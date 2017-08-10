Nothing screams solar eclipse more than scattered, smothered and covered all-day breakfast at Waffle House, right?

That’s the case for University of Georgia geographer Jerry Shannon, who tweeted out last week that watching eclipses just makes him hungry.

The assistant geography professor and assistant director of the university’s Housing and Demographics Research Center shared a genius eclipse map detailing Waffle House restaurants along the Aug. 21 eclipse path.

Shannon created the map in response to NASA Earth data visualization and cartography lead Joshua Stevens’ subtle jab at the numerous eclipse maps erupting online ahead of the mega celestial event.

JS: "This is the last possible eclipse map possible"



Challenge accepted. pic.twitter.com/GAPdd0miMM — John Nelson (@John_M_Nelson) August 3, 2017

Stevens started the Twitter thread with his own hilarious work of art, mapping out the best spots to catch “Sunsquatch” — “see the eclipse and Bigfoot ... at the same time!”

"There are no more eclipse maps to make"



Challenge accepted. pic.twitter.com/PnFJSXeSiY — Joshua Stevens (@jscarto) August 3, 2017

Waffle House got in on the action, too, and tweeted out a friendly PSA for Bigfoot.

Shannon, who grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Georgia four years ago,said he chose Waffle House in particular because of its “distinct regional identity” in the South.

Using Shannon’s map, which was created with data from Dun and Bradstreet and the NASA Scientific Visualization Studio, we found the Waffle House locations along (or near) Georgia’s eclipse path where locals and visiting neighbors can grub on the good stuff:

OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images A multiple exposure photograph shows the progress of a solar eclipse over Xochicalco, Mexico in 1991. The sequence begins at the upper left.