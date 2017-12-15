Listen Live
cloudy-day
39°
H 46
L 30

!
Traffic
BREAKING:

2 kids killed, mother seriously injured in house fire

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
39°
Cloudy
H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    39°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    46°
    Today
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • clear-day
    55°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 55° L 37°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Mario Batali officially fired from ‘The Chew’ following sexual harassment allegations
Close

Mario Batali officially fired from ‘The Chew’ following sexual harassment allegations

What You Need To Know About Mario Batali

Mario Batali officially fired from ‘The Chew’ following sexual harassment allegations

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK -  Chef Mario Batali has officially been fired from the daytime cooking show “The Chew” after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

On Monday, Batali stepped down as a co-host of the show after multiple women anonymously told Eater New York that Batali had sexually harassed them.

>> Read more trending news 

Variety reported that ABC reviewed the allegations after Batali was asked to step away.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on ‘The Chew,’” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement. “While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously, as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.”

Related: Chef Mario Batali leaves ‘The Chew’ amid sexual harassment allegations

Batali recently signed a deal with Food Network to revive his cooking show “Molto Mario,” but those plans have been put on hold, according to Variety. Six episodes of the show had already been filmed and were set to air in 2018.

Batali has also stepped away from the operations of his company, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, and his restaurants.

Related: ‘The Chew’ deals with allegations against Mario Batali

In response to the Eater New York report Monday, Batali apologized and issued a statement.

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong, and there are no excuses,” Batali said in part of the statement. “I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

“I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed.”

Related

Mario Batali has officially been fired from "The Chew."
Close

Mario Batali officially fired from 'The Chew' following sexual harassment allegations

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fast Company/Getty Images for Fast Company
Mario Batali has officially been fired from "The Chew."
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • 91-year-old woman dies in raging house fire; blind grandson escapes
    91-year-old woman dies in raging house fire; blind grandson escapes
    A community is in mourning after a house fire left an elderly woman dead and her grandson with injuries in Coweta County. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the home on 2418 Highway 29 North in Newnan.  Ellinor Madrak, 91, couldn’t escape the flames but her 51-year-old grandson, who is legally blind, did but with minor injuries.  The fire destroyed the home.  We're talking to fire investigators at the scene, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 William Scott told Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston it was his son who was inside the house and tried to get his grandmother out safely. 'He made it back, woke her up and was trying to call 911 and he finally told her, ‘grandma come on we gotta get out,’' Scott said. But Scott said his mother turned and went another way and never made it out “A fire investigator with my office has determined that this fire started in the attic of the home and was caused by an electrical malfunction,” Commissioner Hudgens said.  TRENDING STORIES: Mother of 7 killed with child in backseat of car Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say This death is the 91st residential housing fatality in Georgia for 2017.    A 91 year old grandmother is killed in a fire. I talked with her son about the tragedy. The story at noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WmE9EqDNVV — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) December 15, 2017
  • UGA fans driving up National Championship ticket prices
    UGA fans driving up National Championship ticket prices
    The Georgia Bulldogs are one win away from playing for the National Championship. If the Dawgs defeat the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, they’ll head to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Just the possibility that Georgia could reach the big game played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium has driven prices dramatically higher on secondary ticket marketplaces since the four-team playoff field was set Dec. 3. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The current asking prices on secondary markets range from a low of $1,639 for an upper-level seat to a high of $15,807 for a club seat. If Georgia manages to beat Oklahoma, ticket demand would be off the charts whether they face Alabama or Clemson. Imagine UGA playing for a National Championship in the heart of Bulldog Nation. CLICK HERE to read myAJC’s full report.
  • Gunman fires wildly during car chase through Baltimore
    Gunman fires wildly during car chase through Baltimore
    A gunman fleeing police in a car shot wildly at officers and pedestrians across a swath of Baltimore on Friday as he led cruisers on a desperate chase that looped through streets of the city for at least 20 minutes before he was captured.Live helicopter shots from WJZ-TV showed a beat-up gray sedan recklessly swerving between cars on narrow streets and residential blocks of West Baltimore with police cruisers traveling behind. The suspect's car sped Friday through traffic lights, narrowly missing pedestrians and clipping at least one vehicle.Police Commissioner Kevin Davis later said the gunman fired a total of five shots during his chaotic ride.'He jeopardized an entire city today due to his intentional recklessness with two guns,' Davis told reporters, adding that the incident was 'absolutely insane.'One pedestrian was hit in the leg. A motorist was shot in the upper body and is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A police officer who initially pulled the suspect over was shot at during the chase but was apparently not hit.A passenger in the critically injured driver's car suffered cardiac arrest and is also at a hospital, according to police.When the suspect's car rolled to a stop at an intersection, a person ran to him and grabbed him in a bear hug. They rolled to the ground before being surrounded by police. T.J. Smith, the police department's chief spokesman, said the person who ran up to the car as officers moved in was the suspect's girlfriend.'Fortunately, she was not injured,' Smith tweeted, adding that the suspect and his girlfriend 'had been communicating with each other' during the chase.One officer is receiving treatment for a 'significant injury' to one of his legs, but Davis said he was not clear on how that injury was sustained. He asserted that his officers did everything right during the chaos and conducted themselves with 'great bravery.'Police seized a handgun and an assault-style rifle from the suspect's car.Davis described the suspect as a 30-year-old man from Baltimore who police believe was a gunman responsible for a late Thursday triple shooting that resulted in a death. They also believe he was behind a non-fatal shooting in Baltimore last week.A number of residents were glued to their computers, phones or televisions during the televised chase. Some were shocked, but others took the madness in stride.'That was definitely crazy. But you know, it's sort of just another day in Baltimore,' said Andrea White, a title agent who works at a business not far from where the chase concluded.___David McFadden on Twitter: www.twitter.com/dmcfadd
  • Grandmother who killed man in pet spa acted in self-defense, DA says
    Grandmother who killed man in pet spa acted in self-defense, DA says
    The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that it would not file charges against a woman who shot and killed a man inside the pet spa she owns in Concord. >> Read more trending news The district attorney’s report said Sarah Shoe shot and killed DeShawn Tatem after he forcefully and unlawfully entered Sarah’s Pet Spa on Winecoff School Road in November and started attacking her boyfriend while her two young grandchildren were inside the business. Tatem was also known as “The General” in a group called the Yahshua Movement, according to the district attorney's report. The Yahshua Movement had rented space near Sarah’s Pet Spa. Tatem went into Sarah’s Pet Spa and became involved in a verbal altercation with Shoe's boyfriend Christopher Gray over a water bill, according to a 911 call. Tatem was told to leave the premises more than a dozen times, according to the report. Shoe called 911 when Tatem left the business and told the operator that he only left when she pulled out a gun. During the 911 call, Shoe told the dispatcher that Tatem returned to the store with several other people and started yelling expletives at her and Gray. The district attorney’s report said that while Shoe was on the phone with 911, a physical fight broke out between Tatem and Gray and that’s when she went and got the gun again. Shoe said she pointed the gun at Tatem so he would stop assaulting Gray. Shoe said that Tatem then repeatedly told her to shoot him. She told police that when he started coming toward her, she had her two small grandchildren by her side and she fired the gun at him to protect them. The single shot killed Tatem, according to the district attorney's report. The district attorney ruled that Shoe acted in self-defense, and therefore no charges will be filed.
  • 2 kids killed, mother seriously injured in house fire
    2 kids killed, mother seriously injured in house fire
    Two kids were killed and their mother seriously burned in a house fire in Butts County on Friday. The sheriff told Channel 2 Action News that they got a call around 2:30 p.m. about the fire at the home on the corner of Valley Road and Oak Street. The mother and her two children, ages 2 and 3, were inside at the time. The mother, who was rescued by firefighters, was badly burned and flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. Both children died. The sheriff said people on the scene tried to get inside, but the fire was too big. The mother had five children in total. The three others were in school at the time, the sheriff told Channel 2 Action News. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate. We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will bring you a live report on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Mother of 7 killed with child in backseat of car Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
  • Judge temporarily blocks new Trump rules on birth control
    Judge temporarily blocks new Trump rules on birth control
    A federal judge in Philadelphia on Friday ordered the Trump administration not to enforce new rules that could significantly reduce women's access to free birth control.Judge Wendy Beetlestone issued the injunction, temporarily stopping the government from enforcing the policy change to former President Barack Obama's health care law.The law required most companies to cover birth control at no additional cost, though it included exemptions for religious organizations. The new policy would allow more categories of employers, including publicly traded companies, to opt out of providing free contraception to women by claiming religious or moral objections.Beetlestone, appointed to the bench by Obama, wrote in her ruling that the rule 'conjured up a world where a government entity is empowered to impose its own version of morality on each one of us. That cannot be right.'Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said that Trump broke the law to undermine women's health and that the ruling will protect women.'This is just the first step, but today is a critical victory for millions of women and families and for the rule of law,' Shapiro said.Attorneys for the Trump administration had argued in court documents that the rules are about 'protecting a narrow class of sincere religious and moral objectors from being forced to facilitate practices that conflict with their beliefs.'The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued the new policy in October. It marked another step in the Trump administration's rollback of the Affordable Care Act, and supporters say it promotes religious freedom.California, Washington, and Massachusetts have also sued the Trump administration over the rules. Delaware, Maryland, New York and Virginia joined California in its effort.___Thanawala reported from San Francisco.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.