WASHINGTON - First Lady Melania Trump was given flack on social media when a photo emerged that showed her wearing high pointed-toe heels as she walked to Marine One Tuesday.
She and her husband, President Donald Trump, were boarding the helicopter to go to Corpus Christi, Texas, for a briefing on Hurricane Harvey.
In addition to black pumps, FLOTUS wore an olive green bomber jacket, aviator sunglasses and a black blouse and slacks as she boarded the plane.
Twitter users quickly responded, with many implying that the outfit choice was tone-deaf.
does...does melania know that it's flooding or https://t.co/eXAjQSq8gB— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 29, 2017
I wouldn't normally comment on Melania's shoes but I'm not sure if this is what you wear to go meet ppl who've lost all of their belongings https://t.co/TP3YYgPIwj— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 29, 2017
And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos.— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017
How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/tZR8o3dYxY
Vogue contributor Lynn Yaeger asked, “(W)hat kind of message does a fly-in visit from a First Lady in sky-high stilettos send to those suffering the enormous hardship, the devastation of this natural disaster?”
Others didn’t think the shoes were a big deal:
Anyone talking about Melania’s shoes has clearly never been to Russia or Eastern Europe in the winter get over it 👠— Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) August 29, 2017
Team, the Trumps aren't going to Houston so it doesn't matter what heels FLOTUS wears. Also she can always change on AF1. https://t.co/3su0YpK4Ck— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 29, 2017
Like someone is going to ask Melania to clear rubble?!?— Pam Riste (@olystubbies44) August 29, 2017
'Oh, sorry, I would have helped if I had my galoshes on!'
Sheeeez.leave her alone
The first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said the remarks on her bosses’ footwear were a matter of people worrying about the wrong thing.
“It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes,” Grisham told Fox News.
Once she landed, however, USA Today reported that Trump changed into a white, button-down long-sleeve shirt and white sneakers. The slacks and aviators stayed on and her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail. She wore a black baseball cap that read “FLOTUS” in white.
