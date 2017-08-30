Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
70°
H 71
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
70°
Thunderstorms
H 71° L 68°
  • heavy-rain-night
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 71° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    78°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 71° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    76°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 80° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Mel B says her kids think Spice Girls is ‘old people’s music’
Close

Mel B says her kids think Spice Girls is ‘old people’s music’

Mel B says her kids think Spice Girls is ‘old people’s music’
Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Getty Images
Mel B says her kids aren't big fans of her Spice Girls' music.

Mel B says her kids think Spice Girls is ‘old people’s music’

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former Spice Girls member Mel B says her daughters aren’t into her girl power music.

In an interview with People, the “America’s Got Talent” judge discussed raising her three girls -- who she says each have different personalities.

>> Read more trending news

“My kids are great. They’re all very different.”

Mel is mom to Madison, who turns 6 on Friday, Angel Iris, 10, and Phoenix Chi, 18. 

The singer says her youngest is very affectionate and a “snuggler,” while she has to “beg Angel for a hug.” She describes her oldest as a “good girl.”

None of the girls are particularly fans of their mother’s “Spice Girl” repetoire.

“I constantly play music around (my kids) and Phoenix was on tour with me,” she said. “One of them calls it ‘old people’s music.’ (I’m) like, ‘What are you talking about? It’s ’90s pop. It’s the best genre of music ever.’ ”

“That vibe is brilliant. I listen to my own music all the time and not just my own solos, but Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys  -- I’m a ’90s R&B pop girl. I’m always going to be like that.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tattooed man allegedly branded his ex-lover with a fork and horseshoes
    Tattooed man allegedly branded his ex-lover with a fork and horseshoes
    A man from Bluefield, W. Va., has been hauled in for malicious wounding and domestic assault pictures surfaced proving he branded a former lover of his. >> Read more trending news Ervin Harold, whose age has not been disclosed, allegedly held a woman he was “romantically involved with” against a wall on Aug. 22 and branded her twice with a horseshoe and once with a fork using coat hanger and candle wax. The woman had to be treated at the hospital for her injuries. Detective J.B. Fox with the Bluefield Police Department says he saw photographs of the woman’s burns and confirmed there was “a fork burnt into the victim’s skin, as well as two horseshoes.” The brands were visible on the victim’s chest. Police said that the victim’s mother gave a statement that Harold burned her daughter but did not explain why. Authorities also said Harold and the victim are now “split up after this incident.” There is also a record of a previous domestic incident involving him and the same woman dating back to March. As of Tuesday, Harold was being held on $10,500 bond at the Bluefield City Jail.
  • Mel B says her kids think Spice Girls is ‘old people’s music’
    Mel B says her kids think Spice Girls is ‘old people’s music’
    Former Spice Girls member Mel B says her daughters aren’t into her girl power music. In an interview with People, the “America’s Got Talent” judge discussed raising her three girls -- who she says each have different personalities. >> Read more trending news “My kids are great. They’re all very different.” Mel is mom to Madison, who turns 6 on Friday, Angel Iris, 10, and Phoenix Chi, 18.  The singer says her youngest is very affectionate and a “snuggler,” while she has to “beg Angel for a hug.” She describes her oldest as a “good girl.” None of the girls are particularly fans of their mother’s “Spice Girl” repetoire. “I constantly play music around (my kids) and Phoenix was on tour with me,” she said. “One of them calls it ‘old people’s music.’ (I’m) like, ‘What are you talking about? It’s ’90s pop. It’s the best genre of music ever.’ ” “That vibe is brilliant. I listen to my own music all the time and not just my own solos, but Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys  -- I’m a ’90s R&B pop girl. I’m always going to be like that.”
  • Chicago police superintendent undergoes transplant surgery
    Chicago police superintendent undergoes transplant surgery
    Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson underwent a kidney transplant operation Wednesday that ended after several hours with officials expressing confidence about his recovery. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson was resting comfortably after the surgery at Rush University Medical Center. He added the superintendent and his son, who donated the kidney, got through the surgery without incident. 'Superintendent Johnson is in fair condition, vital signs are stable, he is conscious and comfortable and indicators are favorable,' the hospital said in a statement, adding Johnson's 25-year-old son was in good condition. When he arrived at the hospital early Wednesday, Johnson appeared calm and even joked with reporters about what might happen as a result of the operation. He said he hoped 'I don't get the urge to do the things that college kids do.' Doctors expect Johnson to remain in the hospital for three to five days and then at home for three to six weeks. Johnson over the last several days has seemed relaxed about the surgery. When he arrived at Rush University Medical Center early Wednesday he appeared calm and even joked with reporters about what might happen as a result of the operation. 'I just hope I don't get the urge to do the things that college kids do,' Johnson said, smiling, alluding to his son, a graduate of Knox College. Johnson expressed pride that his son had decided to donate one of his kidneys rather than have him remain on a waiting list for the organ. 'It's a decision that he made on his own,' Johnson said. 'It's humbling. That's not an easy thing, I'm sure, to make that decision.' Johnson also talked about organ donation before he entered the hospital, saying he wanted to let people know they 'can change somebody's life' by donating. Johnson disclosed his condition after a public dizzy spell in January. Though he later said the episode was not related to his condition he said he had battled the kidney ailment for several years. In recent months, he has continued to lose kidney function and his need for a new kidney became more urgent, prompting members of his police force and the public to offer to donate one of their kidneys. Johnson never made it off the transplant list, and he recognized how fortunate he was that his son, Daniel, stepped forward, as he has continued to make public pleas for people to become organ donors. On Wednesday, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who has long been a champion for organ donation, praised Daniel Johnson as a 'hero' for donating his kidney. In a statement, White said that in Illinois alone there are about 4,700 people waiting for a 'lifesaving transplant,' with 300 people dying annually due to organ shortages.
  • Hundreds of Puerto Ricans protest, decry austerity measures
    Hundreds of Puerto Ricans protest, decry austerity measures
    Hundreds of Puerto Ricans took to the streets of the island's capital on Wednesday to protest austerity measures as anger builds over an unrelenting economic crisis that has hit the working class especially hard. Protesters clutched posters decrying austerity measures including new taxes, increases in utility bills and looming furloughs and cuts to a public pension system facing nearly $50 billion in liabilities. 'They're taking advantage of us poor workers. We did not steal. We are not corrupt,' read one poster held up by 70-year-old Eva Feliciano, a retired government worker who said she sometimes cannot afford to buy the groceries she and her husband need. Protesters shielded themselves from a blazing sun as meteorologists warned of a heat index that could reach 110 degrees. The crowd converged at the offices of a federal control board created by U.S. Congress last year to oversee Puerto Rico's finances. The board earlier this week sued Gov. Ricardo Rossello for refusing to implement measures including a 10 percent cut to a public pension system that officials say is running out of money and furloughs that are supposed to go into effect on Friday. Puerto Ricans have joined the governor in rejecting the board's demands. 'The measures that are being approved affect everyone in Puerto Rico,' said Luis Pedraza, leader of a union that represents some 20,000 workers in the public and private sector. He warned that if people don't protest, they will be hit with additional measures to generate more money for bondholders demanding payment amid multimillion-dollar defaults as Puerto Rico tries to restructure a portion of its $74 billion public debt. Joining the protest were dozens of workers from the island's public power company who launched a 24-hour strike that forced the agency to temporarily close its offices. Among them was 39-year-old Christian Garcia, who said his family has cut back on TV, internet and grocery shopping amid the crisis. Nearby, several retired police officers held up posters demanding the government pay their pensions in full. Currently, police officers and teachers in Puerto Rico do not receive Social Security and depend solely on the crumbling public pension system. Diego Figueroa, who retired in 2003 after working 35 years at the island's police department, defended the creation of the federal control board and said it is sorely needed. 'It is lifting the veil on millions of acts of corruption committed against the people of Puerto Rico,' he said, referring in part to previous administrations that borrowed millions of dollars to cover ballooning deficits. 'We demand respect for a people that is suffering.' The island of 3.4 million people is struggling with a 10 percent unemployment rate and a decade-long recession that has sparked an exodus of nearly 450,000 people to the U.S. mainland.
  • Animals from Texas arrive for adoption in Seattle
    Animals from Texas arrive for adoption in Seattle
    Nearly 40 dogs that were in Texas shelters before Hurricane Harvey have arrived in Seattle by plane. Volunteers unloaded the animals Wednesday afternoon after their flight from San Antonio, Texas. Officials with Wings of Rescue say the transported animals were already in shelters before the storm and are being moved to make room in shelters for pets that have been displaced. The rescue transfer is a collaboration between Humane Society of the United States, Wings of Rescue, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society and other Seattle-area shelters. Officials with Seattle Human say the animals will be placed at their Bellevue shelter and will be available for adoption. Another flight of animals is set for Friday in the region from San Antonio to Hillsboro, Oregon.
  • Dragon Con Parade: Where to watch
    Dragon Con Parade: Where to watch
    For its 31st anniversary,  Dragon Con  is taking its parade to a new level. If you're the type who needs to see the costumes up close, here are some suggested vantage points for getting a great view of the action. But no matter where you watch it, make sure to ARRIVE EARLY.  RELATED: Dragon Con 2016 parade photos RELATED: Dragon Con Survival Guide Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue This is where the parade begins at 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, Sept. 3, 2017. Caterina O'Sullivan lives in metro Atlanta and is a Dragon Con veteran. 'I always walked around where they start, because the cosplayers are hanging out with their group and you can walk around and get great pics,' she said. 'They're more excited then and willing to pose.' O'Sullivan says it can be difficult to find everyone, because the parade may start with cosplayers split into group. Still, this is definitely a good spot to choose if you're looking for photo opportunities before the parade. Marriott Marquis This is one of the host hotels of Dragon Con, and the parade ends just outside. While the cosplayers may be too tired to pose for pictures by this point, standing outside the Marriott gives you a great view of the parade's finale. RELATED: 8 Dragon Con parties to add to your agenda this Labor Day weekend Fire of Brazil On the corner of Peachtree Street NW and Andrew Young International Boulevard, a parking deck sits over the restaurant Fire of Brazil. 'It's super crowded on street level,' said Allyson Busch, a McDonough resident who has attended Dragon Con three years in a row. She says you need to arrive early to get a good spot on the deck, but it gives you a high vantage point to watch the parade as it turns onto Andrew Young. Hsu's If you're looking for another elevated viewing point, there's a parking deck above Hsu's on Andrew Young International Boulevard. Again, be sure to get there early to find a good spot on the deck. As an added bonus, there's a covered bridge crossing over the street that lets you stand right over the parade as it passes through. Here's a nifty map to ensure you've got the best view Saturday. RELATED: Dragon Con 2016 parade photos RELATED: Dragon Con Survival Guide
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.