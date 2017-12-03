Dec. 2, 2017 9:30 p.m.: President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment on ABC News' decision to suspend reporter Brian Ross for what the network is now calling a "serious error" in its story on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Initially, the network reported that Flynn was prepared to testify that then-candidate Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians during Trump's presidential campaign. ABC clarified Friday evening that a source said Flynn will testify that Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians during the administration transition as president-elect – not during the campaign – about working together to fight ISIS. ABC News later issued a correction and suspended Ross for four weeks.
Trump wrote Saturday night: "Congratulations to @ABC News for suspending Brian Ross for his horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt. More Networks and 'papers' should do the same with their Fake News!"
Congratulations to @ABC News for suspending Brian Ross for his horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt. More Networks and “papers” should do the same with their Fake News!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017
Dec. 2, 2017 7:15 p.m.: ABC News has suspended a reporter for errors in his story on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Brian Ross was suspended four weeks without pay Saturday, the media group said.
.@ABC News statement on Michael Flynn report: https://t.co/sd9TeFiiLQ pic.twitter.com/UtHFHeuwcM— ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2017
Dec. 1, 2017 10:45 p.m.: ABC News is clarifying a story it published on Friday morning on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s cooperation with the government in the Russian election meddling probe.
CLARIFICATION of ABC News Special Report: Flynn prepared to testify that President-elect Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians *during the transition* -- initially as a way to work together to fight ISIS in Syria, confidant now says. https://t.co/ewrkVZBTbc pic.twitter.com/GQAKwT1Eda— ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2017
(Previous story)
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn said that as a candidate, President Donald Trump directed him to contact Russian officials, according to reports.
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI Friday and offered full cooperation in its investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
“(Trump) directed (Flynn) to make contact with the Russians,” ABC News reported.
JUST IN: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Michael Flynn promised "full cooperation to the Mueller team" and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump "directed him to make contact with the Russians." https://t.co/aiagnvr8eS pic.twitter.com/r8u2LWAd0O— ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2017
An unnamed, senior Trump transition team official directed the contact, according to The Associated Press.
BREAKING: Ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn admits in plea that Trump transition officials directed his contacts with the Russians.— The Associated Press (@AP) December 1, 2017
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, asked Flynn to make contact with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, according to reports.
and @BuzzFeedNews confirms: it was Jared who ordered Flynn to call the Russians, "according to a person who was present in the room when Flynn took the call"@AramRoston https://t.co/HG0XNv1ZSe— Matt Mittenthal (@mattmittenthal) December 1, 2017
BREAKING: Jared Kushner is the “very senior member of the presidential transition team” mentioned in the statement of offense as speaking to Flynn on— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) December 1, 2017
Dec 22nd about the UN resolution regarding Israel, two people familiar with the matter tell @NBCNews
In the days after President Barack Obama signed legislation sanctioning Russia for interfering with the 2016 presidential election, the Russian ambassador contacted Flynn, according to court documents.
The next day, Flynn contacted a senior official, Kushner, with the transition team, who was with other members of the team at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort Dec. 29, 2016, to find out if there was anything the team wanted to communicate with the Russian diplomat.
Flynn discussed the sanctions, the impact of them and not wanting to escalate them with the transition team official. Immediately after this conversation, Flynn called the Russian official and asked that Russia not escalate the situation. Flynn then contacted the Trump team official to report the substance of the discussion.
A day later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said they would not retaliate in response to the sanctions. The ambassador called Flynn to let him know Dec. 31, 2016.
Flynn released the following statement:
#Breaking: Flynn statement: "My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions." pic.twitter.com/YBgJVmWMau— Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) December 1, 2017
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
