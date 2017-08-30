Mel B says her kids think Spice Girls is ‘old people’s music’

Former Spice Girls member Mel B says her daughters aren’t into her girl power music.
In an interview with People, the “America’s Got Talent” judge discussed raising her three girls -- who she says each have different personalities.
“My kids are great. They’re all very different.”
Mel is mom to Madison, who turns 6 on Friday, Angel Iris, 10, and Phoenix Chi, 18.
The singer says her youngest is very affectionate and a “snuggler,” while she has to “beg Angel for a hug.” She describes her oldest as a “good girl.”
None of the girls are particularly fans of their mother’s “Spice Girl” repetoire.
“I constantly play music around (my kids) and Phoenix was on tour with me,” she said. “One of them calls it ‘old people’s music.’ (I’m) like, ‘What are you talking about? It’s ’90s pop. It’s the best genre of music ever.’ ”
“That vibe is brilliant. I listen to my own music all the time and not just my own solos, but Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys -- I’m a ’90s R&B pop girl. I’m always going to be like that.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself