Mariah Carey gave a live interview Monday morning on “Good Morning Britain” when she was apparently unaware of the breaking news about the shooting in Las Vegas.

Carey was on the program from her Los Angeles home to discuss her upcoming Christmas shows in London and Paris. She was stretched out across a chaise lounge chair in a red gown as hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid asked her for her reaction to the attack.

The pop diva asked the hosts if police had caught the shooter and offered her condolences.

“Wow, that’s awful. I just hope -- again, I pray for the victims and I hope all this can stop as soon as possible,” she said. “You know I have spent a lot of time in Vegas, and this type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy, so I just -- I continue to pray for the victims and hope we have an end to this as soon as possible.”

“It’s terrible, because people just going out to listen to music. Really they’re out for the night, and something shocking like this happens and no one could expect it and it’s just wrong. I really don’t know what to say,” Carey continued.

The combination of Carey being interviewed just as the devastating news was breaking and the Christmas decor, arranged due to the planned topic, threw some viewers for a loop.

The Daily Mail collected reactions from Twitter users, one of whom wrote: “Good morning Britain talking live about the shooting in Las Vegas and Mariah Carey’s there lay on the sofa like she’s posing for a photo shoot, is she for real?”

Mark Worgan wrote: “Surreal scenes on Good Morning Britain as Piers Morgan crosses over to get Mariah Carey’s take on events Las Vegas.”

A Twitter user named Lauren wrote: “Seriously @GMB That was utterly bizarre having Mariah Carey on just now.”

Billboard reported that Carey fans said Morgan’s questions were “tasteless” and that Carey should have been briefed on the incident before the interview.

Morgan responded to criticism of the interview on Twitter.

“Mariah was booked to do an interview about her UK Christmas tour. Obviously news events in Vegas have now taken precedence,” he tweeted.

Morgan said Mariah’s team was informed of the shooting before the interview. He did not say whether or not Mariah herself was briefed.



“Her reaction seemed very relevant given she's a performer who often has residence in Vegas,” he wrote.

