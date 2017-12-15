Chef Mario Batali has officially been fired from the daytime cooking show “The Chew” after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

On Monday, Batali stepped down as a co-host of the show after multiple women anonymously told Eater New York that Batali had sexually harassed them.

Variety reported that ABC reviewed the allegations after Batali was asked to step away.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on ‘The Chew,’” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement. “While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously, as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.”

Batali recently signed a deal with Food Network to revive his cooking show “Molto Mario,” but those plans have been put on hold, according to Variety. Six episodes of the show had already been filmed and were set to air in 2018.

Batali has also stepped away from the operations of his company, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, and his restaurants.

In response to the Eater New York report Monday, Batali apologized and issued a statement.

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong, and there are no excuses,” Batali said in part of the statement. “I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

“I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed.”