Two police officers in Massachusetts were taken to the hospital Friday after they were exposed to fentanyl while responding to an overdose.

Police say there was a fender bender after a driver passed out behind the wheel. When emergency responders arrived, they say they found three men who had overdosed on fentanyl. The men required doses of Narcan.

"In the process of treating them, they administered Narcan, well over 10 doses of Narcan between the three of them," Deputy Fire Chief John Quatieri said.

Officials found a white, powder substance on the seats after the men got out of the van. Chelsea fire then called in a hazmat team to decontaminate the scene.

The three men in the van were taken to the hospital. Two police officers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution after they reported feeling light-headed.

Exposure to fentanyl has become a constant concern for emergency responders.