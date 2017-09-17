Listen Live
Maria grows from tropical storm into hurricane
Maria grows from tropical storm into hurricane
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By: Tom Elia and Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

Maria muscled up Sunday from a tropical storm into a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph.

>> Read more trending news

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands Monday night and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria could be near major hurricane intensity when it moves across the Leeward Islands Monday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Read More
News

  • London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London. He is in custody in south London, police said. 'He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,' police said in a statement Sunday. The Associated Press reported Sunday that London police were searching a home in the suburb of Stanwell that was linked to the second suspect. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack, the BBC reported. Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the BBC that the second arrest suggests the attacker was not 'a lone wolf.” Rudd said there was 'no evidence' to suggest that the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the incident, were behind the attack. 'But as this unfolds and as we do our investigations, we will make sure we find out how he was radicalised if we can,' she said. The 18-year-old was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was 'significant, but the terror threat level remains at 'critical.' Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported. >>  London train bombing: 5 things to know Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said. Of the 30 people injured in Friday's attack, one remains in the hospital, NHS England told the BBC. Basu said the force was not changing its 'protective security measures,' adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers. 'This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. 'For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.' British authorities lowered the terrorist threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Sunday.  The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m. It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly. Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said. The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Firefighters rescue 10 cats from burning home
    Firefighters rescue 10 cats from burning home
    Marion County firefighters rescued 10 cats from a Belleview home that caught fire Friday. >> Read more trending news Firefighters arrived to the burning home in Belleview and got the fire under control in a matter of minutes. All of the people who live in the house were outside when firefighters arrived, but they said they couldn’t get the 10 cats inside. Once the fire was under control, firefighters began searching the house for the cats and found them. Paramedics administered oxygen to two of the cats. The owner contacted their veterinarian who drove out to the house. 
  • Falcons fans pack Mercedes-Benz Stadium for first regular season home game
    Falcons fans pack Mercedes-Benz Stadium for first regular season home game
    The Atlanta Falcons take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first home game at the new venue. Hours before the big game, fans of both teams spent the afternoon tailgating. The Packers came to town seeking revenge for their blistering defeat by the Falcons in the NFC championship game. As expected, the first regular season game at the stadium will draw a sold out crowd of more than 70,000 fans. Parking will be limited around the stadium; there's only 20,000 spaces within a 1-minute, 20-second walk. Atlanta police are urging fans to take MARTA to the game, ride share or car pool to cut down on the massive traffic jams that are expected. But the massive crowd of tailgaters don't seem all that worried about getting home after the game. 'We're going to take it home! Take it home,' one fan told us. The game will probably wrap up around the same time as the Midtown Music Festival Sunday night so it could be a long ride home for music and football fans.
  • Florida surfer bitten by shark
    Florida surfer bitten by shark
    A shark bit a man’s foot while he was surfing in Ponce Inlet Saturday afternoon, lifeguards said. >> Read more trending news The 28-year-old Melbourne man was on his board near the jetty in about 8 feet of water when he felt a sharp pain on his left foot. Lifeguards said the man had what appeared to be shark bites on the top and bottom of his foot with several cuts. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. 
