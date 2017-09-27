Many celebrities and influencers have commented on the “take a knee” NFL controversy, including the daughter of one of the most revered civil rights icons -- Martin Luther King Jr.

NFL players, taking after Colin Kaepernick, have knelt during the national anthem at games to denounce President Donald Trump’s statements about athletes fighting injustices by taking a knee during the song.

King’s daughter, Bernice King, chimed in, comparing her father’s nonviolent demonstrations to those of the NFL players.

"People didn't approve of the way my father protested injustice either; said he was causing trouble, called him an 'outside agitator,'" she wrote.