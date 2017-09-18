Listen Live
McDonald's manager stabs suspect after group attack, police say
McDonald's manager stabs suspect after group attack, police say

McDonald's manager stabs suspect after group attack, police say
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

McDonald's manager stabs suspect after group attack, police say

By: KIRO7.com

DES MOINES, Wash. -  A McDonald’s manager stabbed a suspect after being attacked by a group of at least five people in a Des Moines restaurant, according to police.

>> Read more trending news

The manager asked the group to leave, but they refused.

After refusing to leave, the group punched and kicked the manager numerous times, police said.

Police said the manager produced a small knife and stabbed one of the assailants in the chest.

That person was taken to Harborview for treatment of injuries.

Police said the manager suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover. 

  • London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London. He is in custody in south London, police said. 'He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,' police said in a statement Sunday. The Associated Press reported Sunday that London police were searching a home in the suburb of Stanwell that was linked to the second suspect. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack, the BBC reported. Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the BBC that the second arrest suggests the attacker was not 'a lone wolf.” Rudd said there was 'no evidence' to suggest that the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the incident, were behind the attack. 'But as this unfolds and as we do our investigations, we will make sure we find out how he was radicalised if we can,' she said. The 18-year-old was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was 'significant, but the terror threat level remains at 'critical.' Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported. >>  London train bombing: 5 things to know Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said. Of the 30 people injured in Friday's attack, one remains in the hospital, NHS England told the BBC. Basu said the force was not changing its 'protective security measures,' adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers. 'This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. 'For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.' British authorities lowered the terrorist threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Sunday.  The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m. It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly. Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said. The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    A strengthening Hurricane Maria has prompted evacuation orders for areas of Puerto Rico. The storm is forecast to rapidly intensify into a Category 4 storm by late Wednesday when it nears the island. The storm became a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph on Monday morning. It will be passing over the same area devastated by Hurricane Irma nearly two weeks ago, forecasters said. >> Read more trending news Further north, Hurricane Jose, a Category 1 storm, is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds of up to 50 mph along the coasts of New Jersey and New York on Tuesday evening, the National Hurricane Center, reports.  The area can also expect to see rip currents, high waves and up to 3 inches of rain.
  • Floyd Mayweather admits he has 7 girlfriends
    Floyd Mayweather admits he has 7 girlfriends
    Boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather has given fans an amusing insight into his life, admitting he is dating seven women simultaneously and revealing how much money he has in his various bank accounts. >> Read more trending news Mayweather was interviewed by a puppet named Diego, from the YouTube channel Awkward Puppets, outside of his strip club in Las Vegas, Girl Collection. When asked how many girlfriends he has, the former boxer provided an honest answer. “How many women I have? Probably about seven deep. Lucky seven,” he said. “We go out to eat, some of us travel together. Having one is too close to having none.” Mayweather also revealed he has $200 million or $300 million in different bank accounts and 25 cars in Las Vegas.
  • SWAT on scene of hostage situation in DeKalb County
    SWAT on scene of hostage situation in DeKalb County
    Police and SWAT are on the scene of a hostage situation in DeKalb County. It began just after 10 a.m. on Meadowview Drive. Officers say no shots have been fired. We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene and will bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. TRENDING STORIES: EQUIFAX BREACH: Consumer Adviser Clark Howard answers YOUR questions 1 Hurricane Maria takes aim at Caribbean islands Family of Georgia Tech shooting victim demanding answers
