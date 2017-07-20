Michael Vick apologized for his comments that suggested a clean look and haircut could help change quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s image after last season’s National anthem protests.

>> Read more trending news

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday and expressed regret for his comments from earlier in the week.

"At the end of the day, what I said, I should have never said,” Vick said. “I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Kaepernick. I'm not a general manager. I'm not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed, and I'm truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words.

"Obviously, his afro has nothing to do with him being signed and I wasn't trying to relay that message. It was more so about helping him at the end of the day. In all my interviews all I have ever tried to do is help him and talk positive.”

On Tuesday, Vick tweeted a statement clarifying his comments from Monday’s appearance on FS1's "Speak For Yourself.”