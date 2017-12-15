A man with a concealed weapon permit fatally shot a would-be robber Thursday evening, according to reports.

A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his back and chest was found in the parking lot near a South Side Target, according to WMAQ. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A silver Nissan was seen leaving the area after shots were fired, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The driver, who was not named, was stopped as he returned to the scene. Police found a semi-automatic gun, a revolver and spent casings in the car.

The 27-year-old driver said he fired the semi-automatic gun after he was approached by the other man, who tried to rob him at gunpoint.

He was returning to the scene to talk to police and was taken into custody.