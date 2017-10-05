Listen Live
'Mean Girls' cast reunite, ask for donations for Vegas shooting victims
'Mean Girls' cast reunite, ask for donations for Vegas shooting victims
Actress Tina Fey (L) poses with fellow cast members Jonathan Bennett and Lindsay Lohan at the after-party for Paramount's 'Mean Girls' at the Cinerama Dome Theater on April 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nicole Moschella, Rare.us and Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The cast of “Mean Girls” reunited in honor of what some call “Mean Girls Day” on Oct. 3.

The honorary day comes from a scene in the movie in which  Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett)  asked Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan) what day it was. 

The reunion was in response to the Las Vegas shooting massacre on Sunday. Cast members joined together in an effort to raise money for the victims of the mass shooting.

Bennett, along with Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese, asked their “groolest fans ever” to join them in donating to a GoFundMe account set up for the victims. The actors recorded messages that were posted on Seyfried’s Instagram account and a YouTube video featured on the GoFundMe page.

“If every fan just gave $3 in honor of Oct. 3, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time,” Bennett said.

“Guys, look, we know fetch is never going to happen, but we can make this happen,” Chabert said.

According to the GoFundMe page, 100 percent of funds raised will be distributed to the victims of Las Vegas through the National Compassion Fund.

Lohan, Lizzy Caplan and Rajiv Surendra did not appear in the original video but appeared in a follow-up video with details of an update on the fundraising.

As of Thursday morning, the account had raised more than $72,000 of the $300,000 goal. Bennett posted the first $1,003 donation.

  • Las Vegas shooter had plans to escape after massacre, may have had accomplice, sheriff says
    Las Vegas shooter had plans to escape after massacre, may have had accomplice, sheriff says
    The shooter in the massacre at a Las Vegas music festival Sunday night planned to escape from the hotel room where he carried out the attack and may have had an accomplice, authorities said at a Wednesday night press conference covered by the major news and cable networks. >> Read more trending news Investigators said Stephen Paddock, 64, meticulously planned the worst attack in modern history, which left 59 people dead, including the gunman, and injured hundreds more at the Route 91 Festival.Investigators also said that those plans included his escape from the sniper nest he created in a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. A security guard, who pinpointed Paddock’s room as the source of the attack, may have interrupted those plans, authorities said.  “He was doing everything possible to see how he could escape at this point,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Wednesday night, but Lombardo did not elaborate on what those plans might have been. Investigators also believe Paddock may have had an accomplice. He managed to get 10 large bags filled with what authorities believe was weapons and ammunition into the hotel and up to the room.  >>Related: Who is Stephen Paddock, the shooter killed in Las Vegas? “It’s troublesome that this individual was able to move this amount of gear into a hotel room unassisted. It’s troublesome for the amount of stuff he had at both residences, unassisted. There’s people that know this individual. There’s people that could help us understand this individual,” Lombardo said. Police know very little about Paddock so far. Lombardo said even FBI profilers are stumped over him. Usually there’s a sign that a person would plan and execute a mass killing like what happened in Las Vegas Sunday, but investigators have not been able to find it.  “What could be more beneficial than to find people that associated with him, either by friendship or an accomplice?” Lombardo said. The FBI is confident authorities will learn more about both the attack and Paddock, too. “We will get to the bottom of this, no matter how long it takes,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said. Paddock may have planned for other attacks, too. Paddock had rented rooms at the Ogden Hotel in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. The reasons for doing so are unknown, Lombardo said, but it happened during the Life is Beautiful alternative music festival. >> Related: Doctors who treated Pulse victims prepared Las Vegas hospital for mass shooting “Was it presurveillance? We don’t know, yet,” Lombardo said He also booked rooms in Chicago in a hotel facing the Lollapalooza music Festival in Grant Park in early August, according to USA Today. Thousands of music fans attend the festival every year.
  • Barack Obama’s sweet message to Michelle Obama on 25th anniversary
    Barack Obama’s sweet message to Michelle Obama on 25th anniversary
    Former President Barack Obama surprised former first lady Michelle Obama on their 25th wedding anniversary with a sweet, and very public, anniversary message. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ On Tuesday, Oct. 3., which was the couple’s anniversary, the former first lady was speaking at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where her husband chose to surprise her with a message that was broadcast to the entire conference. During an interview with “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes, Mrs. Obama received a bit of a shock when her interviewer suddenly stopped the conversation to mention the Obama’s anniversary and then announced that they had a surprise for her. Barack Obama appeared on the auditorium’s screen and delivered a heartfelt anniversary greeting to his bride of 25 years. “Today, we have been married for 25 years. The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are,” he said. “It was a lot easier for me to do it because the fact of the matter is that not only have you have been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and the entire country.” He continued: “Your strength, your grace, your determination, your honesty, and the fact that you look so good doing all this, and the way in which you’ve always taken responsibility for your own actions, but also looking out for the people around you, is remarkable. “It is truly the best decision that I ever made to be persistent enough in asking you out for a date that you finally gave in. And I hope you feel the same,” he said, concluding his sweet tribute to his wife. The former first lady shared an anniversary message with her husband on Instagram, writing below their wedding photo, “Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I (love) you.” RELATED: Barack and Michelle Obama spotted at Harvard University as they dropped off Malia for her first year
  • 5 injured in head-on involving MARTA bus crash
    5 injured in head-on involving MARTA bus crash
    A vehicle and a MARTA bus collided Thursday morning and left several people injured. The crash happened on Bolton Road near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.  Five people requested medical assistance, according to MARTA officials. We are working to learn about the severity of the injuries on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Atlanta Fire Rescue told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the driver of the vehicle was trapped in the crash.  TRENDING STORIES: Tropical Depression strengthens to become Tropical Storm Nate Ga. sheriff indicted for sexual battery in high school drug search Motorcyclist killed in crash; bike slams into man standing at bus stop
  • House approves 2018 budget outline, takes first step for tax reform
    House approves 2018 budget outline, takes first step for tax reform
    The U.S. House on Thursday approved a $4.1 trillion Republican budget outline for the federal government, a fiscal plan that envisions a balanced budget in ten years, and authorizes work on a tax reform bill under the expedited legislative process known as ‘budget reconciliation.’ “The Republican budget takes a shot at once in a generation tax reform,” said Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA), as Republicans noted that Congress has not approved a major tax reform bill since 1986. “We have brought a good budget, a responsible budget, one that balances in ten years,” said Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH). “We need to pass this budget so that we can deliver real relief for middle income families across this country,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, as the drive for tax relief has overshadowed what has often been the number one issue for the GOP – balancing the budget. This budget reflects our first principles, keeps our responsibilities to our children &amp; grandchildren, and paves the way for #TaxReform. pic.twitter.com/1yS32NYXYI — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 5, 2017 The final tally was not a slam dunk for the GOP, as 18 Republicans voted against the budget plan, as some more conservative lawmakers worried that it won’t do enough to rein in spending, or bring down the national debt. The vote was 218-206. The House GOP plan would add $2.6 trillion to the deficit before being balanced in 2027. The House vote on the ‘budget resolution’ for 2018 was months behind schedule – it supposed to be done by April – coming a few days into the start of the new fiscal year, as the GOP tries to jump start action on tax reform. While Ryan and Republicans hailed the budget vote, Democrats saw things differently, denouncing what they say is a budget plan that will cut spending for Medicaid and Medicare, and allowing for tax cuts that mainly reach the wealthy. “Eighty percent of it would benefit the top one percent in our country,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who drew some jeers from GOP lawmakers in a speech on the floor of the House, as she jabbed at the Republican budget details. “And guess what happens to the middle class? $470 billion in tax increases,” Pelosi said, previewing the arguments to come over the details of the Republican tax reform package, which is not expected to draw much – if any – support from Democrats. Democrats also savaged plans for entitlement reforms, arguing the “GOP budget would strip billions from Medicare, Medicaid, college aid, and programs that help our people,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). The House vote came as a Senate committee was poised to approve its own version of the budget outline for 2018; a full Senate vote is expected later this month. The two versions – which have some significant differences – will then have to merged in House-Senate negotiations.
  • All living former U.S. presidents to attend hurricane relief concert
    All living former U.S. presidents to attend hurricane relief concert
    All five living former U.S. presidents will attend a newly announced hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M University on Oct. 21. >> Read more trending news “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal” will feature Alabama, the Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Yolanda Adams and several other music acts, according to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation. Country music star Lee Greenwood will emcee the event. ﻿>> Related: Former presidents join forces for hurricane relief﻿ The former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush and Jimmy Carter — recently launched One America Appeal to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Read the full story on mystatesman.com
  • Some in GOP open to banning gun accessory used in Vegas
    Some in GOP open to banning gun accessory used in Vegas
    Senior congressional Republicans say they are open to considering legislation banning 'bump stocks' like the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons. The comments from lawmakers including the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kind. But they were far from a guarantee of a path forward for the new legislation by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., especially with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan making clear their priorities are elsewhere. 'If somebody can essentially convert a semi-automatic weapon by buying one of these and utilizing it and cause the kind of mayhem and mass casualties that we saw in Las Vegas, that's something of obvious concern that we ought to explore,' Cornyn told reporters. 'I own a lot of guns and as a hunter and sportsman I think that's our right as Americans, but I don't understand the use of this bump stock and that's another reason to have a hearing.' Cornyn later said he'd spoken with Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, and that Grassley was interested in convening a hearing. The devices, known as 'bump stocks' among other names, are legal and originally were intended to help people with limited hand mobility fire a semi-automatic without the individual trigger pulls required. They can fit over the rear shoulder-stock assembly on a semi-automatic rifle and with applied pressure cause the weapon to fire continuously, increasing the rate from between 45 and 60 rounds per minute to between 400 and 800 rounds per minute, according to Feinstein's office. The government gave its seal of approval to selling the devices in 2010 after concluding that they did not violate federal law. Feinstein has a career-long history on the issue of guns after becoming mayor in San Francisco after her predecessor was gunned down. She authored an assault weapons ban that was in place for a decade before expiring in 2004, and said she had been considering trying to reintroduce that more sweeping legislation, as she's done unsuccessfully after past mass shootings, including the one at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged her to go with a narrower bill that might be likelier to draw support. Feinstein pleaded with the public to pressure Congress to consider her legislation after the horrific violence earlier this week when a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds at an outdoor concert that she said her own daughter had considered attending. 'Mr. and Mrs. America, you have to stand up, you have to say 'enough is enough,'' Feinstein said. 'Why can't we keep a weapon from becoming a military-grade weapon?' The National Rifle Association, which has played a major role in exerting political pressure against gun curbs, did not respond to inquiries about its stance on Feinstein's bill. At least one Republican senator, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, said outright he was prepared to vote to ban 'bump stocks.' ''I have no problem in banning those,' he said. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 3 Republican senator, said, 'I'm interested in finding out more about bump stocks and I've got my staff looking into that and I know there are other members interested in finding out more about it as well.' Even so, asked Tuesday about 'bump stocks' and whether they should be legal, McConnell, R-Ky., said it was not an appropriate time to be discussing legislation. Ryan, R-Wis., made similar comments Wednesday in a radio interview on WISN in Milwaukee. 'What I don't think you want your government to do is to lurch toward reactions before even having all the facts,' Ryan said. 'Bad people are going to do bad things.' In the House, meanwhile, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., introduced a bill to ban the manufacture, possession, transfer, sale or importation of bump stocks. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., whose district includes the site of Sunday night's rampage, said: 'The victims and families in Las Vegas don't need an explanation about the difference between machine guns and firearms with bump stocks. They need action.' Congress' recent history gives little cause to think Republicans would take any action on guns. Even after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting where schoolchildren were slaughtered, Feinstein's reintroduced assault weapons ban went nowhere, and bipartisan background check legislation by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania fell short on the Senate floor. Last year, after the mass shooting at a dance club in Orlando, Florida, Democrats commandeered the House floor to protest GOP inaction on guns, but while garnering headlines the tactic did not yield results. Shooting incidents involving lawmakers themselves, like at a baseball practice earlier this year where Majority Whip Steve Scalise was critically injured, have not changed the calculus. Feinstein held out hope that this time would be different because of the scale of casualties and the weaponry 'taking it into war.' And Manchin said that he planned to meet with Toomey on the background checks bill, but would not reintroduce it without significant GOP support, which he said 'ain't going to happen unless the president gives his stamp of approval.' President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas on Wednesday but said 'We're not going to talk about that today' when asked about gun issues. ___ Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed.
