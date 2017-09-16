Listen Live
cloudy-day
84°
H 85
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
84°
Partly Cloudy
H 85° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 66°
  • clear-night
    66°
    Morning
    Clear. H 86° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Man who lost son to ‘freak accident’ now fighting for own life
Close

Man who lost son to ‘freak accident’ now fighting for own life

Man who lost son to ‘freak accident’ now fighting for own life
Left: Christopher Minor, 37, looked before he accidentally overdosed. Right: For the last month Minor has been a patient at Sycamore Life Center in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Man who lost son to ‘freak accident’ now fighting for own life

By: Journal-News

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -  A Middletown, Ohio, man, who earlier this year lost his 3-year-old son in a freak accident, is now fighting for his life, his family said.

>> Read more trending news

Christopher Minor, 37, apparently overdosed after taking medication he purchased on the street, then was rushed to Atrium Medical Center, his father, Mark Minor said.

For the last month, Minor has been in a coma at Sycamore Life Center in Miamisburg, his father said.

Christopher Minor’s health began to deteriorate after his 3-year-old son, Nicholas, was killed in February when a car accidentally backed over him in the family’s driveway.

After that accident, Christopher Minor, who also was going through a divorce, was prescribed Klonopin to reduce his nerves and anxiety, his father said.

“They were helping,” Mark Minor said of the prescribed medication.

In fact, Christopher Minor, a self-employed painter, had returned to work, his father said.

But Christopher Minor, who lifted weights daily, was taking Klonopin faster than it was prescribed, his father said. When he ran out of medication before his prescription was ready, he purchased Klonopin from drug dealers, his father said.

On Aug. 13, a car pulled up in front of Christopher Minor’s house. He went outside, leaned inside the vehicle and then walked back inside his house, neighbors have said.

Twenty minutes later, Middletown paramedics and police officers were called to the residence. They found Minor slumped over on the couch and nonresponsive, according to the police report.

He was sold “a bad dose of something,” his father said.

A toxicology report from the hospital showed no heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil or cocaine in Minor’s system, his father said. He believes whatever he took on Aug. 13 was synthetic and was meant to harm his son.

“He had problems with people,” his father said.

In one message, someone wrote to Christopher Minor that they would “make you just like your baby,” his father said.

Mark Minor has contacted Middletown detectives but so far there have been no arrests, Lt. Scott Reeve said. 

Minor said his son recently was taken off a ventilator and he uses a feeding tube. The prognosis is poor, his father said.

“He may never get any better,” Mark Minor said.

But right now, the family is putting its faith in God, he said.

“If it’s God’s will, he will get better,” Minor said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Autopsy released after woman dies in Walmart bathroom
    Autopsy released after woman dies in Walmart bathroom
    Investigators have answers in the June death of a Muskogee, Oklahoma, woman whose body was discovered after going unnoticed for several days inside a Walmart bathroom. >> RELATED: Body found in locked Walmart bathroom now identified as 29-year-old woman Employees found Katherine Caraway dead in a Sand Springs Walmart family bathroom in June. Her body sat inside the room for days; employees believed the restroom was out of order.  >> Read more trending news Police reports stated investigators found empty cans of air duster in the woman's car. Matching with that finding, Caraway's body showed signs of difluroethane toxicity. Difluoroethane is often used as an aerosol propellant.  Sand Springs police initially believed no suspicious circumstances were involved. The medical examiner completed the autopsy in September. 
  • Serena Williams’ baby girl flexes tiny biceps in an adorable new photo
    Serena Williams’ baby girl flexes tiny biceps in an adorable new photo
    Two days after sharing the very first picture of her newborn daughter, Serena Williams took to Instagram yet again to show fans a few new photos of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. >> Read more trending news “Biceps,” the proud mom captioned a photo of Alexis wearing a shirt that reads “Strong and Smart like my Mama” on an Instagram account for the child herself. >> RELATED: Serena Williams reveals the name and first images of her baby girl on Instagram In another adorable new snap, Alexis is “thinking about mommy and daddy” while she dozes off in her father’s arms. Williams and Ohanian welcomed their daughter earlier this month after accidentally announcing their pregnancy on Snapchat in April. The couple got engaged in Rome in December, and shared the first photo of their baby girl with fans this week. The new parents are reportedly doing well after a long hospital stay, and the tennis star hopes to return to the court as soon as possible.
  • Mom who rushed to school shooting scene had purse stolen
    Mom who rushed to school shooting scene had purse stolen
    Authorities are searching for a thief who made off with the purse of a parent who rushed to check on her child following the school shooting this week in Washington state. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the thief has racked up more than $36,000 in fraudulent charges. 'Property crimes themselves are typically hard for victims to deal with, especially when identity theft and fraud are involved,' said Deputy Mark Gregory in a news release on Friday. 'But the fact these criminals took advantage of such a tragic situation is particularly heinous.' Authorities say the purse was stolen Wednesday morning as parents converged on Freeman High School in Rockford, where a gunman had opened fire, killing one student and injuring three others. Fifteen-year-old Caleb Sharpe has been arrested in the shooting but has yet to make an appearance in juvenile court. A two-lane road into the town of about 500 people near the Idaho border was clogged as worried parents sped to the school. Some people abandoned their cars on the street to make it to their children, and Gregory said someone 'stole a purse hastily left behind by a worried parent.' Gregory said the fraudulent charges came from cashed checks and stolen credit cards. The sheriff's office released three photos. One showed a woman shopping with sunglasses on top of her head. A second showed a woman dressed in different clothes pushing a cart and wearing a baseball cap with sunglasses on top of the hat. A third photo was a grainy image of a white passenger car in a parking lot.
  • U2 cancels St. Louis concert after Friday night riots
    U2 cancels St. Louis concert after Friday night riots
    U2 decided to cancel a concert planned for tonight in St. Louis after Friday night protests following a former police officer’s acquittal in a shooting death became violent. Former officer Jason Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black.  >> RELATED: Protests erupt after ex-policeman found not guilty in black man’s shooting death Stockley shot and killed Smith following a high-speed chase in 2011, The Associated Press reported. Stockley and his partner tried to corner Smith in a fast-food restaurant parking lot after seeing what they said appeared to be a drug deal. Stockley testified that he saw what he believed was a gun, and his partner yelled “gun!” as Smith backed into the police SUV twice to get away, the AP reported. >> Read more trending news Prosecutors alleged that Stockley, who left the police force in 2013, planted a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him. Stockley denied that and testified that he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase began, and that he felt he was in imminent danger when he opened fire, the AP reported. A group of clergymen warned of unrest ahead of the verdict, should Stockley be found not guilty. What began as a peaceful protest left 10 officers injured, at least one vacant building ablaze, windows at a library smashed and Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home vandalized, according to updates from the city’s police and fire departments and media reports from the scene.  The AP reported that journalists were also injured: “A freelance videographer for The Associated Press said a protester approached him Friday, took his camera and threw it to the ground, breaking the view finder. Later in the day while he was using a different camera, he said he was surrounded by six men who told him to put the camera away or he’d be beaten. “Also Friday, a reporter for KTVI in St. Louis reported that a protester taunted him about the media, drawing a crowd. The reporter described the group as being angry and in his face, and said three water bottles were thrown at him.” Krewson issued a statement Friday afternoon saying she was “appalled at what happened to Smith” and that she was “sobered” at the verdict while urging unity.  “I encourage St. Louisans to show each other compassion, to recognize that we all have different experiences and backgrounds and that we all come to this with real feelings and experiences,” she said. “We are all St. Louisans. We rise and fall together. As Mayor, I will continue my work to create a more equitable community and do everything possible to keep all St. Louisans safe.” A statement regarding the concert: “Live Nation and U2 regrettably announce their St. Louis show scheduled for tonight, September 16, 2017 has been cancelled, a statement from the band said. “We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity. “In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.” Fans who purchased tickets online will receive a refund on the credit card used to order them. Refunds for non-internet purchases will be available starting Monday at 10 a.m. at the point of purchase.
  • The Latest: Rally near White House seeks moves against Putin
    The Latest: Rally near White House seeks moves against Putin
    The Latest on the rallies and protests in Washington on Saturday (all times local): 2:00 p.m. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump are gathering on the Washington Mall for an all-day demonstration and concert dubbed the 'Mother of All Rallies.' By about 1:30 p.m. Saturday roughly 500 people had gathered around the stage near the Washington Monument with organizers expecting thousands to arrive as the day progressed. At one point, the speaker on stage chided the many media members in attendance, inviting them on stage to film the scene and teasing, 'I know you don't like to show large pro-Trump crowds' ___ 12:30 p.m. About two dozen protesters have kicked off a day of diverse demonstrations in the nation's capital with a rally demanding that President Donald Trump take strong action against Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The protesters who gathered in Lafayette Square park across from the White House want Trump to retaliate for Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Some protesters wore T-shirts that said: 'We're not PUTIN up with it!' After the rally, the protesters began marching to the nearby home of the Russian ambassador. A short distance away, a much larger pro-Trump demonstration is starting up on the National Mall. ___ 2:15 a.m. A diverse array of protesters is descending on the nation's capital for what promises to be a raucous day of freedom of expression. Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing. The Washington Mall will hold what organizers are calling 'The Mother of All Rallies' in support of President Donald Trump. A short distance away, anti-Trump demonstrators will gather to demand that Trump take stronger action against Russia in response to Moscow's interference in the 2016 election. And in front of the Lincoln Memorial, thousands of juggalos — supporters of the rap group Insane Clown Posse — will stage a concert and rally to demand that the FBI rescind its classification of juggalos as a 'loosely organized hybrid gang.
  • Child care choices limited for those working outside 9-to-5
    Child care choices limited for those working outside 9-to-5
    Heather Peele is just like any other mom rushing to pick up her child at day care after work. Except, it's 2:30 a.m., and her 6-year-old daughter has been sleeping for hours at a 24-hour child care center near the Las Vegas airport. Parents like Peele, a casino cocktail waitress, who work outside traditional business hours often are lost in the national conversation about access to child care and early education. 'I'm just in survival mode right now,' said Peele, who is thankful she found a safe, clean and affordable facility for her daughter while she works, sometimes until 4 a.m. She pays about $40 a day for 10 hours of care. In many cases, the children of shift workers are cared for by relatives or friends in unofficial capacities. Those without such a support network have few, if any, options. The National Survey of Early Care and Education said in a 2015 report that just 2 percent of the child care centers it surveyed offer child care in the evening. Six percent provide overnight care and 3 percent have weekend hours. 'It's a huge issue. We have an increasingly service-based economy with non-standard hours, that's more heavily concentrated in lower income groups,' said Taryn Morrissey, a child development expert and professor at American University. 'The child care sector hasn't really caught up with the realities of hours parents are working.' Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., proposed legislation Thursday designed to increase access to affordable child care, including for families that work non-traditional hours. Murray called the bill 'a smart investment in our children, our future and our economy,' but its future is far from certain in a Republican-controlled Congress. Child Care Aware of America said that last year at least 65,000 families in 28 states sought child care outside the usual workday. The other states don't keep track, according to Yvette Sanchez Fuentes, deputy chief of public policy and research at the non-profit, which works with state child care referral agencies. 'The systems that we have — day care, Head Start, Pre-K — a lot of that began years and years ago, when we had different needs,' Sanchez Fuentes said. 'Families are changing and communities are changing.' Even in Las Vegas, an entertainment and gambling destination long notorious for blurring the hours of a day, the availability of 24-hour child care is limited. Peele, a 42-year-old single mother, was sent scrambling when the child care center at the MGM Grand casino-hotel property stopped offering 24-hour service. Day care centers at casinos off the Las Vegas Strip also have closed or cut back hours in recent years. In Nevada, about two dozen out of 450 licensed child care centers are open around the clock. 'I was shocked,' Peele said of her few options. 'I know I'm not the only one.' She enrolled her daughter at the McCarran International Child Development Center, adjacent to but unaffiliated with the airport and just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip. The for-profit center opened last year, offering care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for up to 12 hours a day per child. It requires just a day's notice for babies, and two-hour notice for kids up to 12 years old. About half of the caregivers have some sort of college education, primarily two-year associates degrees. Peele's daughter is one of 141 children enrolled. On a recent weekday evening, five caregivers cared for about two dozen children, ranging in age from infants to school-aged. The kids' art adorned the walls, music played in the background and children ran around playing. The children were served a dinner of breaded chicken with potatoes. By about 9 p.m., they had brushed their teeth and changed into pajamas for bedtime. Owner Nicolas Del Balso, 64, who retired to Las Vegas after running day care centers in Canada, said staffing the facility is challenging. Many applicants say they're willing to work odd hours only to insist on a daytime schedule after they're hired. 'The labor market is transient and that affects everything,' he said. 'Your day care is a reflection of your society.' Del Balso said flexibility is critical for the center and its customers. Most day cares that close at a determined time demand promptness, charging by the minute for parents running late. Precyla Escobar, 24, said she's dropped off her 2-year-old son, Zeke, at the McCarran center as early as 4 a.m., and picked him up past 7 p.m. If she has to stay late at the hospital lab where she works. 'I feel like they're my family,' Escobar said. 'It's really hard to find a place that will take care of your kid.' Peele's daughter, Kiina Amado, said she doesn't mind sleeping on a cot alongside a dozen other kids at night. The first-grader and aspiring dentist-dancer said it's hard sometimes to be woken up in the middle of the night to go home. And then there's that other, occasional, problem: 'I forget my pajamas,' Kiina said. ___ Follow Sally Ho at https://twitter.com/_sallyho
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.