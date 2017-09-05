Listen Live
BREAKING:

Obama has issued a statement regarding DACA

National
Meghan Markle opens up for first time about being 'in love' with Prince Harry
Close

Meghan Markle opens up for first time about being 'in love' with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle opens up for first time about being 'in love' with Prince Harry
Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Meghan Markle arrives at the USA Network's "Suits" season 5 held at Sheraton Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on January 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Meghan Markle opens up for first time about being 'in love' with Prince Harry

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Meghan Markle is opening up about her private relationship with Prince Harry for the first time in the upcoming October issue of Vanity Fair.

Markle has been private about many aspects of her life, so it may come as a surprise to some fans that she proudly proclaimed she is in love with Harry for the issue.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she said. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us.”

She continued, “It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy.”

The couple met in July 2016 and have been dating ever since. Harry has been spotted visiting her in Toronto, and she has made several trips to London. The “Suits” actress said the fame and attention has been “challenging,” but they have worked through it together.

“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves,” Markle said. “But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

Since the couple returned from their romantic trip to Africa, rumors of an engagement have been swirling, but Markle seems to be comfortable with the pace of the relationship.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” she said. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

Read more at Vanity Fair.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Washington restaurant denies pregnant woman service for wearing crop top
    Washington restaurant denies pregnant woman service for wearing crop top
    A pregnant woman wearing a crop top says a Washington restaurant denied her service because her baby bump was showing.  >> Read more trending news The server said the restaurant has a 'no shoes, no shirt, no service' policy that’s linked with health code regulations and anyone wearing a crop top would have been asked to cover up. But the customer doesn’t buy it. >> Related: Couple claims to see Jesus in their baby’s sonogram  Charisha Gobin said she stopped by Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Marysville, Washington, with her family Sunday night in a black crop top T-shirt and a long skirt. “The waitress/bartender stopped us and said, 'I'm sorry, you can’t be here in that shirt.’ I said, ‘Are you being serious with me right now?’ And she said, ‘Yep, you can't be here,’” Gobin said. Gobin is seven-and-a-half months pregnant with twins -- a boy and a girl. “Just because my belly was bigger and sticking out. But had it been anyone else, I don't think there would've been any problem whatsoever,” she said. After the incident, she posted a photo of what she was wearing on Facebook, writing, 'I was just denied service at the Buzz Inn on State Avenue in Marysville for my outfit. I'm violating the health code.'>> Related: Not ready for kids? New at-home fertility test gives women better data on eggs, fertility timeline  The server confirmed she told Gobin the crop top was a health code violation but didn’t explain why. Gobin says she didn't stick around to hear an explanation. “I was livid. There was no way I was going to stay there,” she said. KIRO 7 spoke with the Buzz Inn server off camera, who further explained that she asked Gobin to cover up because the restaurant has a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy. She also said the top Gobin was wearing didn’t cover enough to count as a shirt. The server said she would've asked anyone else in the same top to cover up. Gobin said she's never heard of a crop top not counting as a shirt. “I was wearing a shirt; it had sleeves. I didn't even have cleavage showing,” she said. Gobin said she feels like she was body shamed. “It’s pretty ridiculous I was shamed in the first place and had to drive across town to eat,” she said. Gobin said she didn’t have any problems at the next restaurant. Her post on social media has hundreds of shares, and Gobin said the response has been overwhelmingly positive. “I was very surprised by the response,” she said. “I think that says everybody pretty much agrees -- I wasn't out of bounds or out of line in any way.” She said this restaurant has lost her business but isn’t letting the incident bother her. “Our bodies aren’t just toys, they’re for a purpose, and I think it’s a beautiful purpose,” she said. Buzz Inn Washington corporate sent KIRO 7 a statement via Twitter, saying: “We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable. Our apologies for the misunderstanding. The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement (sic) and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest again our sincere apology for misunderstanding.” The company did not answer if anyone wearing that crop top would’ve been asked to cover up or explain how the shirt violated health code.
  • Full transcript: Sessions announces end to DACA immigration program
    Full transcript: Sessions announces end to DACA immigration program
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in a news conference Tuesday that the administration of President Donald Trump will phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. >> Read more trending news The decision will affect about 800,000 people who currently fall under the program, which allows certain people who entered the country illegally as children to remain on a temporary basis. >> DACA: Trump administration ending 'dreamer' program for child immigrants Read Sessions’ full remarks: Good morning. I’m here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded. The DACA program was implemented in 2012 and essentially provided a legal status for recipients for a renewable two-year term, work authorization and other benefits, including participation in the social security program, to 800,000 mostly adult, illegal aliens. This policy was implemented unilaterally to great controversy and legal concern after Congress rejected legislative proposals to extend similar benefits on numerous occasions to this same group of illegal aliens.  In other words, the executive branch, through DACA, deliberately sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions. Such an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch. The effect of this unilateral executive amnesty, among other things, contributed to a surge of minors at the southern border that yielded terrible humanitarian consequences. It also denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same illegal aliens to take those jobs. We inherited from our founders — and have advanced — an unsurpassed legal heritage, which is the foundation of our freedom, our safety and our prosperity.  As attorney general, it is my duty to ensure that the laws of the United States are enforced and that the constitutional order is upheld. No greater good can be done for the overall health and well-being of our Republic, than preserving and strengthening the impartial rule of law. Societies where the rule of law is treasured are societies that tend to flourish and succeed. Societies where the rule of law is subject to political whims and personal biases tend to become societies afflicted by corruption, poverty, and human suffering.  To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It’s just that simple. That would be an open borders policy, and the American people have rightly rejected it. Therefore, the nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year, and that means all cannot be accepted. This does not mean they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way. It means we are properly enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them. It is with these principles and duties in mind, and in light of imminent litigation, that we reviewed the Obama administration’s DACA policy. Our collective wisdom is that the policy is vulnerable to the same legal and constitutional challenges that the courts recognized with respect to the DAPA program, which was enjoined on a nationwide basis in a decision that was affirmed by the Fifth Circuit. The Fifth Circuit specifically concluded that DACA had not been implemented in a fashion that allowed sufficient discretion, and that DAPA was “foreclosed by Congress’s careful plan.” In other words, the immigration law that Congress passed foreclosed this possibility of DACA. In other words, it was inconsistent with the Constitution’s separation of powers. That decision was affirmed by the Supreme Court on an equally divided basis. If we were to keep the Obama administration’s executive amnesty policy, the likeliest outcome is that it would too be enjoined, just as was DAPA. The Department of Justice has advised the president and the Department of Homeland Security that the Department of Homeland Security should begin an orderly, lawful wind down, including the cancellation of the memo that authorized this program. Acting Secretary Duke has chosen, appropriately, to initiate a wind down process. This will enable the Department of Homeland Security to conduct an orderly change and fulfill the desire of this administration to create a time period for Congress to act — should it so choose. We firmly believe this is the responsible path. Simply put, if we are to further our goal of strengthening the constitutional order and the rule of law in America, the Department of Justice cannot defend this overreach. George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee was clear about the enormous constitutional infirmities raised by this action. He said in his testimony: “In ordering this blanket exception, President Obama was nullifying part of a law that he simply disagreed with … If a president can claim sweeping discretion to suspend key federal laws, the entire legislative process becomes little more than a pretense … The circumvention of the legislative process not only undermines the authority of this branch but destabilizes the tripartite system as a whole.” So this is not a little matter. Ending the previous administration’s disrespect for the legislative process is an important first step. All immigration policies should serve the interests of the people of the United States — lawful immigrant and native-born alike.  Congress should carefully and thoughtfully pursue the types of reforms that are right for the American people. Our nation is comprised of good and decent people who want their government’s leaders to fulfill their promises and advance an immigration policy that serves the national interest. We are a people of compassion and we are a people of law. But there is nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration laws. Enforcing the law saves lives, protects communities and taxpayers, and prevents human suffering. Failure to enforce the laws in the past has put our nation at risk of crime, violence and terrorism.  The compassionate thing is to is end the lawlessness, enforce our laws, and, if Congress chooses to make changes to those laws, to do so through the process set forth by our founders, in a way that advances the interests of the American people. That is what the president has promised to do and has delivered to the American people. Under President Trump’s leadership, this administration has made great progress in the last few months toward establishing a lawful and constitutional immigration system. This makes us safer and more secure. It will further economically the lives of millions who are struggling. And it will enable our country to more effectively teach new immigrants about our system of government and to assimilate them to the cultural understandings that support it. The substantial progress in reducing illegal immigration at our border seen in recent months is almost entirely due to the leadership of President Trump and his inspired federal immigration officers. But the problem is not yet solved. And without more action, we could see illegality rise again, rather than be eliminated. As a candidate, and now in office, President Trump has offered specific ideas and legislative solutions that will protect American workers, increase wages and salaries, defend the national security, ensure the public safety, and increase the general well-being of the American people. He has worked closely with many members of Congress, including in the introduction of the RAISE Act, which would produce enormous benefits for our country -- And this is how our democratic process works. There are many powerful interest groups in this country and every one of them has a constitutional right to advocate their views and represent whomever they choose. But the Department of Justice does not represent any narrow interest or any subset of the American people. We represent all of the American people and protect the integrity of our Constitution. That is our charge. We at Department of Justice are proud and honored to work to advance this vision for America and to do our best each day to ensure the safety and security of the American people. Thank you very much.
  • What is DACA? A look at immigrant program Trump is ending
    What is DACA? A look at immigrant program Trump is ending
    The program that protects young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas has been rescinded. But many questions remain about what will happen to the program's beneficiaries. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants. Here's a look at the program and what happens next for the nearly 800,000 people in it who are allowed to work in the U.S. and receive protection from deportation. ___ WHAT IS DACA? DACA was created by President Barack Obama in 2012 after intense pressure from immigrant advocates who wanted protections for the young immigrants who were mostly raised in the U.S. but lacked legal status. The program protects them from deportation — granting them a two-year reprieve that can be extended and by issuing them a work permit and a social security number. DACA recipients must have no criminal record, proof they were brought to the U.S. before age 16 and be under 31 when the program was launched but at least 15 years old when applying. The application cost is nearly $500 and permits must be renewed every two years. The application and renewal process take several weeks. DACA does not give beneficiaries legal U.S. residency. Recipients get temporary reprieves from deportation and permission to temporarily work. ___ WHY DACA? Frustration grew during the Obama administration over repeated failures to pass the 'Dream Act,' which would have provided a path to legal U.S. citizenship for the young immigrants who ended up becoming DACA beneficiaries and became known as 'dreamers.' The last major attempt to pass the legislation was in 2011. Immigrant activists staged protests and participated in civil disobedience in an effort to push Obama to act after Congress did not pass legislation. DACA is different than the Dream Act because it does not provide a pathway to legal residency or citizenship. ___ WHY END DACA? President Donald Trump was under pressure from several states that threatened to sue his administration if it did not end DACA. They argued the order Obama issued creating the program was unconstitutional and that Congress should take charge of legislation dealing the issue. Immigrant advocates, business leaders including the chief executives of Apple and Microsoft, clergy and many others put intense pressure on Trump to maintain the program but he decided to end it. ___ WHAT HAPPENS NOW? Young immigrants already enrolled in DACA remain covered until their permits expire. If their permits expire before March, 5, 2018, they are eligible to renew them for another two years as long as they apply by Oct. 5. If their permits expire beyond that March date, they will not be able to renew and could be subject to deportation when their permits expire. People who miss the October deadline will be disqualified from renewing their permission to remain in the country and could face deportation, although the Trump administration has said it will not actively provide their information to immigration authorities. It will be up to Congress to take up and pass legislation helping DACA beneficiaries. One bill introduced this year would provide a path to legal permanent residency. Many DACA beneficiaries say they worry they will be forced to take lower-wage, under-the-table jobs and will be unable to pay for college or assist their families financially.
More

