the boss.
