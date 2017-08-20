Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 93
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Sunny
H 93° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 93° L 72°
  • clear-day
    89°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 93° L 72°
  • clear-day
    89°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 93° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Mar-a-Lago dumped, more event cancellations after Trump’s Charlottesville remarks
Close

Mar-a-Lago dumped, more event cancellations after Trump’s Charlottesville remarks

Mar-a-Lago dumped, more event cancellations after Trump’s Charlottesville remarks
Photo Credit: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images
An aerial view of Mar-a-Lago, the oceanfront estate of  President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. Charity groups are cancelling planned events at the estate to the tune of millions of dollars after Trump’s controversial remarks on the rallies and death in Charlottesville, Va. last week.

Mar-a-Lago dumped, more event cancellations after Trump’s Charlottesville remarks

By: Kevin D. Thompson, Palm Beach Post

PALM BEACH, Fla. -  The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and an ovarian cancer group are the latest nonprofits to cancel charity events at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

The Preservation Foundation, which celebrates and protects the architectural and cultural heritage of Palm Beach, planned to host a dance in March at the club, which has long been an oasis for charities and their patrons during Palm Beach’s winter charity season.

>> Read more trending news

The Preservation Foundation posted a statement on Facebook and Twitter Saturday announcing it had cancelled the dance at Mar-a-Lago. 

“Given the current environment surrounding Mar-a-Lago, we have made the decision to move our annual dinner dance,” organization officials said.

The event has been rescheduled at a private residence on March 9, Preservation Foundation Executive Director Amanda Skier said. 

Later Saturday, the group Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper, or H.O.W., posted a statement on its Facebook page announcing the cancellation of its event at Mar-a-Lago. 

“After careful consideration, H.O.W., ‘Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper,’ has changed its venue for our annual ‘Time is of the Essence Luncheon’ from Mar-a-Lago with a return to our roots at the historically beautiful Flagler Museum.

“For us, this event is about raising money for research, educational programs, and financial assistance for women undergoing treatment. We are committed to our mission therefore, this is not a political statement made by H.O.W.”

The move by the two organizations Saturday brings to 10 the number of nonprofits that have cancelled planned events at Mar-a-Lago since the president’s controversial news conference Tuesday at Trump Tower on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend.

On Friday, five additional philanthropic organizations — Susan G. Komen, the International Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Autism Association of Palm Beach County and Big Dog Ranch — moved events from Mar-a-Lago.

The Cleveland Clinic, American Cancer Society and the American Friends of Magen David Adom, an organization supporting Israel disaster relief programs, also have changed venues for their events.

>> Related: Here’s a list of who’s leaving Mar a Lago

The Raymond F. Kravis Center board is planning next week to discuss possibly moving the Palm Beach Wine Auction from Mar-a-Lago.

“We have received concerns about this event being at Mar-a-Lago,” Judith Mitchell, the Kravis CEO, said in an email to The Palm Beach Post. 

“We have a process to address such issues and we are currently engaged in that process. We are contacting our board leadership and anticipate our organization making a decision about the location of this event in the next few business days.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: Police find 3 vans linked to attacks in Spain
    The Latest: Police find 3 vans linked to attacks in Spain
    The Latest on the two vehicle attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils (all times local): Police in Spain have linked three rental vans to the main fugitive from an Islamic extremist cell that carried out deadly vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort. A police official says Sunday that all three vans were rented using the credit card of Younes Abouyaaquoub, the 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of plowing down pedestrians on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade Thursday, killing 13 and injuring 120. He remains at large and is the subject of a massive manhunt in northeastern Spain. RELATED STORIES: Family: California man celebrating marriage killed in Spain? Death toll in Spain attacks rises to 14, police say Atlanta woman describes 'terrifying' moments during terror attack in Barcelona The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk about an ongoing investigation, said one of the vans was used in the Barcelona attack. Another was found in Vic, 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of Barcelona on the road to Ripoll, where all the main attack suspects lived. The third was found in Ripoll itself. Police believe the cell wanted to fill the vehicles with explosives to create a massive attack. The plans changed, however, after the house where their plot was being hatched blew up Wednesday in Alcanar. — By Joseph Wilson Pope Francis is calling for an end to the 'inhuman violence' that has targeted innocents in Burkina Faso, Spain and Finland in recent days. Francis led the crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday noon blessing in prayer for the victims, and said the world was carrying in its heart 'the pain of these terrorist attacks.' He begged God to 'free the world from this inhuman violence.' Eighteen people were killed in the Burkina Faso capital a week ago when Islamic extremists gunned down patrons at a popular restaurant. In Spain, members of an extremist cell mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort, killing 14 and injuring more than 120. In Finland on Friday, an 18-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker stabbed two people to death and wounded seven. 11:50 a.m. Vancouver police say 53-year-old Canadian Ian Moore Wilson was among those killed in the Barcelona attacks and his wife Valerie was wounded. The city police department issued a statement from Wilson's daughter Fiona, a staff sergeant in the force, describing her father as an adventurous traveler and 'much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather.' Fiona Wilson and the Vancouver police thanked the emergency workers and others who helped her father in his final moments and got assistance for her mother. She wrote 'in the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do.' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said one Canadian was killed and four injured in Thursday's extremist attack. The archbishop of Barcelona is calling for Spain to unite to work for a more peaceful world following the deadly dual vehicle attacks claimed by Islamic extremists. Cardinal Joan Josep Omella welcomed families of the victims, representatives of Catalonia's Muslim community, as well as Spain's royals and top government officials, to the Mass Sunday at the city's iconic Sagrada Familia basilica. In his homily, he said the presence of so many people was a 'beautiful mosaic' of unity to work for a common objective of 'peace, respect, fraternal coexistence and love.' He read aloud a telegram of condolences sent by Pope Francis, who called the attacks a 'cruel terrorist act' and a 'grave offense to God.' Two attacks on pedestrians Thursday and Friday in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils left 14 dead and over 120 wounded. 10:35 a.m. A Mass in honor of the victims of Spain's vehicle attacks is underway at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica, the unfinished Art Nouveau masterpiece of architect Antoni Gaudi that is a symbol of European Christianity. Cardinal Joan Josep Omella, the archbishop of Barcelona, is celebrating the Mass in the presence of Spain's royals and top officials including Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. With its soaring towers, intricate sculptures and stained glass windows, the 'Holy Family' church is dedicated to the Christian concept of family and faith. It was begun in 1882 and is not expected to be finished until 2026. When Pope Benedict XVI consecrated it in 2010, he declared it 'a magnificent achievement of engineering, art and faith.' Two attacks on pedestrians Thursday and Friday in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils left 14 dead and over 120 wounded. 9:45 a.m. Spain's king and queen and its prime minister will be attending a solemn Mass at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica for the victims of the terror attacks that killed 14 people and wounded over 120. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, along with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and other officials, are expected for the Mass celebrated Sunday by the archbishop of Barcelona, Cardinal Joan Josep Omella. On Saturday, Spain's royals visited injured attack victims in local hospitals, placed a wreath and candles at the attack site on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade and signed a book of condolences at Barcelona city hall. Thursday's van attack in Barcelona killed 13 people. Hours later, a car attack in the seaside town of Cambrils killed another person early Friday. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. 9:25 a.m. Spanish police have put up scores of roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120. Police in Catalonia are searching Sunday for Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of carrying out the attack Thursday claimed by the Islamic State group. Local media says the manhunt is concentrating on the towns of Ripoll and Manlleu. The investigation is also focusing on a missing imam who police believe could have died in a massive house explosion Wednesday. Police believe Abdelbaki Es Satty radicalized the young men in the extremist cell, which may have accidently blown up a house in the seaside town of Alcanar.
  • Powerball jackpot hits $650 million
    Powerball jackpot hits $650 million
    [THE LATEST: Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing] It's been two months since someone matched the winning numbers in the Powerball drawing, and the jackpot has grown to the eighth-largest in U.S. history.  The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were: 17, 68, 19, 43, 39 and Powerball 13. The jackpot jumped Friday to $535 million. That's a cash value of about $338.8 million.  On Wednesday night, there was one $2 million winner and five $1 million winners, but no one took home the big prize.  People across metro Atlanta are buying more tickets hoping to change that.  'If you have a ticket, you have a chance, so I bought one!' one player said.  The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.   
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Solar eclipse 2017: If you can’t get glasses, here’s what to do to watch Monday’s eclipse
    Solar eclipse 2017: If you can’t get glasses, here’s what to do to watch Monday’s eclipse
    If you have not gotten a pair of glasses to view Monday’s solar eclipse, you are not alone.Retail stores and online outlets across the country have reported that supplies are low or nonexistent in the hours before the 2017 solar eclipse.If you haven’t secured a pair, there are a few things you can do to safely watch the eclipse.Here are some tips. Is there any way to still get glasses?Some vendors may have a few pairs left, but they are going fast. Click here to find the American Astronomical Society’s list of approved glasses sellers. Many libraries are hosting events. Click here to see an updated list from NASA. The libraries will have glasses for the event. Scientific societies are holding viewing events as well, and they will likely have some glasses to give out.What if I don’t have glasses?You do not have to have glasses to watch an eclipse. Read what NASA says about it:“The safest and most inexpensive method of viewing an eclipse is by projection, in which a pinhole or small opening is used to cast the image of the sun on a screen placed a half-meter or more beyond the opening. Projected images of the sun may even be seen on the ground in the small openings created by interlacing fingers, or in the dappled sunlight beneath a leafy tree. Binoculars can also be used to project a magnified image of the sun on a white card, but you must avoid the temptation of using these instruments for direct viewing.”For those who missed school the day astrophysics was taught, here’s what that means:You can take something as common as a shoe box to make a device that will let you watch the eclipse without looking directly at the sun; you can actually use your fingers to view the eclipse; you can stand underneath a tree and see a cool display that reflects through the leaves; you can use binoculars to project the sun’s image on a white card, but do not look at the sun with them. Don’t ever.So what if you can’t get a pair of glasses?If you can’t get glasses for the cosmic block party, start gathering some common supplies.From NASA, here’s how to make a pinhole viewer. You can also make a pinhole camera. Click here to see how to make the device that lets light pass through a hole and project an image of the sun onto a light surface. Can I look at the sun at any time during the eclipse?You can look at the sun during the eclipse while wearing certified eclipse glasses, welding glass (level 14) or other filters. You can look at the sun without the protection ONLY during the two minutes or so when the moon completely blocks out the sun. Only look at the sun without glasses if you live in the area of totality – a narrow strip of the country where the sun will be completely blocked out.For the rest in the area where the sun is only partially blocked out, keep the glasses on. Do not look at the partially blocked sun without them.So what if I do look at the sun without protection?You could, and likely will, damage your retina, leading to vision damage.What if I want to see it, but not go out to look at it?No problem, all the major networks, and cable channels will be carrying the eclipse live. ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, CNN, Fox and other cable outlets have plans to broadcast the progress of the eclipse across the country.NASA will livestream the eclipse starting at 1 p.m. ET. NASA plans views from balloons, satellites, and telescopes. What about taking a photo? Will it damage my iPhone?The eclipse won't damage your phone's camera, according to c/net. C/net’s post explains how to use your iPhone or an Android phone to capture the eclipse.
  • Excitement, traffic build with solar eclipse a day away
    Excitement, traffic build with solar eclipse a day away
    The final countdown to Monday’s solar eclipse is underway. Many people looking for the perfect spot to view the eclipse are passing through Atlanta. More than 7 million people are expected to travel for the eclipse over the next day. Eclipse traffic headed north in Habersham Co. LIVE report at 12p #EclipseOn2 pic.twitter.com/pnbWbmsnZW — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) August 20, 2017 Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach has a live look at the traffic on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Schools are even delaying dismissal for the event. [These schools are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse] Metro Atlanta area drivers are preparing for the extra traffic, with many using the weekend to get into place. Georgia’s Department of Transportation is deploying more HERO units and suspending construction Monday to keep more lanes open. They are treating it like as they would a busy holiday travel day. “I’m hoping there won’t be a lot of traffic but there probably will be. It’s probably going to be rough,” Cindy Sachse said. We spoke to travelers excited to be a part of history. “I’m excited to be in a middle of something that everyone is talking about. It's a subject in every conversation,” Sabrina Damico said. RELATED STORIES: Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know about the big day These schools are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse BEWARE: Doctors warn of fake eclipse glasses Solar eclipse 2017: Make your own 'pinhole projector' 10 common misconceptions about total solar eclipses AAA and GDOT issued driving recommendations for the eclipse: Do not pull over on the interstate or shoulder Exit and find a safe place if needed Do not drive distracted If you are driving, turn on your headlights People across metro Atlanta are still scrambling to find last-minute solar eclipse glasses. On Friday, people waited in line for hours to make sure they had a pair. Sales of counterfeit glasses have been reported across metro Atlanta and the United States. 'Unfortunately when you look at the sun, it is so bright but there are no pain receptors in the back of the eye, so your eyes won’t tell you look away. It's just going to burn without pain,' Dr. Nepa Bhadra said. NASA initially recommended four certified manufacturers but has added to that list of certified eclipse glasses and handheld viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for eye and face protection.   Worried you have FAKE glasses? Look for the ISO symbol. The American Astronomical Soc says the ISO # should read ISO 123-12-2 #EclipseOn2 pic.twitter.com/YxjUl8Rwug — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 20, 2017   As of Friday, however, all of the approved manufacturers were out of stock on their official websites. [Here’s how to make a viewer to safely watch the eclipse] The eclipse will be at its peak at slightly different times across Georgia. People in Rome can expect the peak viewing time at 2:34 p.m. Carrollton can expect it at 2:35 p.m., Atlanta at 2:36 p.m., followed by Gainesville and Athens. [Click here for a full list of peak viewing times for the total solar eclipse] RELATED STORIES: Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know about the big day These schools are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse BEWARE: Doctors warn of fake eclipse glasses Solar eclipse 2017: Make your own 'pinhole projector' 10 common misconceptions about total solar eclipses  
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.