BREAKING:

DeKalb County police officer who hit, killed jogger in July has been charged

National
Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan announce newest member of Facebook family
Close

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan announce newest member of Facebook family

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan announce newest member of Facebook family
Photo Credit: Adam Berry/Getty Images
(Getty File Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan announce newest member of Facebook family

By: Rare.us

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced the birth of their second daughter, August, on Monday.

“Childhood is magical,” Zuckerberg wrote in a letter to his newborn daughter. “You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.”

August joins mom, dad, big sister Max and dog brother, Beast.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in a March Facebook post about family.

“August, we love you so much and we’re so excited to go on this adventure with you,” Zuckerberg concluded the post with. “We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us.”

News

  • Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    As Tropical Storm Harvey continued to wreak havoc on Texas Sunday, one photo of a battered, but still standing, Whataburger sign has come to take on a meaning of resilience to the thousands who shared the photo on social media.  >> Read more trending news Around 1 p.m. CDT, a Facebook user shared a Snapchat photo of a torn Whataburger sign with the caption “Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” A quick perusal through the comments shows that the photo might have originated from another user on Snapchat, and is a photo of the Whataburger at 4545 Violet Road in Corpus Christi. >> Houston braces for more flooding after Harvey: Live updates According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the city wasn’t hit as hard by Harvey as other cities close by, but the impact of “downed trees and power lines, broken and twisted signs, debris in the roadway, widespread power outrages and some partially torn roofs” was still felt. As of late Sunday night, the Whataburger sign photo had been shared on Facebook more than 25,000 times and had garnered almost 4,000 reactions. >> 11 amazing and heartbreaking scenes from Houston flood Many people equated the Whataburger orange and white with Texas pride, and others took it as a sign of the Texan spirit of resilience. While the photo is meant to be lighthearted, Harvey is far from over. While the Austin metro area isn’t supposed to see much more rain in the next few days, the tropical storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico around Matagorda Bay by Monday evening before moving back toward to the southeast Texas coast on Tuesday into Wednesday.
  • Tropical Storm Harvey: 12 trillion gallons of rain have hit Texas, experts say
    Tropical Storm Harvey: 12 trillion gallons of rain have hit Texas, experts say
    As floodwaters from Harvey's downpours keep rising, some Houston-area residents must decide between staying in their homes with water pouring in or venturing out into potentially deadly flooded roads. People waded in chest-high floodwaters in the U.S.'s fourth-largest city, as Houston's mayor announced Sunday that the main convention center would be opening as a shelter, evoking memories of Hurricane Katrina, when breached levees in New Orleans stranded tens of thousands of people in squalid conditions at the football stadium and convention center. >> Read more trending news Rescue workers were so overwhelmed with calls for help Sunday that initially they were able to respond only to life-and-death situations. >>Houston braces for more flooding after Harvey: Live updates Houston authorities urged people to escape to the roofs of their homes to avoid becoming trapped in attics, which caused more than a dozen deaths in Katrina's aftermath. Residents were asked to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location as floodwaters reached second-story levels -- echoing images from New Orleans. All of the main interstates through Houston are currently flooded, stranding drivers who tried to challenge a couple of feet of water. Severe Weather Team 2’s Brian Monahan and WSBTV photojournalist Oscar Carrillo De Albornoz traveled to Houston, getting into the city limits early Sunday morning. As they were making their way to their hotel, they spotted Houston police aiding a woman in labor. With 911 swamped with calls, there was more than a two-hour wait for an ambulance. By daylight, Monahan said Interstate 10 was a ghost town. By the afternoon, the same roadway was underneath a couple feet of water. 'The problem, as you can see, it's just not stopping. The bayous start cresting and it has nowhere to go so it starts backing up into the neighborhoods,' Houston resident Sam Ray told Monahan. Those waves of rain are projected to send water levels even higher. 'The worst is yet to come, is what I hear,' another woman said. >>'Please send help': As Houston floods, residents call for Harvey rescue on social media  As bayous, rivers, creeks and streams rose dangerously fast, Monahan saw emergency vehicles, and even Coast Guard helicopters rushing to rescue thousands from the catastrophic flooding. 'It's incredible to see cop after cop, flood after flood, in my very own neighborhood. It's crazy. I can't even go anywhere, I feel trapped,' said resident India Goldsmith. From the bridge over Memorial Drive, you can see Buffalo Bayou swollen hundreds of feet over its banks. >>WATCH: Drone video shows devastating floods in Hurricane Harvey's aftermath 'I've never seen, looking downtown, the bayou go all the way, you don't even see Memorial Drive. You don't even see the parkway, all those things are just under water,' resident Cindi Ray said. Volunteers from metro Atlanta answer the call to help The Red Cross in Atlanta is sending volunteers and supplies to Texas and Louisiana, to help with the sheltering and feeding of thousands.  'It’s amazing. We’ve got enough supplies in Texas to open shelters for nearly 30,000 people at this point, and are actually planning for more,' said Sherry Nicholson, a spokesperson with the Red Cross. >>Good boy: Dog carrying bag of food through Hurricane Harvey goes viral Sunday, 13 tractor trailers filled with cots, blankets and other supplies left Union City for the hard-hit areas. The Red Cross says its ramping up its efforts. “We are really gearing up to send lots more people, especially for the need for sheltering. That’s going to be, we know, a huge need for weeks, maybe months,” Nicholson said. >>Hurricane Harvey: Celebs pledge help to those affected by storms Late Sunday night, American Medical Response began to deploy more than 55 paramedics and ambulances to the Dallas area in cooperation with FEMA. '(I'm) Incredibly proud of this staff going down to Texas to assist in this effort,' said Terence Ramotar, the Regional Director for AMR. Nicholson understands the enormity of Harvey, a storm the National Weather Service called “unprecedented” Sunday on Twitter. 'Every disaster is different. We have certainly in our history done some really big ones, and this is going to fall in the really big category. We will find a way, and we’ll be there until the need is gone,' Nicholson said. President Trump assessing federal response President Donald Trump met by teleconference Sunday with top administration officials as rescue workers continued to respond to rising flood waters from Hurricane Harvey. The White House said Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of Trump's Cabinet and other senior officials discussed federal support for response and recovery efforts. >>Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo] The White House said Trump stressed his expectation that 'all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the governors of Texas and Louisiana' and that his 'number one priority of saving lives.' Trump announced Sunday he's planning a trip to Texas on Tuesday. He will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. Coast Guard helping stranded residents Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Oditt says helicopters have rescued more than 100 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey floods numerous neighborhoods. In a conference call Sunday with reporters, Oditt says Coast Guard personnel and aircraft from around the country have been dispatched to Texas. He says Texas Air National Guard choppers were also assisting with rescues. >>Harvey evacuee in shelter: ‘Everyone’s been so helpful here.’ Oditt says people facing rising floodwaters should not go into attics, since rescuers in the air cannot see them. The incident commander urged people who head to their rooftops to wave sheets, towels or anything else to attract the attention of helicopter crews. >>Anheuser-Busch sends more than 500K cans of water to victims of Hurricane Harvey  Coast Guard helicopter crews along the southern portion of the Texas coast are reporting the rescue of almost 40 people, starting from the morning before Hurricane Harvey made landfall. That includes six people rescued from their home Saturday evening in the hard-hit city of Aransas Pass. Among them were three children, their two parents and an elderly woman who was in need of oxygen. Houston sees large amount of emergency calls Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says that since midnight his agency has responded to more than 2,500 emergency calls and another 1,000 calls are waiting to be serviced. >>Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers for victims Pena says his agency has made more than 250 water rescues, all of them people in vehicles, during a three hour period overnight. >>PHOTOS: Harvey leaves devastating flooding across Houston area But Houston Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite says there has been an increase in calls from residents with flooded homes in the city's northeast, southeast and southwest sections. Houston Convention Center becomes evacuee shelter Several hundred people have arrived at the downtown convention center the city of Houston has converted into a shelter after floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey inundated much of the city. Ken Sandy has been designated shelter manager by the Red Cross. He said Sunday that his volunteers are prepared for 1,000 people at the George R. Brown Convention Center, and the center is big enough for them to expand if necessary. The center has 1.8 million square feet (0.17 million sq. meters) of space. Volunteers are handing out towels to people entering the cavernous center. Cots have not yet arrived. Authorities across Houston and surrounding Harris County are quickly opening shelters as the full toll of the flooding becomes clear and thousands of people evacuate their homes. (The Associated Press contributed to this article)
  • ’Walking Dead’ stuntman’s mom retains attorney
    ’Walking Dead’ stuntman’s mom retains attorney
    Susan Sherlock Bernecker, whose son John Bernecker died while performing a stunt on the metro Atlanta set of “The Walking Dead,” has retained the lawyer who secured an $11.2 million verdict in the wrongful death suit filed by film crew member Sarah Jones’ parents. A legal filing is expected in the coming weeks. MORE: On-set deaths, injuries renew focus on safety On-set injury temporarily halts production “Rampage” starring The Rock “Avengers” star hurt on Atlanta film set Bernecker was attempting a fall when he missed a safety cushion. He was flown by medical helicopter to Atlanta Medical Center, where he was pronounced brain-dead on July 12; his family released a statement July 14 saying his organs had been donated. His death coincidentally happened days before a Savannah jury returned an $11.2 million verdict in the wrongful death civil suit filed after camera assistant Sarah Jones died on the Georgia set of “Midnight Rider.” “A movie set is like a big factory, except in a factory you have the same people doing the same jobs,” Harris Lowry Manton attorney Jeff Harris, who represented Sarah’s parents Richard and Elizabeth Jones, said at the time. “A movie set is like taking a big factory that has things going on that are dangerous and moving it around and then doing things that might be dangerous, like blowing stuff up.” >> Read more trending news Jones also has filed a personal injury lawsuit stemming from a 2015 incident on the Conyers set of “Sleepy Hollow.” Bernecker’s funeral was held in his native New Orleans. “John’s extraordinary athletic ability and charismatic personality were a perfect match for his dream job as a stunt performer in movies and television,” the family’s obit reads. “His success was quick. As a stuntman and coordinator, he performed in over 90 feature films and television shows. “John was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television Actors,” the obit continued. “He owned Prodigy Stunts LLC, which developed into his stunt family. John mentored and encouraged many up and coming stuntmen and women to follow their dreams. His loving nature, constant smile, and wonderful sense of humor made him a friend to everyone he met and worked with.” Bernecker attended St. Catherine of Siena, St. Francis Xavier, Holy Cross High School and graduated from Montverde Academy, his obit says. He attended the University of New Orleans and Southeastern University in Hammond. “He was kind-hearted, generous and humble. He loved life and everyone loved John. He was a loving person that helped all who came in his path,” the obit reads. “John is the bright light that showed us all the way to live – one fantastic human being. We all should live like John.”
  • The Latest: Texas governor praises feds' response to Harvey
    The Latest: Texas governor praises feds' response to Harvey
    The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is again praising the federal government's response to Harvey. Abbott said at a news conference in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday that he had spoken 'on multiple occasions' to President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet. Abbott said, 'I would have to grade the federal government's response as an A-plus.' He said the storm was 'if not the largest, one of the largest disasters America has ever faced.' But he says, 'to see the swift response from the federal government is pretty much unparalleled.' Abbot expressed similar sentiments Sunday. It's a departure for Abbott. He was elected governor in 2014 decrying federal 'overreach' and boasting about using his former positon as Texas attorney general to sue the Obama administration nearly 30 times. ___ 2:40 p.m. Officials are preparing to evacuate one of the nation's busiest trauma centers as flooding from Harvey threatened to compromise the hospital's supply of medicine and food. A spokesman at Houston's Office of Emergency Management said Monday that all 350 patients at Ben Taub Hospital would be evacuated, hopefully within a day. Floodwater and sewage got into the main hospital building's basement and affected pharmacy, food service and other key operations. Patients will be sent to other area hospitals until repairs are made. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center also canceled outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, and was asking patients not to attempt to travel because of high water in the Texas Medical Center area. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb ___ 2:35 p.m. A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for a Southeast Texas city of about 20,000 that's been inundated by Harvey floodwaters. Dickinson police announced the city's mandatory evacuation that took effect at 2 p.m. Monday. Dickinson is a low-lying city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston. It's along Dickinson Bayou. Crews on Sunday rescued more than 20 residents and staffers from an assisted-living center in Dickinson that flooded. The police statement cited the fragile infrastructure in the city amid flooding, limited working utilities and concern for the forecast track of Harvey. Transportation was available for those needing help leaving Dickinson. ___ 2:30 p.m. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says its response to Hurricane Harvey is 'quickly drawing down' the reserves in the agency's disaster fund. FEMA says it's prioritizing its response to Harvey over earlier disasters to stretch the life of its disaster aid fund to make sure it doesn't run out of money. In a message to Capitol Hill, FEMA says it will only fund immediate emergency response 'so that FEMA can continue its focus on response and urgent recovery efforts without interruption.' FEMA's most recent report says it has more than $3 billion in its disaster fund. About half of that was supposed to be spent to respond to earlier disasters, but Monday's announcement frees up more of the money for responding to Harvey. ___ 2:10 p.m. A television station is reporting that six family members are believed to have drowned in Houston when their van was swept away by floodwaters. The KHOU-TV report was attributed to three family members the station didn't identify. No bodies have been recovered. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo tells The Associated Press he has no information about the KHOU report but added that he's 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. According to the station, four children — the youngest, a 6-year-old girl — and their grandparents are feared dead after the van hit high floods Sunday afternoon when crossing a bridge in Greens Bayou. The driver of the vehicle, the children's great-uncle, reportedly escaped before the van was submerged and grabbed onto a tree limb as the van sunk. He told the children inside to try to escape through the back door, but they were unable to get out. ___ 2 p.m. Former President George W. Bush says he and former first lady Laura Bush are confident that communities hit by Harvey 'will recover and thrive.' Bush, who lives in Dallas, released a statement Monday that he and his wife are 'proud of the people of Texas for showing the resilience and compassion of our state.' He says they're 'moved by the heroic work of the first responders and volunteers who are putting themselves at risk to save others.' Harvey made landfall in Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. ___ 1:45 p.m. Texas regulators say a 150,000-barrel (6.3 million gallon) fuel storage tank spilled an unspecified amount of gasoline east of Houston after tilting over due to large volumes of rain from Harvey. The spill occurred at Kinder Morgan's Pasadena Terminal on Saturday. Ramona Nye with the Texas Railroad Commission says the fuel was captured by a containment dike at the facility and fire-retardant foam was sprayed over it to prevent an ignition. Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. In a second incident, a fiberglass storage tank operated by Karbuhn Oil Company burst into fire after being hit by lightning early Sunday morning. Nye says an estimated 5 barrels (210 gallons) of oil was released. Harvey made landfall in Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. ___ 1:35 p.m. The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is drifting 'erratically' back toward the Gulf Coast after having moved inland since making landfall late Friday. An advisory Monday afternoon from the center says life-threatening flooding continues for Houston and the broader southeastern Texas region. Harvey has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph). The center says it may slowly intensify as it moves closer to the coast. Harvey is forecast to turn back toward the northeast at some point Tuesday. An additional 25 inches (64 centimeters) of rainfall is forecast through Friday and the center says other threats include tornadoes and a coastal storm surge of 1 to 3 feet (0.3 meter to 0.91 meter) moving inland from the coast. ___ 1:10 p.m. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rates the two 70-year-old dams that protect Houston as among a handful of 'extremely high risk' dams in the U.S. Concerns include the way the two structures were built in the 1940s, and the threat to the people and property of the nation's 4th-biggest city if they were to fail. The Corps said Monday it was starting to release water from the two dams, called Addicks and Barker. The move would worsen flooding in some neighborhoods, but was necessary to prevent bigger, uncontrolled flows later, the Corps said in a statement. The Houston dams are older than even the already high average age — 56 years — of dams in the United States. The Corps has acknowledged a long history of seepage through the dams. A $75 million fix to the two dams' floodgates is slated for completion in 2019. The Corps ''was confident that the structures continue to perform as they were designed to do,' it said in Monday's statement. ___ 12:40 p.m. Officials say Houston's 911 system has received and processed 75,000 calls since Harvey inundated many parts of the city. That includes nearly 20,000 calls just since 10 p.m. Sunday. Joe Laud is the administration manager for the Houston Emergency Center. He said Monday that 911 operators have been able to reduce the backlog of calls they have, going from 120 to 250 calls in their queue to 10 to 15 calls. He says that on average, the system usually get 8,000 or 9,000 calls per day. Laud says officials have also initiated a voice activated system that lets callers know that the 911 system has received their call and that they should stay on the phone until someone comes on the line. Laud says some people were apparently hanging up because they didn't think their call would be answered. Harvey made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. ___ 12:20 p.m. The federal government has enough disaster aid money to deal with the immediate aftermath of Harvey — for now. But a multibillion dollar aid package is a sure bet to be added to an already packed agenda facing lawmakers when they return to Washington next week. Top Capitol Hill aides say they have assurances from the Trump administration that the $3 billion balance in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster fund is enough to handle immediate needs, such as debris removal and temporary shelter for thousands of Texas residents displaced from their homes. An infusion of more FEMA money will be needed soon, however, given the magnitude of the storm. It's seen as a likely add-on to a temporary government-wide funding bill to prevent a shutdown in October. ___ 12:10 p.m. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says he won't second-guess the decision not to ask Houston residents to evacuate before Harvey hit the city with heavy rain and wind. The Texas Republican on Monday toured the downtown convention center housing thousands of evacuees. He says there will be 'plenty of time after this disaster to look back in hindsight and see what lessons could be learned.' Cruz said that the government 'will do what is necessary to rebuild,' though he didn't commit to voting for potential legislation to provide funding for the recovery. Cruz wouldn't comment on criticism from U.S. Rep. Peter King, a New York Republican, that he didn't vote for an aid package for Superstorm Sandy. Cruz said, 'This is not a time for politics.' ___ 12 p.m. Houston's mayor says city officials are keeping watch on the ongoing release of water from two flood-control reservoirs in the Houston area to see if it might cause additional flooding in some neighborhoods. The Army Corps of Engineers says the controlled release into Buffalo Bayou is being done to relief pressure on the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, which have been overwhelmed by flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey. The reservoirs help prevent flooding in downtown Houston and other urban areas to the east. The release of water is expected to flood some neighborhoods near the reservoirs. And officials are worried that other homes in areas near Buffalo Bayou, which had gone out of its banks, could be impacted as well. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's asking the Harris County Flood Control District for more information on how much higher Buffalo Bayou could rise and whether that could result in more homes in west Houston being flooded. ___ 11:55 a.m. Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from Harvey. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday that the plant, in the northeast part of the city, remains operational. Turner said most of the Houston water supply will be OK. But if the plant drops to below 20 percent capacity, the city might be forced to issue a notice to residents to boil their water. Officials say because the plant is under water, it is difficult for workers to get equipment to the site and to do any adjustments and maintenance. Harvey made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. ___ 11:40 a.m. Water in a Houston-area neighborhood along a creek that's overflowing has reached the roofline of single-story homes. People can be heard yelling for help from inside homes in the Cypress Forest Estates subdivision in northern Harris County also can be heard as a steady procession of rescue boats head into the area. One man, Joe Garcia, wearing a blue jacket and a New York Mets cap, was carrying his German Shepherd, Heidi, in chest-deep water before he was picked up by a boat. Garcia said he floated out a tub of his belongings, then went back in to get his dog. The current is swift and the waters have continued to rise Monday. ___ 11:15 a.m. Texas' governor is activating the entire Texas National Guard for search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey, bringing the total deployment to roughly 12,000. Gov. Gregg Abbott said Monday that it's 'imperative we do everything possible' to protect lives. About 3,000 guard members had already been mobilized along the Texas coast. Abbott says Texas is now activating others who are physically able and not currently deployed elsewhere. Houston officials say they have rescued more than 2,000 people from flooding in the city. Harvey made landfall on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. ___ 10:50 a.m. Houston officials say fire personnel have responded to more than 5,500 calls for service in the city since Harvey began pounding the area this weekend. Fire Chief Samuel Pena said during a news conference Monday that hundreds of emergency responders from across Texas and beyond are coming to Houston to help with rescue operations. Mayor Sylvester Turner said at the same news conference that about 5,500 people have moved into city shelters. About half of them are at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Police Chief Art Acevedo added that police officers from several states will augment Houston police efforts, particularly in light of concerns with looting. Acevedo said four people had been arrested for looting as of Monday morning. ___ 10:40 a.m. Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush are expressing their support for Texas residents affected by Harvey. The Bushes live in Houston but also have a home in Maine, which is where they're staying. In a statement issued Monday, they say they're praying for people in Texas. They praised people who are helping their neighbors, as well as the first responders and local elected officials 'for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm.' The statement concludes, 'This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.' Harvey made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas. ___ 10:10 a.m. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities have rescued 2,000 people from flooding in the city. Acevedo says the city has 185 critical rescue requests still pending as of Monday morning. He says the goal is to rescue those people by the end of the day. The comments came at a news conference where officials provided updates on Harvey, which is still pouring rain on the Houston area. Harvey came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas. ___ 9:40 a.m. The shelter set up inside the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston has already reached half its capacity. Ken Sandy, a shelter manager for the American Red Cross, said Monday that more than 2,600 people took shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center. Organizers with the Red Cross estimate the convention center can accommodate roughly 5,000 people. Sandy says the shelter is currently out of cots and waiting for more to arrive. With Tropical Storm Harvey still pouring rain on the Houston area, thousands more people are expected to need to evacuate their homes. The Red Cross has also set up other shelters throughout the area. ___ 9:20 a.m. First lady Melania Trump will join President Donald Trump on his trip to storm-battered Texas. The first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Twitter Monday: '@FLOTUS will travel to #Texas w @POTUS this week.' The White House has said Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday. More details of the trip have not yet been released. Harvey is the first major natural disaster of Trump's presidency and a significant test for a White House that is often chaotic and rife with infighting. ___ 9:05 a.m. A major South Texas airport has reopened after being closed due to Harvey. A city statement said Corpus Christi International Airport resumed commercial air service Monday. Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from there. Two other major airports in the region, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport in Houston, remain closed as heavy rain and flooding continue. Both have been shut down since midday Sunday as Harvey-related flooding swamped roads leading to the airports ___ 8:55 a.m. A Houston-area official says hundreds of people who've been rescued from their homes, vehicles and other places amid catastrophic flooding are being taken to dry land but not straight to shelters. Harris County Judge Ed Emmett is the top administrator for the county that's home to Houston. He said at a news conference Monday that many people are being ferried to a parking lot, school or other dry area as rescue personnel move on to the next rescue that's needed. Those people then are struggling to find shelter, food and other resources. Emmett says the focus now is on getting those people to shelters. Meanwhile, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo on Monday told 'Good Morning America' that he knows of 200 to 250 water rescues that still must be done in the city and that he hopes they'll be completed by the end of the day. ___ 8:35 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence is stressing that the federal government will support Harvey recovery efforts going forward. In an interview with Houston radio station KTRH Monday morning, Pence said the federal government will make the resources available to see Texas through rescue operations and recovery. Pence noted that given the 'magnitude of the flooding' that 'it will be years coming back.' The vice president stressed that President Donald Trump has been 'continuously engaged' on Harvey, noting that it is still the 'beginning of the effort.' He said details of Trump's visit to Texas will be 'forthcoming.' ___ 8:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has issued a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana as a storm that's flooded Houston dumps heavy bands of rain on that state. Trump's emergency declaration on Monday initially covers five parishes in southwest Louisiana: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermillion. A White House statement says the action authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in those counties related to Harvey. The declaration also authorizes the federal government to cover 75 percent of costs of certain emergency protective measures. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says lifesaving efforts including search and rescue and shelters will be needed, especially in southwest Louisiana where forecasters say 10 to 20 inches (25 to 51 centimeters) of rain could fall. Harvey came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Trump prepares to travel to Texas as state copes with Harvey
    Trump prepares to travel to Texas as state copes with Harvey
    President Donald Trump on Monday prepared to visit Texas to view the federal government's response to Harvey's devastating flooding as his administration vowed to help the millions of residents dealing with the catastrophic storm. Harvey represented the first major natural disaster of Trump's presidency and a significant test for a White House that is often chaotic and rife with infighting. Attention on Harvey from officials, the public and the news media also allowed Trump to refocus after a turbulent stretch that included his widely criticized response to the white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. Vice President Mike Pence said in a series of radio interviews on Monday that the Trump administration would 'be there for the long haul to help rebuild Texas and all the affected areas from Hurricane Harvey.' He estimated 500,000 Americans could be eligible for disaster assistance. 'The president has been continuously engaged in this. We've all been deeply concerned by the impact of this storm,' Pence told KTRH radio in Houston. 'We're saddened by the loss of life and the president is anxious to come to the region.' Pence said Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Cabinet officials would visit Tuesday. Trump spent most of the weekend at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, and convened his Cabinet by telephone during the weekend. He tweeted on Sunday a promise of a Texas visit 'as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption' — later announced by the White House as Tuesday. Details on the president's itinerary were not yet immediately available. But by traveling to the region just days after Harvey made landfall, the president raised questions among his critics on whether his presence would complicate efforts by emergency responders to help Texans still in need. Jennifer Psaki, a former aide to President Barack Obama, tweeted: 'It is always a tricky calculation on when to go, but @realDonaldTrump going too early to Texas (tues) would divert significant resources.' Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican and Trump ally, however, loaded heavy praise on the president and the federal government, describing it as an 'A-plus' effort. 'I've got to tell you, I give FEMA a grade of A+, all the way from the president down,' Abbott said. 'I've spoken to the president several times, to his Cabinet members, such as secretary of homeland security, such as the administrator of FEMA, such as Tom Price, the secretary of health and human services.' The devastating storm has dumped more than two feet of rain, sending thousands of people in Houston to rooftops for rescue and prompting a warning from Federal Emergency Management Agency director Brock Long of a 'landmark event' that could require years to get damaged areas back on track. Harvey made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Friday night as a Category 4 storm near Corpus Christi, and moved northeast along the Texas coast over Houston. Abbott said he expected heavy rain 'for days to come.' The governor commended Trump for being 'extremely professional, very helpful' in moving quickly to grant his request Friday for an immediate disaster declaration, which triggers additional federal assistance to aggrieved areas. Abbott said the focus was on rescue in the Houston area, citing multiple high-level vehicles sent in late Saturday night that were being manned by the National Guard, but that boats and helicopters will be available all across east Texas for swift water rescue. Still, in many areas, Houston officials were reporting flooding so widespread that rescuers were getting too many calls to respond to each one and had to prioritize life-and-death situations. In his tweets, Trump praised Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long for 'doing a great job' and touted the 'great coordination between agencies at all levels of government.' He also tweeted Sunday morning about his Cabinet meeting to address Harvey. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, is currently without a secretary. 'Major rescue operations underway!' he wrote. The Trump administration efforts seek to offer a contrast to President George W. Bush's response to Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans in August 2005 and left more than 1,500 dead. The mismanaged response of Bush's FEMA administrator, Michael Brown, to that hurricane, as well as Bush's praise of Brown for doing a 'heck of a job' in the immediate days after, dogged Bush for the rest of his presidency. Abbott spoke on ABC's 'This Week' and 'Fox News Sunday,' and Long appeared on CNN's 'State of the Union' and NBC's 'Meet the Press.' ___ Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Catherine Lucey contributed to this report. ___ On Twitter, follow Hope Yen at https://twitter.com/hopeyen1 and Ken Thomas at https://twitter.com/KThomasDC
  • Houston convention center gives refuge to Harvey's survivors
    Houston convention center gives refuge to Harvey's survivors
    Patricia Cain entered the George R. Brown Convention Center barefoot and carrying two oxygen tanks. The first was empty. The second was given to her by the Houston Fire Department after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued her from her flooded home. She suffers from congestive heart failure, among other illnesses. Her son, William, and 9-year-old grandson were waiting for her inside. Both were barefoot as well. 'I live in a lake where there was once dry land,' William Cain said. The Cains were among hundreds of people who arrived Sunday by boat, by bus, and by foot to Houston's showcase convention center downtown, transformed by volunteers with few hours' notice into a shelter as Harvey ravaged Houston. Weary and carrying little more than what was in their pockets, they prepared for what could be several days inside the convention center. Many of the roads and major highways nearby were impassable. The American Red Cross was expanding the shelter by the hour as more people arrived, including dozens of volunteers and local residents who saw reports on the news or social media and brought bags of donations. Inside a cavernous hall humming with the sound of hundreds of conversations, volunteers served food, handed out towels and set up tables with donated clothes for a long line of evacuees. Some people huddled around a projection screen showing television coverage of the storm. Others collected bowls of pasta with parmesan cheese and cups of black coffee. A long line of people carrying blankets and pillows waited to enter a separate space in the convention center serving as the dormitory. Volunteers had set out around 1,300 cots and were quickly assembling more in anticipation of other evacuees arriving through the night. They have enough space to house 5,000 people. Police officers and medics stood ready, though there were no reports of arrests or major incidents Sunday. 'We feel that we have the resources and the knowledge not to have this be anything but safe for families, children and others who need support and safety,' said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, who visited the shelter Sunday. However, the shelter had reached half its capacity with 2,600 people by midmorning Monday, according to Ken Sandy, a shelter manager for the American Red Cross. It had also run out of cots and was waiting for more to arrive, Sandy said. The American Red Cross mobilized at the convention center on a few hours' notice, Sandy said. The city of Houston had publicly announced just two shelters Saturday night, as the worst of the rain that pelted Houston and surrounding Harris County began. One of the shelters had to close because it was too close to high water. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner then announced Sunday morning that the convention center would become a shelter. A few hours later, the first group of evacuees arrived. Most of the people at the shelter were African-American or Latino, and many of their stories reflected how Harvey affected low-income neighborhoods and the homeless. Many were from the Clayton Homes, a public housing complex bounded on one side by an interstate highway and another by Buffalo Bayou, which flooded heavily along with all of Houston's major waterways. Police used boats to evacuate many of the complex's residents and bring them to the convention center in trucks. D'Ona Spears and Brandon Polson walked with their five children, bags full of belongings, and their 7-year-old Chihuahua, Missy. They decided to leave once the water in the first story of their home reached their knees. Polson said the management at the complex wouldn't open a community building on site that had stayed dry as the apartments around it were flooding. 'As soon as you step out, a lot of cars are in the water,' Spears said. Alex Cantu Jr. rode out the storm underneath a bus shelter. Cantu, 50, said Sunday that he was waiting for a bus to the Salvation Army shelter where he lives, but buses were canceled. The flooding made it too dangerous for his brother to pick him up. So he and a few other people slept in the bus shelter. 'I was soaked cold,' he said. On Sunday morning, his brother told him he could go to the convention center, where he hoped to stay through the duration of the storm. 'I don't know how long they're going to let people stay,' he said, a white towel draped around his shoulders. 'My brother said it would be over Wednesday.' Several people told The Associated Press that in hindsight, they wished they had left Houston beforehand. Before Harvey hit, local officials pushed back against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's suggestion that people in Houston should leave and did not order a voluntary or mandatory evacuation. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stood by that decision Sunday, saying an evacuation would have put many people on roads that eventually flooded and endangered more lives than having residents stay in their homes. But Desiree Mallard disagreed. As she carried her nearly 2-year-old son in her arms and waited to enter the convention hall, Mallard said she saw on the news not to leave, and so she didn't. She escaped her apartment by floating her son on an air mattress through floodwaters. 'I could have (left), if I would have known it was going to be this bad, but I didn't know,' Mallard said. 'And then when it got bad, they said, 'It's too late to evacuate.'' Walking into the shelter holding his son's hand, William Cain gave a small laugh when a reporter asked if he wished he had evacuated. 'That's a no-brainer, brother,' Cain said. ___ Follow Nomaan Merchant on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nomaanmerchant .
