National
Man trying to ‘scare’ neighborhood kids uses stun gun on 7-year-old, police say
Man trying to ‘scare’ neighborhood kids uses stun gun on 7-year-old, police say
By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KENNER, La.  -  A Louisiana man is charged with battery and cruelty to a juvenile after police say he used a stun gun on a 7-year-old as he chased several children around his neighborhood.

Kevin Alexis, 19, of Kenner, admitted to grabbing the stun gun from the kitchen windowsill of his home and “playing around” with several children, but he denied touching any of them with the weapon, according to a Kenner Police Department news release. He did admit that he turned the stun gun on to scare the children, police said.

The incident came to light Friday night when the mother of the 7-year-old boy saw blisters and burns on her son’s back, the news release said. The boy told his mother that that Alexis had chased him and the other children.

The boy said Alexis turned the weapon on and touched the electrical current flowing between its metal prongs to his back, police officials said.

According to security website ASecureLife.com, most Taser brand stun guns deliver 50,000 volts of electricity. Others are much more powerful, including the Vipertek VTS-989, which delivers 53 million volts, the website said. 

It was not immediately clear how powerful Alexis’ stun gun was. 

Alexis was booked into the Jefferson Parish Detention Center, where he remained on Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bail.  

  • Sessions says US will intervene in campus free speech cases
    Sessions says US will intervene in campus free speech cases
    Decrying what he sees as political correctness run amok on college campuses, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday the Justice Department will ramp up its support for students who sue universities claiming their free speech rights have been violated. The complexity of the free-speech issue was on display as Sessions spoke to an invitation-only crowd at Georgetown University's law school. About 200 protesters gathered outside in university-designated 'free speech zones' and some students complained they were excluded from the Sessions event. Meanwhile, Sessions condemned the NFL players who have been exercising their own freedom of expression by kneeling silently during the national anthem before games. 'These players, with all the assets they have, can express their political views without in effect denigrating the symbols of our nation, a nation that has provided our freedom to speak,' Sessions said during a question-and-answer period. In declaring free speech 'under attack' on college campuses, Sessions dove into an issue that has become a cause celebre for conservatives who argue their voices are being drowned out on college campuses as speeches by right-wing figures have been derailed by protests and threats of violence. Demonstrations erupted this week at the University of California, Berkeley, around a planned four-day conservative event dubbed Free Speech Week, which was suddenly canceled. 'The American university was once the center of academic freedom, a place of robust debate, a forum for the competition of ideas,' Sessions said. 'But it is transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought, a shelter for fragile egos.' As Sessions spoke, the Justice Department announced it would throw its support behind a student who sued Georgia Gwinnett College, arguing his rights were violated when administrators limited where he could preach Christianity on campus. The crowd of invited students, staff and Justice Department employees was mostly friendly. But in at least one row, students sat silently in black with duct tape over their mouths. 'We respect your views no matter what they are,' Sessions said in comments directed at protesters outside. 'We will defend your views and the right to express them in appropriate and effective ways. We celebrate the diversity of opinion.' Sessions hasn't always been a vocal supporter of free expression. As an Alabama senator in 2006, he spoke out against flag burning, which the Supreme Court has ruled is free speech. He spoke then about the need for reasonable 'time, place, and manner' restrictions on speech. 'In my view, the flag of the United States is a unique object, and prohibiting its desecration will not in any fundamental way alter the free expression of ideas in this country,' he said at the time, in support of proposed constitutional amendment outlawing the practice. Ambur Smith, 24, a third-year law student who was protesting outside, said holding a speech about free expression but limiting the audience was 'hypocritical.' 'He should be accountable to everyone in this country, let alone on this campus,' she said. 'It's a blatant contradiction of what it's supposed to be about.' But law professor Randy Barnett, who organized the event at the Justice Department's request, said he invited certain students from his classes because he was looking for an audience that would be civil, not sympathetic. 'We did not screen people for political views,' he later told reporters, adding that the speech was livestreamed so more people could listen. 'If they wanted to do more than listen and if they actually wanted to disrupt the event, then they were not provided with that opportunity.
  • Atlanta councilman wants dramatically reduced punishments for marijuana
    Atlanta councilman wants dramatically reduced punishments for marijuana
    There is a big vote Tuesday to ease punishment for marijuana use in Atlanta. Channel 2’s Sophia Choi spoke with the city council member behind the proposal who said this is a racial issue. “It’s really not about the use, but it’s about who actually is being criminalized for possession,” said Kwanza Hall. The Atlanta city council member said it’s time for the city to decriminalize what he calls a petty crime that targets young black people. We're breaking down the proposal details on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. TRENDING STORIES: Coach at Auburn among 10 charged in fraud, corruption investigation They're back: Here's how to keep stink bugs out of your home Former high-ranking official charged in Atlanta City Hall bribery investigation
  • Accused police impersonator turns out to be federal officer
    Accused police impersonator turns out to be federal officer
    Aside from the blue light mounted in his unmarked SUV and the weapon on his hip, a man recorded during a traffic stop didn’t look like a police officer at all. >> Read more trending news But looks can be deceiving, Georgia authorities learned Tuesday morning. Hours after officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office  asked the public to help identify a “suspected police impersonator,” they issued a retraction and said that the man was, in fact, an officer with a federal agency. “We have positively identified him as a certified law enforcement officer in an off-duty capacity at the time of this incident,” sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley said in a statement.  The name and agency of the officer were not released. The mix-up began about 4 p.m. Monday, when the officer pulled over a citizen in Ball Ground, Georgia. “The citizen who was stopped felt concerned over what he described as an irregular contact,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.  The officer never identified himself or the agency he represented, according to the sheriff’s office. He even backed off once he realized the citizen was recording the encounter. “He was wearing his agency-issued badge,” Kelley said, “but did not have on any other identifying credentials or documentation.” Law enforcement officers generally are “in uniform or will identify themselves to you and advise you of the agency where they work,” she said. The sheriff’s office notified the officer’s immediate supervisor of the traffic stop. “I don’t know what their protocol is,” Kelley said. “It would not be appropriate for one of our own officers to pull someone over and then not identify what agency they work for.” 
  • Senate Republicans admit defeat – for now – on health care, and move on to tax reform
    Senate Republicans admit defeat – for now – on health care, and move on to tax reform
    Unable to squeeze out enough votes for a last-ditch plan to overhaul the Obama health law, Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday announced that they would not force a vote this week on a GOP plan that would block grant money to the states, and allow individual states to determine how best to cover individuals who don’t get health insurance coverage through a job. After a closed door meeting, Republican Senators told reporters that they were not giving up on health care reform, but that it was not going to be approved before a Saturday deadline for action under a special budget process. “We know what we don’t like,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said. “Obamacare is not working – we make that case very effectively.” “But we’ve had a hard time articulating what we are for – until now,” Graham added. 'It took 18 months to pass Obamacare,' Sen. Lindsey Graham says after health care bill fails. 'It's going to take a while to repeal it.' pic.twitter.com/3ferw2PW9x — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2017 “We don’t have the votes,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who had tried his best to cajole and convince GOP Senators to get on board with his plan in recent months. “We’ve made the decision that since we don’t have the votes, we will postpone that vote,” Cassidy said to reporters. “Am I disappointed? Absolutely.” But the decision also helped to take the pressure off individual GOP Senators who had yet to announce their position on the Graham-Cassidy legislation, giving them some wiggle room for any future negotiations, and Republican efforts to change the Obama health law. And it also allows the GOP and the White House to switch gears, and start talking about tax reform – as the outlines of a Republican plan will be unveiled on Wednesday. . @SenateMajLdr, after announcement there will be no vote on health care bill: 'Where we go from here is tax reform.' https://t.co/DD2z0jewXf pic.twitter.com/B57KtvLGcu — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 26, 2017 That video comment from the Senate Majority Leader contains a little bit of Capitol Hill mumbo-jumbo that needs a bit of explanation, as moving to tax reform is not as easy as Republican leaders and the President make it out to be, in terms of getting final House and Senate votes on a tax bill. As with health care, the White House wants to use the process known as “budget reconciliation” to move a tax reform package in coming months, in order to avoid the possibility of a Senate filibuster – that means the House and Senate must approve a budget outline for 2018, known as a ‘budget resolution,’ which would authorize the use of the reconciliation process. So far, the budget resolution seems to be short on votes in the House – where the plan has been on hold since late July, in a dispute among GOP lawmakers over how to force extra savings in future entitlement program spending. So, before the GOP can start work on tax reform, they will need to find the magic formula to get a budget resolution through the House and Senate.
  • Trump misfired on tweet about Iranian missile launch
    Trump misfired on tweet about Iranian missile launch
    When President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Iran had 'just test-fired' a missile, he seemed to know something the rest of the government did not. Turns out, he did not. There was no Iranian ballistic missile launch, three U.S. officials said Tuesday. Iran's Revolutionary Guard had used a military parade on Friday to display its Khoramshahr medium-range ballistic missile, which is capable of reaching Israel and much of the Middle East. That same day, video of the test firing of a Khoramshahr aired on Iranian state TV. The time or location of the test was not mentioned in the report, and it appears that the video footage was from a failed Iranian missile test earlier this year.
  • 2 boys home recovering after gorge fall that killed parents
    2 boys home recovering after gorge fall that killed parents
    Two young boys whose parents died in a fall off a 200-foot (61-meter) cliff during a family hiking trip with them are out of the hospital and are recovering at home. Relatives of 4-year-old Alexander Green and 7-year-old Jacob Green said Tuesday the boys are surrounded by family and friends as they recover from the Aug. 20 accident in the Zoar Valley Gorge, 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Buffalo. Parents William and Amanda Green, of Buffalo, and Alexander fell off the cliff and were found by other hikers at the bottom of the gorge. The parents were dead, and Alexander, who was nearby, was severely injured. Jacob was found injured hours later wandering the gorge floor alone. The Green family, in a statement released by Amanda Green's employer, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, said it wanted to thank people for 'their thoughts, prayers and well wishes.' The statement said the boys, known as Xander and Jake, 'continue to amaze us with their perseverance, and watching them get stronger by the day is nothing short of a miracle.' The Erie County sheriff's office said the Greens were hiking in the rugged Zoar Valley, a popular hiking and kayaking spot. Something went horribly wrong, and the parents and Alexander wound up at the bottom of the cliff, near the banks of Cattaraugus Creek, authorities said. After the Greens were found, a police helicopter crew rescued the younger boy. A police sheriff's detective later found Jacob. It's unclear if Jacob fell along with his parents and younger brother. Jacob suffered a broken right arm and ankle and was released from a Buffalo hospital at the end of August, while Alexander suffered internal injuries and a head injury and was released in mid-September, family spokesman Kyle Rogers said. Sheriff Timothy Howard said the investigation into what happened on the family outing remains open. He said investigators haven't spoken to the boys and 'will only do so when the family and the boys are prepared to speak.' A photo released by the family on Tuesday shows the boys smiling in wheelchairs surrounded by police and emergency mascot characters while attending a community event in the suburb of Orchard Park on Sept. 10.
