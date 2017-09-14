A California woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she gave birth at work and tried to flush her newborn son down a toilet.

Sarah Jane Lockner, 25, was working as a cashier at a McDonald’s restaurant in Redwood City the night of Sept. 4 when she complained of stomach pain, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lockner, of Redwood City, went to the restroom several times, which concerned a co-worker.

When the co-worker went to check on Lockner, she found blood on the restroom floor, the Times reported. San Mateo County prosecutors said Lockner tried to blame a heavy period for the mess.

A second co-worker joined them in the restroom, however, and peered over the wall of Lockner’s stall.

She saw the newborn face down in the toilet, prosecutors told the Times. They allege that Lockner had her hand on the infant’s back and the other women heard the toilet flush.

“It’s a real sad story. It’s a real sad story,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the San Francisco Chronicle. “She said she didn’t know she was pregnant.”

Lockner begged her co-workers not to call police, the Chronicle said.

Sarah Lockner

When police officers arrived, the child was not breathing and had no pulse, the newspaper reported. First responders resuscitated the baby, but it is unclear what neurological damage he may have suffered from the lack of oxygen after birth.

The baby is in stable condition at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, the Times said.

Along with the attempted murder charge, Lockner is charged with felony child abuse and inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Times. She is being held in lieu of $11 million bail.