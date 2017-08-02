Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 88
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Mostly Cloudy
H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 85° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Man watches thief burglarize his home through phone app
Close

Man watches thief burglarize his home through phone app

Man watches thief burglarize his home through phone app
Photo Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

Man watches thief burglarize his home through phone app

By: Rikki Klaus, WSBTV.com

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -  Police are investigating a home burglary caught on camera in DeKalb County, Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

A couple said a burglar broke down the back door of their home in the Belvedere Park neighborhood last Friday and stole an iMac computer, tablet, mouse and a couple of sweaters.

“It has a lot of my data, a lot of memories as well, but now it’s gone,” homeowner Helny Roblero told WSB-TV.

Roblero said he got a notification on his phone that his security cameras had detected movement. He watched the surveillance video of the burglary live as it happened while he was at work.

He said the security company called him shortly after.

“It’s surreal because you don’t know if you’re dreaming,” he said.

Before the burglar left the house, Roblero said he yelled at him through the surveillance system.

“I told him to, ‘Hey, leave my stuff alone.’ I was really angry,” Roblero said.

Roblero said there were important items on the computer, including projects for his information technology portfolio and his wife’s immigration papers. The couple said they are worried and are having trouble sleeping through the night.

“The peace of mind you usually have in your house, that is gone,” said Roblero’s wife, Rebecca Thuns.

Thuns said if she could tell the burglar anything, she’d tell him to “get a job.”

The couple said they had just moved in a few months ago and hadn’t even finished unpacking. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Sanders says Boy Scout leaders didn't call Trump
    The Latest: Sanders says Boy Scout leaders didn't call Trump
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's claim that Boy Scout leaders praised his recent speech to the group (all times EDT): 4:05 p.m. The White House is acknowledging that top Boy Scout leaders did not call President Donald Trump, as he'd claimed, to praise his politically aggressive speech to the Scouts' national jamboree. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there were no such calls, but 'multiple members of the Boy Scout leadership' approached Trump in person after the speech and 'offered quite powerful compliments.' Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Wednesday, 'I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them.' 'We are unaware of any such call,' the Boy Scouts responded in a statement. The organization specified that neither Boy Scout President Randall Stephenson nor Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh placed such a call. ___ 11 a.m. The Boy Scouts are denying that the head of the youth organization called President Donald Trump to praise his recent, politically aggressive speech to its national jamboree. Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Wednesday, 'I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful.' Politico published the transcript of the interview. The Boy Scouts respond that they are 'unaware of any such call.' The organization specifies that neither of its two top leaders — President Randall Stephenson and Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh — had placed such a call.
  • Chihuahua found hanging by leash taken from owner
    Chihuahua found hanging by leash taken from owner
    An animal cruelty investigation is underway after Winter Garden police officers received video showing a dog hanging by a leash from the roof of a home. >> Read more trending news A man was walking his dogs and recorded the 1-year-old Chihuahua hanging from the home’s front porch. Animal control officers were able to identify the residence and the dog. Orange County Animal Services filed a petition for full custody of the dog on July 28 and the case is scheduled to be heard Aug. 25. The owner told police the dog was having fun. The dog, which animal services calls Hey Man, is doing well at the shelter. The Chihuahua is not available for adoption due to the animal cruelty investigation that's underway.
  • Lawsuit: Girl in wheelchair falls over on school bus; no one helps
    Lawsuit: Girl in wheelchair falls over on school bus; no one helps
    A family is filing a lawsuit against the Fulton County school district after, it says, a girl was hurt on a school bus. The family says the girl was in a wheelchair and was supposed to be restrained on the bus, but she wasn’t. She fell over, and the family says no one helped her for three minutes. She suffered minor injuries. The family wants the video of the incident to bring more attention to the issues for children with disabilities who rely on school transportation. The changes the family wants to see to keep children safe, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:30. TRENDING STORIES: Couple ordered to pay photographer $1 million after dispute over $125 Teen jumps out of plane emergency door in San Francisco Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school   Student w/ special needs falls over in her wheelchair on a Fulton County school bus and no one helps her for 3 minutes, lawsuit alleges. @ 5 pic.twitter.com/DtVnpVKAkO — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) August 2, 2017  
  • Major roadway shutdown in Clayton County after man hit, killed by car
    Major roadway shutdown in Clayton County after man hit, killed by car
  • Elaborate credit card scam at a Duluth movie theater could affect hundreds
    Elaborate credit card scam at a Duluth movie theater could affect hundreds
    Two employees of a movie theater are in jail after police say they were stealing credit card numbers for the last three months. Gwinnett County police say Tiffany Webb, 23, and Ricardo Montanez Blalock, 26, were conducting an elaborate credit card skimming operation at the Studio Movie Grill in Duluth. How police were able to uncover the pair's scheme, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Chick-fil-A restaurant trashed during argument Explosion rocks Minneapolis school, causes partial collapse Couple ordered to pay photographer $1 million after dispute over $125 Authorities are telling anyone who has visited the business during the last three months should check to see if their financial identity has been compromised. Patrons should contact their bank if they see anything suspicious.  
  • Alexis Ohanian guesses sex of baby as fiance Serena Williams approaches due date
    Alexis Ohanian guesses sex of baby as fiance Serena Williams approaches due date
    Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams will be welcoming their new bundle of joy before long. >> Read more trending news On Tuesday night, the father-to-be and Reddit founder appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed he thinks that his fiancée will give birth to a baby girl. The couple has publicly said that they are waiting until the birth to find out the sex. “We’re going to be surprised. I will say this, though: We have our hunches,” Ohanian said. “Obviously, (Williams) won the Australian Open while pregnant ... And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a little girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ only a woman could be strong enough to take on. “If anything, it’s really just reinforced how just amazing and strong and powerful and awesome women are and how useless (men) are during this whole thing. Because it’s like, ‘I can make you a grilled cheese. Does this help?’ We’re worthless!” “This story -- in a way, it’s the greatest nerd-makes-good story in history. You marrying Serena Williams -- it’s pretty unbelievable,” Kimmel said. “When you think about it, she might be the greatest athlete in American history or maybe the history of the world, not just tennis. This is unbelievable that she has chosen to copulate [with you].” Ohanian also said that he has never challenged his tennis champ fiancée to a match. “I was so ignorant when we first met. I had never even watched a match on television. Like, I would change the channel. I was such an arrogant football snob that I changed the channel when tennis was on,” he said. “She’s actually offered to give me lessons. I turned them down. Because I want to be the only person in the world who would ever turn down Serena Williams for tennis lessons, and because I knew there was no benefit to her seeing me be that bad.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.