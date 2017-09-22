A Foxborough, Massachusetts, man shot and killed his 6-year-old son Thursday night before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide, the Norfolk County District Attorney said Friday morning.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the Foxborough Police Department received a 911 call from a neighbor to report what appeared to be a medical emergency.

>> Read more trending news

“First responders came to the scene and located 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia suffering from a single gunshot wound,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a news conference Friday morning. “He was taken to Norwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

First responders also located William Scaccia Jr., 49, Anthony’s father, dead from a single gunshot wound to the head, Morrissey said.

>> Related: Mother feared father would kill son, self, affidavit says

“As far as we know he was not living at that house,” Foxborough police Chief William Baker said.

“The occupants of the house, including this child, had a family relationship with him and had lived there previously.”

Baker said the police department had previous run-ins with William Scaccia.

“The history recently led me to deny him a pistol permit in July of this year,” Baker said. “He appealed that denial to the District Court in Wrentham. On Sept. 8, the judge in the District Court supported my denial, preventing him from being licensed from having a firearm.”

Baker reiterated the fact that they had previous history with William Scaccia, which were described as “family and domestic relationships,” which, he said, were complicated.

One of those run-ins with police, Baker said, led to his arrest on Sept. 16.

The incident is under investigation by state and local authorities, and Morrissey said a weapon and shell casings were recovered from the scene.

“There was also some evidence that an accelerant was spread through parts of the house and in a hallway area and upstairs,” Morrissey said.

The boy’s grandmother was asleep in the home and awoke to smoke and flames. She was able to extinguish the fire before first responders arrived.

Baker said the most important part of this incident, in his opinion, was the killing of Anthony Scaccia.

He said that in his previous jurisdictions the police department created public service announcements pleading to “people on the edge” to reach out to clergy or other resources to get them the help they need.

“Seek help rather than make a horrific decision like this, to take the life of an innocent child,” Baker said.

Foxborough Public Schools Superintendent Debbie Spinelli said the entire community was shaken.

“Our hearts go out to this sweet little boy who was just starting his educational journey and to those who loved and cared for him,” Spinelli said in a statement. “Counselors are available at school (Friday) morning for our students and staff, and will continue next week.”