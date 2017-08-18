If you’re thinking of watching the solar eclipse without the necessary eye gear, think again. One 71-year-old man is issuing a warning after burning one of his eyes more than 50 years ago.

In 1962, Lou Tomososki was excited to witness the eclipse after learning about it from his science teacher.

That afternoon, he stood outside, and looked up with just his right eye. As the moon moved over the sun, he was fascinated. But he didn’t fully realize his eyes were suffering.

"There's no sign," he told InsideEdition.com. "You just squint. You don't feel anything."

On the walk home, he remembered a “little bit of a blurry spot.” But it wasn’t until months later that he found out he’d burned a hole in his retina during an eye doctor appointment. He now has a pinpoint of blindness in one eye.

"The damage was done right then and there,” he said. “The sun is 93 million miles away and look what it can do.”

That’s why he’s doing all he can to spread the message about eye safety for the upcoming celestial event, which will occur on Monday.

According to NASA, during a solar eclipse, you should not look directly at the sun without protection except during the brief totality time.

The only safe way to view the partially eclipsed (or un-eclipsed) sun directly is to wear NASA-approved eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers. Only select manufacturers have certified that their products meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for eye and face protection.

You can snag some online or for free at a few businesses around the area. After all, Tomososki said, "Why would you take a chance with your eyes?"