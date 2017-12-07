CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - First lady Melania Trump, along with second lady Karen Pence, traveled to Texas on Wednesday to visit with first responders and check on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. And if there’s anything politicians (or in this case, politicians’ spouses) love to do when they’re on a visit, it’s make a stop at a purveyor of local cuisine. Trump and Pence flew through Corpus Christi, which means Whataburger.
According to social media reports (including tweets from reporters along for the trip, as well as a White House official), the first and second lady stopped by the venerable Texas burger chain and walked out with at least some of those famous fries. The rest of their order is unknown (so far), but the tweets about the pit stop are quite a journey.
The motorcade just stopped at @Whataburger #MelaniaInTX pic.twitter.com/QjLISzhhgc— Eleanor Dearman (@CallerElly) December 6, 2017
This wasn’t a planned stop and it’s not clear if @FLOTUS is going in for a bite to eat. https://t.co/iUd116Q8wt— Eleanor Dearman (@CallerElly) December 6, 2017
On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017
.@FLOTUS @SecondLady @TexasFLCA @georgepbush obligatory stop at the best burger in America: @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/PBVKi4MKu3— J.R. (@JRHDZV) December 6, 2017
Reporters in the press pool said the first and second lady treated them to fries.
... yes! fries for the press van tho 🍟 pic.twitter.com/ENUyEiN0cf— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 6, 2017
Important update: @FLOTUS and @SecondLady got fries for the media pool. #MelaniaInTX pic.twitter.com/t16tAaVQ42— Eleanor Dearman (@CallerElly) December 6, 2017
Y’all @FLOTUS @SecondLady bought me, @CallerElly and @Caller_Casey @Whataburger #melaniaInTX pic.twitter.com/o6PMC7JJ71— Julie Garcia 🌊 (@reporterjulie) December 6, 2017
Officials in Texas approved. The orange and the white, as ever, proved to be a unifying force.
Looks like @FLOTUS is Texas savvy. She & Karen Pence dined at @Whataburger today with my wife the First Lady of Texas. They are here for ongoing help for #HurricaneHarvey. @TexasFLCA #txlege #TexasStrong. https://t.co/QjnDgxbTdD— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 6, 2017
Even @FLOTUS can't leave Corpus Christi without @Whataburger, a hometown classic! Grab one for the flight back! https://t.co/LGtAdgxrpW— City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) December 6, 2017
@Flotus knows a good burger @Whataburger https://t.co/1yEKohOb12— Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) December 6, 2017
According to the San Antonio Express-News, Trump and Pence stopped at the Whataburger at 602 Padre Island Drive.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself