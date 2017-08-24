Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending Barron Trump

First lady Melania Trump thanked former first daughter Chelsea Clinton for coming to Barron Trump’s defense after he was criticized for his clothing choices.

On Monday, The Daily Caller published an article titled “It’s high time Barron Trump starts dressing like he’s in the White House.”

The article’s author said that he’s been on the “Barron Trump train from the start,” but “it’s about time the president’s son starts dressing the part.”

"Think about how many times your parents forced you to dress up when you were a kid for a special occasion. No matter how hard you resisted, it was inevitable, you weren’t leaving the house until you had your tie tied, your shirt tucked in nice and neat with your hair combed and a blazer on," the story said.

"That’s not how it goes for the president’s youngest child."

After the article was published, Clinton tweeted out a defense of the first son, writing, “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

She later defended the 11-year-old again, writing in another tweet, “Dear Matty-Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame."

Dear Matty-Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame https://t.co/p9jkGbMG4C — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 22, 2017

The tweet Clinton was responding to on Tuesday was deleted after she responded.

The first lady appreciated the fact that Clinton defended her son and thanked her via her Twitter account, writing in a tweet Tuesday evening, “Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying.”

Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

While campaigning with her husband last year, Melania Trump said one of her focuses as first lady would be to fight cyber-bullying.

“Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers,” she said on Nov. 3, 2016, just days before her husband won the election. “We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other. We must find better ways to honor and support the basic goodness of our children, especially in social media. It will be one of the main focuses of my work if I’m privileged enough to become your first lady.”