An Ohio man is accused of trying to have sex with a 15-year-old boy -- who in reality was an undercover police officer -- by enticing the teen with chicken Alfredo and Sprite.

Albert George Maruna IV, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools and importuning, according to Mahoning County Jail records. Maruna was released from custody Wednesday.

Fox 19 in Cleveland reported that Maruna, a Youngstown State University student, began chatting through an online dating app Dec. 5 with someone he believed to be an underage boy. In reality, he was communicating with an undercover officer.

The Vindicator in Youngstown reported that when the boy’s alleged age came up, Maruna played it off.

“Age is a number, I believe,” Maruna wrote, according to the newspaper. “I don’t believe in age. I’m OK if you (sic) OK with me.”

During the pair’s weeklong communications, Maruna sent the boy explicit messages detailing what he wanted to do with him, the Vindicator reported. He also sent the boy nude photos of himself, including his genitalia.

Austintown police investigators said that the pair agreed to meet for sex on Tuesday, with Maruna promising to bring lubricant, chicken Alfredo and Sprite, Fox 19 said. When Maruna got to Austintown, however, he was met by officers and arrested.

Maruna had an iPhone, a Macbook, three zip drives, a bottle of Astroglide lubricant, Vaseline lotion, two bottles of Sprite and chicken Alfredo in a Tupperware container when he was arrested, the news station reported.

Police officials said that Maruna, when interviewed by detectives, “did not deem having sex with a consenting 15-year-old as wrong,” the Vindicator reported.

He is due in court Jan. 3 for a preliminary hearing.