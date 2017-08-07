Memphis teen beaten, hospitalized after refusing to join a gang

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen is recovering after being attacked and beaten for refusing to join a gang.
Police were called to the 5200 block of Marynelle last week for an aggravated assault.
A woman told officers her son was playing basketball in the cove when he was approached by an adult male.
The man, named Josh Cox, reportedly is the leader of a gang called "Homicide" and wanted the teen to join, WHBQ reported.
When the victim refused, he was hit over the head and knocked to the ground unconscious. While unconscious, he was kicked and stomped on the ground.
Police have named at least four suspects who may be responsible for the attack. It is unclear at this time whether any are in custody.
The victim was transported to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.
