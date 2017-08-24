Listen Live
Massachusetts woman wins $758M Powerball prize: 'I said, it's never going to be me'
Close

Massachusetts woman wins $758M Powerball prize: 'I said, it's never going to be me'

Massachusetts woman wins $758M Powerball prize: 'I said, it's never going to be me'
Photo Credit: Boston25News.com

Massachusetts woman wins $758M Powerball prize: 'I said, it's never going to be me'

By: Kacie Yearout, Boston25News.com

BRAINTREE, Mass. -  With $785 million reasons to smile, the winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward Thursday.

Mavis Wanczyk, 53, is from Northampton, and purchased the winning ticket in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

>> Read more trending news

Beaming at a news conference on Thursday, Wanczyk said she realized that she had won while speaking with a colleague after work Wednesday night.

"I said, it's never going to be me," she said. 

She said that she stared at her ticket as her colleague began reading off the winning numbers - and she realized that her numbers matched. 

"He told me, 'You just won,'" she said.

>> Related: Powerball blunder: Massachusetts lottery IDs wrong store as seller of $759M winning ticket

He made her sign the ticket, and she was so overwhelmed she couldn't drive, so he drove her home. 

Wancyzk said she chose the numbers, along with two quick picks. The winning numbers were based on family birthdays.

She said on Thursday that she was still getting used to idea of being a lottery winner, and that she wants some time alone to figure out what to do with her winnings.

"I just want to sit back and relax," she said.

>> Related: Winner comes forward to claim $759 million Powerball jackpot

For 32 years, Wanczyk worked at Mercy Medical Center doing patient care.

"I called them and told them I won't be coming back," she said. 

Wanczyk has a 31-year-old daughter and a 28-year-old son, and said that she has had an average financial life. 

"I make do with what I have," she said. 

She said she decided to come forward to get it over with. 

Massachusetts State Lottery officials said they are working with Manczyk to help protect her financial future and make decisions about what to do with the $758 million.

Lottery officials said she chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes. About $120 million of the tax revenue will go to the federal government, and $20 million will go to Massachusetts.

Massachusetts lottery officials say they sold $13 million in total ticket sales for the drawing, with $8.4 million of that on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • 'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan Scott talk bankruptcy, life before HGTV in new tell-all book
    'Property Brothers' Drew, Jonathan Scott talk bankruptcy, life before HGTV in new tell-all book
    Drew and Jonathan Scott are ready to open up about the trials and tribulations of their lives. From divorce and bankruptcy to marriage and babies, the brothers are not holding anything back in their new memoir, “It Takes Two: Our Story.” >> Read more trending news “We didn’t want to cut anything out of the book,” Jonathan told People magazine. “We talk about all the highs and all the lows.” Fans may be surprised to hear that before hitting it big with the HGTV series “Property Brothers,” Jonathan filed for bankruptcy and Drew was $100,000 in debt. “We had been doing real estate for some time, but I missed my passion -- acting,” Drew said. “I went to Vancouver to pursue that, and I was taking acting courses, networking and doing all the things I had to do to make sure that I was being seen.” RELATED: Maria Menounos announces new gig after taking time to recover from brain tumor diagnosis Within months, Drew had racked up debt. “In the end, that experience was really important because it created the buzz for our first auditions, which got us on TV and made it worth it,” he said, Jonathan had dreams of becoming a magician but lost everything after all of his props and equipment were stolen. “It really turned out to be a game-changer for us, because we realized how any reckless decision you make can leave you vulnerable,” he said. The twins eventually bounced back and found great success with their HGTV home improvement series. Now, they are entering a new chapter in their lives -- marriage and family. Drew and his fiancee, Linda Phan, are busy planning a destination wedding and recently bought a home in Los Angeles while Jonathan has settled down with his longtime girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, and apparently, he has baby on the brain. “Of all the success and everything we’ve achieved, I think I’ll be a great dad,” he said. “That’s going to be exciting.”
  • Sitcom legend Jay Thomas has passed away at the age of 69
    Sitcom legend Jay Thomas has passed away at the age of 69
    Comedy actor Jay Thomas passed away at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer. >> Read more trending news The New York Daily News was the first to report the news of his passing, saying that his wife and two sons were by his side at the time of his death. Thomas was best known for roles in “Murphy Brown,” “Cheers,” “Mork & Mindy” and, most recently, “Ray Donovan” over his decades-long career. >> RELATED: Céline Dion gave a heartfelt response when asked about moving on from René Angélil He first hit it big in 1979 with his role as Remo DaVinci on “Mork & Mindy,” a role he played until 1981. He later took on the role of Jerry Gold in “Murphy Brown” and was a series regular for 10 years. Thomas’ agent and friend confirmed the news in a statement Thursday. “Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully wacky thoughts and behavior,” he said.
  • Chuck E. Cheese to remove its animatronic robot bands
    Chuck E. Cheese to remove its animatronic robot bands
    The Pizza Time Players, well-recognized -- if not and slightly creepy -- animatronics band at Chuck E. Cheese, is retiring  are 40 years after they first appeared in the restaurant in 1977, NPR reported Wednesday. >> Read more trending news “Kids stopped watching the animatronic shows,” Tom Leverton, CEO of Peter Piper Pizza, the company that owns the chain, told Eater Monday. “What we’ve seen over time with improvements in tech, with screens and the expectations of kids today, the animatronics aren’t the main draw.” “Back then, kids’ expectations of technology were much, much lower,” Leverton said. “A child today has such high expectations for entertainment that the animatronics, even at their absolute best, can’t live up to those expectations.” The change is not immediate. The Pizza Time Players will be slowly slowly phased out from restaurants over the next few years. In some locations, however, the band is already gone. “We removed the animatronics in seven locations,” Christelle Dupont, a spokeswoman for the chain, told The Chicago Tribune Wednesday. “We’re testing to see how those remodeled locations do and what parents and kids like and what's resonating with them.” Singer-songwriter Father John Misty eulogized the band members, jokingly thanking them for inspiring him to pursue a career in music, writing: Having been a professional musician for a few years now, I can appreciate firsthand not only the strain of trying to sustain a flow of creativity for so long but the rigorous, pretty unexotic feat of physical endurance just getting through a few hundred shows a year, plus all the travel, is. When I consider that this (expletive) was playing up to 5 sets a night all over the country simultaneously i am reminded that, yes, it can be done, and that just by getting on that stage every night and leaving everything up there, I am part of lineage, of a collective imagination that spans the generations.
  • White House watching as Harvey now expected to become Cat 3 storm aiming at Texas coast
    White House watching as Harvey now expected to become Cat 3 storm aiming at Texas coast
    In a sudden forecast change, the National Hurricane Center today warned residents along the Texas Gulf Coast to prepare for Hurricane Harvey, which forecasters now believe could intensify into a Category three hurricane and strike the Lone Star State, which would make Harvey into the first major hurricane to make landfall on the U.S. coastline since Hurricane Wilma hit southwest Florida in October of 2005. “Preparations along the middle Texas coast should be rushed to completion today,” the Hurricane Center advised on Thursday afternoon, warning again that Harvey was “rapidly intensifying.” “With Harvey now strengthening at a faster rate than indicated in previous advisories, the intensity forecast has become quite concerning,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in its advisory issued at 11 am ET on Thursday. When the day began, forecasters thought Harvey might become a very strong tropical storm – or at most, a minor hurricane – but that changed as several hurricane forecast models showed “Harvey reaching major hurricane intensity.” NEW: #Harvey is quickly intensifying &amp; is now forecast to be a category 3 #hurricane at landfall in Texas. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HCm45fz9N0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017 Harvey was upgraded to hurricane status at 1 pm ET – only two hours after the National Hurricane Center had issued its warning that the storm was intensifying more quickly than had been expected. #Harvey is now a #hurricane w/80-mph winds. A special advisory is coming by 1p CDT to update the intensity forecast https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/8tSkzNziqV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017 The National Hurricane Center was not only warning of strong winds, but also the possibility of a major storm surge along the Texas Gulf Coast.. A storm surge warning is in effect for portions of the Texas coast. Life-threatening flooding expected https://t.co/ZZpYkk9JNY pic.twitter.com/Mmc8C8TEOd — NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) August 24, 2017 As for the possibility of Harvey quickly going from a Tropical Storm to a major hurricane, one forecaster said history shows that it is a distinct possibility. “Keep in mind that the last major to hit around Corpus Christi, Celia in 1970 went from a Cat 1 to Cat 4 in 24 hours,” said Joe Bastardi of WeatherBELL. “Harvey could mimic,” Bastardi added. If you’re not sure what your hurricane evacuation route is, check with your local emergency mgmt office &amp; listen to local officials. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/L9wAY8kUTH — FEMA (@fema) August 24, 2017 “The President has been briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said Mr. Trump “stands ready to provide resources if needed” to deal with the hurricane. Some of the forecast models showed the possibility of several days of tropical storm force winds – with the chance that the storm might reverse field and go back over the Gulf of Mexico, maybe moving up the coast toward Louisiana. There was even the chance that Harvey might not make landfall – but just stay off the Texas coast, pounding it with high winds and rain for days.
  • Charleston hostage situation: One dead, gunman in critical condition
    Charleston hostage situation: One dead, gunman in critical condition
    Police swarmed downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Thursday after a reported gunman stormed a local restaurant and pointed the weapon at patrons, authorities said. >> Read more trending news 
  • Hurricane Harvey could bring 'catastrophic' flooding to parts of Texas, evacuations underway
    Hurricane Harvey could bring 'catastrophic' flooding to parts of Texas, evacuations underway
    Tropical Storm Harvey intensified Thursday into a hurricane that forecasters said could be the first major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline in nearly 15 years. [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts]     Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists will be tracking the hurricane throughout the week as it makes landfall on WSB-TV and on WSBTV.com. Sustained winds reached 80 mph more than a day before landfall was expected late Friday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile stretch of coastline about 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi. [INTERACTIVE WEATHER: Zoom into your neighborhood] Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storm could dump up to 30 inches of rain in some areas. Evacuations have begun for some areas.  “Much of east Texas will get 12-20 inches of rain, but some spots could see significantly more. Thirty inches or higher rainfall totals are a possibility as heavy rain from Harvey will fall for several days in Texas. Serious to catastrophic flooding is possible,' Nitz said. Serious flooding is expected in TX as Harvey will dump heavy rain for days. Widespread 16-20' rainfall, isolated 30' pic.twitter.com/WkOdzEdyg8 — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) August 24, 2017
