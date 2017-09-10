Listen Live
cloudy-day
71°
H 74
L 58

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
71°
Mostly Clear
H 74° L 58°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 58°
  • clear-day
    74°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 58°
  • wind-and-rain-day
    66°
    Tomorrow
    Wind and Rain. H 66° L 60°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out
Close

Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out

Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out
Photo Credit: WFTV.com
Residents at the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park are ignoring the mandatory evacuation.

Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out

By: WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  The heavy winds that are predicted with Hurricane Irma have led Orange County officials to issue a mandatory evacuation for people living in manufactured and mobile homes.

Residents at the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park received a robo call from Chief Otto telling them to get out. It's one of at least two messages they'll receive from authorities.

>> Read more trending news 

But some of the residents have decided to stay put.

Read: Hurricane Irma: Utility companies prepare for major power outages

The community is made up of people 55 years old and over. Some are elderly and don't want to leave their home behind. Others said they've survived previous storms and don't think this one will be any different.

>>Hurricane Irma: Live updates

"She was so loud with the bull horn I couldn't understand what she was saying, but you get the idea that she was telling them go get out," resident Bob DeGrilla said.

DeGrilla is staying behind with his cat Bella.

"She's been more clingy lately," DeGrilla said of his cat who can tell something's not right.

>>Hurricane Irma: Curfew information

Across the street, DeGrilla's neighbor Lois, 76, feels the same way.

"I have no worries," said Lois, who did not want to give her last name.

She's planning to ride the storm out with her roommate, Phil Bigden.

When asked if there's a point that she will leave, she said, "No, it will probably be too late if I feel that way."

All three said they've been through a hurricane before.

>>Live Blog: Hurricane Irma brings gusty wind to Florida Keys

"I have a concern, you'd be crazy if you didn't, but I don't have any intentions of leaving," Lois said.

The residents said they're watching Irma closely -- but she's not forcing any of them out of their homes tonight.

Close

Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding Florida after the dangerous storm made landfall Sunday morning in the Keys. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and is on track to wreak the same kind of havoc on Florida. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Irma evacuees stopped at Georgia visitors center unsure where to go
    Irma evacuees stopped at Georgia visitors center unsure where to go
    Just as church services were starting in parts of the country not being mortally threatened by Hurricane Irma, Floridians trickled into the Georgia Visitor Information Center parking lot. The center itself, with its peach-and-pecan-emblazoned fliers, was closed but folks milled about the open bathroom area, using its outlets to charge their phones. Many had left North Florida earlier Sunday morning, short on time and and even shorter on options. Loretta Noahr, 78, and her husband left about 7:15 a.m. from their home in Bushnell, which they’ve never evacuated. Bushnell is a city of a couple thousand residents about 35 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico but much closer to the vast lake system surrounding Orlando. Albany officials: Be inside by 5 p.m. today “This one is one that we thought we could be able to stay home for, but we found out that it could be really, really bad,” she said of their Sunday morning decision. She said they packed up two suitcases and drove north to the visitors center, where her husband was inside shaving. Noahr said they didn’t know where they’d go. “We’re just going to go where we can get gas, go somewhere where it can blow over and then go back home,” she said. More stories from the state line: Irma evacuees flock to Valdosta only to put themselves in storm’s path The Walmart off I-75 near the Georgia-Florida line is very busy With the storm moving west, one Florida man staring hard at a state map on the wall said he might head toward to coast, maybe Jesup because he felt it was far enough inland. Another person had six Siamese cats in crates but nowhere to go. Many Floridians talked of their unfruitful search for a hotel room somewhere, anywhere. Lauren Rhodes, 32, was with friends and family, including children that ranged in ages from 1½ to 12, at the visitors center Sunday morning. The seven of them left Williston, a small Florida city about 10 miles off I-75 between Gainesville and Ocala, about 7 a.m. She said they waited until they were sure of what the storm would do. They packed personal records, canned food and water. “That eye wall, I’m not trying to mess with that,” she said, while rocking a toddler in her arms. Like the AJC on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
  • Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out
    Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out
    The heavy winds that are predicted with Hurricane Irma have led Orange County officials to issue a mandatory evacuation for people living in manufactured and mobile homes. Residents at the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park received a robo call from Chief Otto telling them to get out. It's one of at least two messages they'll receive from authorities. >> Read more trending news  But some of the residents have decided to stay put. Read: Hurricane Irma: Utility companies prepare for major power outages The community is made up of people 55 years old and over. Some are elderly and don't want to leave their home behind. Others said they've survived previous storms and don't think this one will be any different. >>Hurricane Irma: Live updates 'She was so loud with the bull horn I couldn't understand what she was saying, but you get the idea that she was telling them go get out,' resident Bob DeGrilla said. DeGrilla is staying behind with his cat Bella. 'She's been more clingy lately,' DeGrilla said of his cat who can tell something's not right. >>Hurricane Irma: Curfew information Across the street, DeGrilla's neighbor Lois, 76, feels the same way. 'I have no worries,' said Lois, who did not want to give her last name. She's planning to ride the storm out with her roommate, Phil Bigden. When asked if there's a point that she will leave, she said, 'No, it will probably be too late if I feel that way.' All three said they've been through a hurricane before. >>Live Blog: Hurricane Irma brings gusty wind to Florida Keys 'I have a concern, you'd be crazy if you didn't, but I don't have any intentions of leaving,' Lois said. The residents said they're watching Irma closely -- but she's not forcing any of them out of their homes tonight.
  • 2, 000 alligators prepped for Hurricane Irma at Gatorland
    2, 000 alligators prepped for Hurricane Irma at Gatorland
    There are more than 2,000 alligators living in Gatorland, and caretakers have prepped them for the Hurricane Irma’s powerful punch. Mike Hileman, who works at Gatorland in Orlando, told Channel 9 reporter Karla Ray that they were ready for the storm. >>Flock of flamingos seeks shelter at Busch Gardens “The alligators, they’re doing what they do. They’ve been fighting these things for about 65 million years. They don’t really have any preferences,” Hileman said. Hileman said the gators will likely take breaths and sit at the bottom of the lake. Photos: Gators prepped for big storm “We have 6-and 8-foot fences that take care of all the enclosures inside the park, and then there is another 8-foot fence that goes all the way around Gatorland property,” he said. Ray asked whether there was any concern about the possibility of a gator escaping during the storm. >>Hurricane Irma: Live updates  “Even if a tree falls in an enclosure, and an alligator was to come out of the enclosure, we still have all those fences that they would have to navigate through. So, we’re not losing any gators,” Hileman said. Raw Video: Alligators prepped at Gatorland ahead of Irma Hileman said residents shouldn’t worry about their gators roaming around town. “If you see an alligator swimming on the street, it’s not ours,” he said. Gatorland also houses furry creatures, such as raccoons and bobcats. Hileman said those animals will be taken to a secure building. If you lose power, watch WFTV here | You can also watch us on YouTube Live
  • 2 adults hit, 3-month-old killed by teen driver in Cherokee County
    2 adults hit, 3-month-old killed by teen driver in Cherokee County
    The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash in which an infant died and two adults were critically injured Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office said Woodstock police were dispatched to Arnold Mill Road east of Main Street just after 8 a.m. after learning a person had been hit. When police arrived, they found that two adults, Kathy Deming, 61, of Marietta, and Kaitlyn Hunt, 28, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and a 3-month-old Port St. Lucie girl had been hit by a Jeep Patriot driven by a 17-year-old Atlantan. TRENDING STORIES: Schools closing ahead of Hurricane Irma impact in Georgia Tropical Storm Warning issued for parts of Georgia as Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida 10 things to do now before the power goes out The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit was then requested to investigate the accident. Preliminary investigation shows that a group of people were crossing Arnold Mill Road in the area of Woodstock City Park where a concert was being held. Deming, Hunt and the infant, Riley Hunt, were struck by the sport utility vehicle. The three victims were taken to a hospital. Both Deming and Hunt are listed in critical condition with many broken bones and internal injuries, sheriff’s officials said. The infant was later pronounced dead. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing its investigation into the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.
  • Trump readies for first Sept. 11 commemoration as president
    Trump readies for first Sept. 11 commemoration as president
    Donald Trump is preparing for his first commemoration of the 9/11 attacks as president. The White House says Trump and first lady Melania Trump will observe a moment of silence Monday morning in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people killed 16 years ago when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The moment of silence is scheduled for about the time the first airplane struck one of the Twin Towers. Trump also plans to participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence will represent the administration at a ceremony at a memorial near Shanksville.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.