Man with 81 license suspensions arrested in New York
Man with 81 license suspensions arrested in New York

Man with 81 license suspensions arrested in New York
Man with 81 license suspensions arrested in New York

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OAKDALE, N.Y. -  A New York man who has had his driver’s license suspended 81 times was arrested Wednesday, WNBC reported.

Dillon Garcia, 21, of Medford, was pulled over by Suffolk County police after the officer scanned his license plate and saw that his license was suspended.

Garcia was issued summonses for the suspended plate in addition to being charged for driving without a valid license, WABC reported.

The vehicle was impounded, WNBC reported.

 

    Man with 81 license suspensions arrested in New York
    A New York man who has had his driver’s license suspended 81 times was arrested Wednesday, WNBC reported. >> Read more trending news Dillon Garcia, 21, of Medford, was pulled over by Suffolk County police after the officer scanned his license plate and saw that his license was suspended. Garcia was issued summonses for the suspended plate in addition to being charged for driving without a valid license, WABC reported. The vehicle was impounded, WNBC reported.  
  • Touching photo captures woman helping elderly dad watch eclipse
    Touching photo captures woman helping elderly dad watch eclipse
    A Tennessee woman gave her 93-year-old father a perfect view of Tuesday’s total eclipse, tilting his wheelchair so he could view the rare celestial wonder. >> Read more trending news “It was a very special moment, you know. It was way more special than you realized it was going to be,” Hedy Morrison told WKRN.  A touching photograph shows Morrison gazing up at the sky with the wheelchair of her father, Will Roberts, propped in her lap so he can look, too. “He tends to be kind of slumped in his wheelchair, and the only way for him to be able to see it was to tilt him backwards so that he could be looking up at the sky,” Morrison told WKRN. Roberts turned 93 a few days before the eclipse, Morrison said. He had a stroke four years ago and is in hospice. “They have told us we are getting near the end of the journey,” Morrison told WKRN. Morrison and her father have lived next door to one another in Middle Tennessee for 35 years. That’s where their family gathered to stare at the sky. “There were four generations of us watching it there,” Morrison told WKRN. “The rest of them were on the roof and that’s where my daughter Molly captured the picture, was from the roof.” While the stroke has hampered Roberts’ ability to communicate, Morrison said her father enjoyed the moment. “He smiled, and when I’d say, ‘Can you see it?’ he’d say yes, and I’d say, ‘That’s pretty amazing isn’t it?’ and he would kind of nod his head yes,” she told WKRN. “It’s just kind of awe-inspiring is what it is, and, you know, the world is an amazing place.”
  • Flash, bang, and blood: Hiker tells harrowing lightning tale
    Flash, bang, and blood: Hiker tells harrowing lightning tale
    There was no rain, no rumbling, no sign of danger before the blinding flash and deafening bang of a lightning bolt threw Mathias Steinhuber to the ground, tore off his clothes and burned a gaping hole in his shoe. The 31-year-old Austrian teacher, an avid hiker, had just reached the 9,000-foot summit of a Northern California mountain range ahead of his companions when he raised his arms for a picture and was struck in the back of the head. The electricity shot through his body and exited through his foot, and he was too stunned to know what had happened. 'It was like in a dream,' Steinhuber told The Associated Press Thursday. 'I woke up. I had blood everywhere. My clothes were ripped apart. At some distance I heard my girlfriend scream my name. My first conclusion was that I probably fell down the mountain.' He crawled to a ledge and saw his girlfriend and their friend below and wondered, if he'd fallen off a cliff, why was he still above them? That's when he heard the girlfriend, Kathrin Klausner, scream that he was struck by lightning. Steinhuber had cuts and bruises from his fall and a number of burns he described as mostly superficial. The hair on one of his arms was singed when he spoke to the AP at the University of California, Davis Hospital Burn Center in Sacramento. He's struggling to hear through his left ear. He and Klausner, who are from Innsbruck, Austria, were hiking a stretch of the long Pacific Crest Trail as they neared the end of a nearly four-week trip to the United States. He hurried ahead, looking to get an extra workout as he climbed to the top of Tinker Knob, a bare peak near Lake Tahoe with sweeping views of the surrounding Sierra Nevada peaks and forests below. He doesn't remember being struck, only the aftermath, and drifting in and out of consciousness until help arrived. 'He was taking a picture and the next thing I know, I see this white flash, like an explosion,' the couple's friend, Cara Elvidge, told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Fairfield, California. Elvidge and Klausner took shelter and called for help, not knowing if he'd survived. Authorities told the women not to climb up to help, lest they put themselves in danger. A helicopter landed on Tinker Knob, elevation 8,949 feet, and dropped off a paramedic who tended to Steinhuber. He was taken to a hospital in nearby Truckee then flown to the burn center in Sacramento, where he was listed in fair condition late Thursday. Meanwhile, Elvidge and Klausner had to hike out for six long hours without knowing whether Steinhuber would survive or endure debilitating injuries, Klausner said. 'I cannot tell you how thankful I am for just being here, for him to be alive,' Klausner said. 'Seeing him like this is a miracle, and I'm thankful every day for this.' The couple was supposed to return to Innsbruck on Thursday, but they spent the day in the hospital. They're eager to go home but unsure when Steinhuber will be well enough for the lengthy plane ride, he said. 'Somebody told me the odds are higher winning the lottery than getting struck by lightning,' Steinhuber said. 'I would've rather won the lottery.' ___ Rodriguez reported from San Francisco.
  • Hear Taylor Swift’s new song, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’
    Hear Taylor Swift’s new song, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’
    Just before midnight, Taylor Swift dropped her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and the internet promptly exploded. >> Read more trending news A lyric video accompanied the song (the real video will debut on “Good Morning America” on Friday), which is a stylistic shift from the frothy hand claps of “Shake It Off” and staccato melody of “Blank Space.” On her first new material since her Grammy-winning 2014 album, “1989,” Swift and co-producer Joseph Khan have unveiled Vendetta Taylor. “But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time…I got a list of names and yours is in red underlined,” she sneers. While envisioning Swift, 27, as an Atomic Blonde requires some suspension of disbelief, at least give her credit for detouring down another musical path. “Look What You Made Me Do” veers from haunting electro-pop to a slithering high-hat ingrained in the mechanical chorus and never quite feels authentic. But when she remarks, “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh. ‘Cause she’s dead,” in a flippant tone accompanied by a Mean Girl giggle, you’ll at least be amused by the persona Swift has crafted. Swift’s upcoming “Reputation” album, due out Nov. 10, can be pre-ordered on iTunes. Her www.taylorswift.com website also contains a link for fans to register with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which means tour dates are imminent. Regardless of your feelings about Swift, she always succeeds at one thing – creating conversation.
  • Ringside physicians worry about McGregor's safety
    Ringside physicians worry about McGregor's safety
    Saturday’s anticipated bout between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor promises to be a box office smash. However, members of the Association of Ringside Physicians believe that the fight is a mismatch and that McGregor could be in physical danger, The New York Times reported. >> Read more trending news The group  comprises more than 100 ringside doctors with decades of experience in handling major fights. “We were very surprised this bout was even sanctioned and was going to be permitted to carry on,” said Larry Lovelace, a doctor and the president of the organization, which is focused on preserving fighter safety. “The thing I really fear, truly fear, is that somebody’s going to get really hurt in this upcoming fight.”In June, Tim Hague, 34, a mixed martial artist turned boxer, sustained fatal injuries against Adam Braidwood in Edmonton, Alberta. It was Hague’s fourth professional boxing match after competing in 34 MMA fights.While McGregor, 29, compiled a 21-3 record in mixed martial arts, in which the rules allow him to use his feet and wrestle opponents to the ground, the Nevada State Athletic Commission decided that he was simply a premier athlete who belonged in the ring with Mayweather, who is 49-0.“If you’re going to take the position that Conor has never had an amateur or professional fight, then I’m not going to change your mind,” Bob Bennett, the executive director of the commission, told the Times. “If you look at him today versus Floyd Mayweather, Conor is the taller, longer, stronger, more powerful opponent. He’s also a southpaw, which makes it a little more difficult for a conventional fighter. He’s 12 years younger than Floyd.”Hall of Fame referee Richard Steele said he was not sure he would have sanctioned the bout.“Here’s a guy from one sport, challenging the world’s best in his own sport — I really don’t know how it’s going to work,” Steele told the Times. “McGregor can’t kick. He can’t elbow. He can’t do nothing. Nothing that he’s used to doing that makes him a great MMA fighter.”The Nevada boxing commission has a particularly large financial stake in the Mayweather-McGregor bout, the Times reported. The state receives 8 percent of the gross revenue from every ticket sold at a boxing event in Nevada, and the commission gets 25 percent of that amount. According to Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, and Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, more than $60 million in tickets have been sold for the fight, which means Nevada stands to receive in excess of $4.8 million, with the athletic commission’s cut topping $1.2 million. McGregor and Mayweather will wear eight-ounce gloves for their middleweight bout instead of the 10-ounce gloves typically mandated for fighters in the 154-pound weight class.  “I don’t think that’s the commission’s role, to try to affect the fight, or to try to affect ticket sales,” Lovelace told the Times. Bennett denied that the commission was putting its finances ahead of fighter safety. “As a regulator, I take offense to the fact that we’re approving this fight for fiduciary reasons,” he told the Times. “That’s totally unfair, and it’s simply not true.”
  • Changes coming to US protected lands, but details unknown
    Changes coming to US protected lands, but details unknown
    Tribes, ranchers and conservationists know that none of the national monuments ordered reviewed by President Donald Trump will be eliminated, but the changes in store for the sprawling land and sea areas remain a mystery after the administration kept a list of recommendations under wraps. That left people on all sides of the contentious debate clinging to only shreds of information and anxiously waiting for more details. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told The Associated Press that none of the 27 monuments will be rescinded, but he said he would push for boundary changes on a 'handful' and left open the possibility of allowing drilling, mining or other industries on the sites. The White House said only that it received Zinke's recommendations Thursday, a deadline set months ago. But it declined to make them public or offer a timetable for when it would take action. Zinke previously said in a trickle of announcements this summer that no changes would be made at six monuments under review — in Montana, Colorado, Idaho, California, Arizona and Washington — and that Bears Ears on tribal lands in Utah would be downsized. Conservationists and tribal leaders responded with alarm and distrust, demanding the full release of Zinke's recommendations and vowing to challenge attempts to shrink any monuments. Jacqueline Savitz, senior vice president of Oceana, which has been pushing for preservation of five marine monuments included in the review, said that simply saying 'changes' are coming doesn't reveal any real information. 'A change can be a small tweak or near annihilation,' Savitz said. 'The public has a right to know.' Groups that consider the millions of acres designated for protection by President Barack Obama and other past presidents part of a massive federal land grab voiced optimism that Zinke wants to reign in some areas. But they also expressed disappointment that the full report wasn't available. 'It was kind of the unmonumental monument announcement,' said Kathleen Sgamma, of the oil industry trade group Western Energy Alliance. Sgamma's group is among the organizations that hope the review spurs reform of the 1906 Antiquities Act, the law that gives presidents power to unilaterally create national monuments. Zinke said in a short summary report that he found that that the creation of some of the monuments was arbitrary or politically motivated. If Trump adopts Zinke's recommendations, it could ease some of the worst fears of the president's opponents, who warned that vast public lands and marine areas could be stripped of federal protection. But significant reductions in the size of the monuments or changes in what activities are allowed on them could trigger fierce resistance, too, including lawsuits. A tribal coalition that pushed for the creation of the 2,100-square-mile (5,400-sqaure kilometer) Bears Ears monument on sacred tribal land said it is prepared to launch a legal fight against even a slight reduction in its size. 'Our tribes stand together and are willing to go into battle in terms of litigation,' said Davis Filfred, a council delegate for the Navajo Nation council. New England commercial fishing groups say they're hopeful they'll get back rights to fish in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, an area off the coast of New England designated last year for protection by President Obama. Republican Utah state Rep. Mike Noel, who has pushed to rescind the designation of Bears Ears as a monument, said he could live with a rollback of its boundaries. He called that a good compromise that would enable continued tourism while still allowing activities that locals have pursued for generations — logging, livestock grazing and oil and gas drilling. Other sites that might see changes include the Grand Staircase-Escalante monument in the Utah desert, consisting of cliffs, canyons, natural arches and archaeological sites, including rock paintings; Katahdin Woods and Waters, 136 square miles (352 square kilometers) of forest of northern Maine; and Cascade Siskiyou, a 156-square-mile (404-square kilometer) region where three mountain ranges converge in Oregon. The marine monuments encompass more than 340,000 square miles (880,000 square kilometers) and include four sites in the Pacific Ocean and an array of underwater canyons and mountains off New England. Zinke suggested that the same presidential proclamation process used by four presidents over two decades to create the monuments could be used to enact changes. Environmental groups contend the Antiquities Act allows presidents to create national monuments but gives only Congress the power to modify them. Mark Squillace, a law professor at the University of Colorado, said he agrees with that view but noted the dispute has never gone before the courts. Conservative legal scholars have come down on the side of the administration. No president has tried to eliminate a monument, but some have reduced or redrawn the boundaries on 18 occasions, according to the National Park Service. Zinke did not directly answer whether any monuments would be newly opened to energy development, mining and other industries Trump has championed. Zinke, a former Montana congressman, insisted that public access for uses such as hunting, fishing or grazing would be maintained or restored. He also spoke of protecting tribal interests. In the interview, Zinke struck back against conservationists who had warned of impending mass sell-offs of public lands by the Trump administration. 'I've heard this narrative that somehow the land is going to be sold or transferred,' he said. 'That narrative is patently false and shameful. The land was public before and it will be public after.' ___ Brown reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press writers Michael Biesecker contributed from Washington, Felicia Fonseca from Flagstaff, Arizona; and Patrick Whittle from Portland, Maine. ___ Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at www.twitter.com/matthewbrownap
