Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 91
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Chance of T-storms
H 91° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-storms. H 91° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Today
    Chance of T-storms. H 91° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 91° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Man tries abducting 7-year-old girl outside Florida store using a puppy
Close

Man tries abducting 7-year-old girl outside Florida store using a puppy

Man tries abducting 7-year-old girl outside Florida store using a puppy
Dale Collins.Image from Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Man tries abducting 7-year-old girl outside Florida store using a puppy

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

HAINES CITY, Fla. -  A Central Florida man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl into his motor home with a puppy, police said. 

>> Read more trending news

Dale Collins, 63, allegedly approached the girl outside of a Publix supermarket in Haines City, near Lakeland. He asked her, “Where is your dad at?” and added she could see his puppy inside his camper, according to WFTS

Adults noticed Collins talking to the girl, who was at the store for a fundraiser. Collins then fled, but officers stopped him on a highway, WFTS reported. 

Collins, whose last known address was in New York, was charged with attempting to lure/entice a child under the age of 12, according to WFTS.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Student says men robbed him, stole his gun at KSU
    Student says men robbed him, stole his gun at KSU
    Police at Kennesaw State University say a student with a gun was robbed at gunpoint. It happened early Tuesday morning outside the campus residence halls. Police say the student was in the parking area loading his car when the robbers got the drop on him. The crime has students on both sides of the campus carry law sounding off. Kennesaw State University student Calyse Callaway told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen that if it had happened to her, the result would have been the same. 'I don't have a gun. So, if someone came up to me, I wouldn't have a way to get away. Most I could hope for is someone comes out to help me,' Callaway told Petersen. Police say around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, two men pulled guns on a student who was packing up his car. The victim had a gun too, but was forced to hand it over. TRENDING STORIES: Runner in critical condition after hit by police cruiser Investigators close to solving 34-year-old cold case murder Busy McDonald's fails health inspection 'I don't think it'll do you much good if you don't have your weapon out already if you're being attacked or being assaulted,' KSU student Antwan Ward said. Ward told Petersen he isn't a fan of the new campus carry law but admits criminals will be packing either way. The holdup happened at the Austin Residential Complex, outside building 300. Within a couple of hours, campus police sent out an email to alert students and faculty. 'We also have an app that works with the campus police that alerts us too,' student Brianna Taylor said. Callaway said he moved off campus Tuesday, but the move had nothing to do with the robbery. The crime however, is one of the reasons she supports campus carry. 'It's just if all the students are not carrying on campus, and someone just walks in and they have a gun, it's going to be hard to protect yourself,' Callaway said. The victim wasn't hurt. Police say he didn't give them a description of the robbers.
  • Investigators close to solving 34-year-old cold case murder
    Investigators close to solving 34-year-old cold case murder
    It's a case that's haunted one Georgia community for decades and now authorities are close to solving it. Someone killed 23-year-old Timothy Coggins 34 years ago, and investigators tell Channel 2's Richard Elliot that new clues have detectives hopeful they'll solve the cold case. Deputies say they discovered Coggins' body near some power lines along a dusty stretch of Minter Road in Spalding County in 1983. 'It was a horrible death,' Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said. 'It was a torturous death.' Dix says they got new information through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation from someone who he says shed new light on existing evidence and could lead them to several arrests. TRENDING STORIES: Survivors: Truck in deadly immigrant-smuggling incident had 200 people at one point Police officer stable, pedestrian in critical condition after crash Sole survivor, 9, of deadly attack now home with family Mother shares heartbreak over losing son in camp tragedy Because he feels they're close to solving this homicide, the sheriff couldn't release many details, except to say he believes this was a hate crime. 'But the people who did it, they know what it was,' Dix said. 'The people who did this know how he was killed, and those are the people we are coming after.' Elliot said Minter Road looks about the same as it did 34 years ago. It's still a dirt road, and one neighbor who didn't want to go on camera said it did involve power lines, just like one that is there now, but again, it was decades ago and not a lot of people living in the neighborhood now lived there then. They are shocked by the news. 'I think it's horrible,' Renee Underwood said. 'It's sad that that would happen. It's interesting to know about the area. I think, I hope, they find who done it and justice is served, I really do.' Katelynn Thomas lives down the street and wasn't even born at the time. 'Its kind of scary though, but I think they should figure out who did it so that they can have justice and everything,' Thomas said.
  • Boat captain leaps into sea to save crew after capsizing
    Boat captain leaps into sea to save crew after capsizing
    A fishing boat captain jumped into cold, choppy waters to save two of his crew members after their vessel capsized off the Alaska coast. Coast Guard video of one of the rescues shows the captain in an orange life vest swimming to a man struggling to stay afloat and pulling him to an awaiting boat. The agency said the captain of the Grayling leapt into 47-degree water during Monday's ordeal near Raspberry Island, which is about 30 miles west of the Coast Guard station at Kodiak and about 255 miles southwest of Anchorage. A Coast Guard aircrew diverted from a training flight and saw the rescue. Seeing the man jump into the water without hesitation was incredible, said Lt. Kevin Riley, a pilot. 'It is a testament to how tough those fishermen are and how far they will go to help their fellow Alaskans,' Riley said in a news release. Coast Guard Petty Officer Bill Colclough said Tuesday that the captain administered CPR to one of the crew members, who was evacuated for medical treatment. The man survived, he said. A fourth crew member was rescued by another boat. The capsized boat had a skiff, which is used as part of fishing operations. Colclough said the other man rescued by the captain was able to get aboard the skiff and assist the captain. The cause of the capsizing was not immediately known. There were 17 mph winds and 5-foot seas at the time. Names of the crew members were not released.
  • Busy McDonald's fails health inspection
    Busy McDonald's fails health inspection
    A busy fast food restaurant in Coweta County recently dropped from a near-perfect inspection score to a failing one. The McDonald's just off I-85 on Highway 29 had violations that included bugs throughout the restaurant. On July 20, a health inspector found flies throughout the fast food restaurant and many small roaches in the office area, according to the report. Customer Holly Apple expressed her surprise to Channel 2's Carol Sbarge. Apple said that would be a tough condition to work in, much less eat in. TRENDING STORIES: Parents dining with kids limited to 1 alcoholic beverage at restaurant Company implanting microchips in employees 9-year-old girl who survived deadly attack now home with family Another customer, Callie Dorsey, says she had noticed a lot of flies in the restaurant. The Coweta County health inspector gave the McDonald's a score of 58. In addition to the bugs, the inspector noted there was pink mold in the kitchen ice maker. The violations also included fish, crispy chicken and burgers not kept hot enough, as well as dried buildup inside the microwaves. When customers walked into the restaurant Monday, they didn't see the current failing score. The McDonald's still had the old score of 98 from a January inspection posted. Dorsey says it bothers her that the current score is not posted. Sbarge went to that Newnan McDonald's to find out why the current score wasn't posted and what is being done to correct the violations. She called the owner, who wasn't there, and is still waiting for a statement. We'll let you know how the restaurant does on a re-inspection, which will be done in the next week or so.
  • Don't be surprised if city workers are snooping through your recycling bin
    Don't be surprised if city workers are snooping through your recycling bin
    Don't be surprised if you see a city worker going through your recycling bin. Starting this week, workers will be looking into recycling bins along city streets to make sure what's inside isn't contaminated. You may not even realize you're doing it, but authorities said that up to half the recycling bins in some areas have issues. The biggest offender is when homeowners bag up their recycling and then place it in the bin. The second biggest offender is the plastic bags themselves. 'That includes not only the grocery bags, dry cleaning bags, bread bags, wrap from your water and paper towels, which do not get recycled. It actually gets caught up in the equipment at the processor,' Michelle Wiseman, director of Waste Diversion and Outreach, told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach. 'We want it loose and clean, so do not put your recyclables in a bag just put them into the bin.' The snooping is an education effort about what gets recycled and what doesn't in areas with the highest recycling participation, but some of the highest contamination rates. A dozen city workers are walking a different neighborhood each day of the week, and bins with a problem get a tag that says, 'oops,' marked with what the problem is. That way, it won't get picked up. TRENDING STORIES: Sole survivor, 9, of deadly attack now home with family Mother shares heartbreak over losing son in camp tragedy Newborn's parents accused of giving her drugs to cover heroin withdrawal The crews will check the same routes on the same days for a total of eight weeks to see if things get better. Monday is Ansley Park and Tuesday is Grant Park and Peoplestown. The West End will be checked on Wednesday and Collier Heights on Thursday. The city will then track the progress, which gets logged and mapped in a mobile app. The cleaner the stream, the more money goes back to the city to keep costs down, ultimately saving taxpayer dollars. Another money saving goal for the Atlanta is more homes participating in the recycling program.
  • Republicans Collins, Murkowski oppose GOP health vote
    Republicans Collins, Murkowski oppose GOP health vote
    Two Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — broke with their party and opposed the Senate vote to move ahead on a health care overhaul. The votes by the two women drew criticism from President Donald Trump, who said, 'So we had two Republicans that went against us, which is very sad, I think. It's very, very sad for them.' But their actions earned a shout-out from Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, who hailed the votes as 'an act of political courage' that will be remembered by history. Collins, 64, in her fourth term, is a moderate known for working with Democrats. Last year, the lifelong Republican announced she would not vote for Trump for president. Trump 'does not reflect historical Republican values nor the inclusive approach to governing that is critical to healing the divisions in our country,' Collins wrote in an op-ed column in The Washington Post. Collins has consistently opposed the GOP health care bill, saying it would impose deep cuts to Medicaid that would affect 'some of the most vulnerable people in our society,' including disabled children and poor seniors. The GOP bill also would cut money for rural hospitals and nursing homes that already are struggling to serve vulnerable populations, Collins said. 'You can't take more than $700 billion out of the Medicaid program and not think that it's going to have some kind of effect,' she said earlier this month. Murkowski, 60, is in her fourth term representing the nation's largest state and chairs the powerful Senate Energy Committee. Murkowski, whose father served as senator and governor, survived a near-death political experience in 2010 when she lost her party's primary but retained her seat as a write-in candidate. Like Collins, Murkowski has expressed concerns about deep Medicaid cuts in the GOP bill and has called for a bipartisan process to address shortcomings of the current health care law and stabilize individual markets. Alaska and other rural states have seen insurance markets deteriorate under the law, Murkowski said, with premiums increasing by more than 200 percent in some cases. Only one insurer remains on the state's individual market, and Alaska was forced to enact a costly reinsurance program to keep its sole remaining provider from leaving, she said. 'I cannot vote to proceed to repeal the ACA (Affordable Care Act) without reform that allows people the choice they want, the affordability they need and the quality of care they deserve,' Murkowski said. Collins was the target of a jab this week from Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas, who blamed 'some female senators from the Northeast' for blocking the health care legislation. Farenthold said he wished he could challenge them to a duel 'Aaron Burr-style.' A live microphone caught Collins Tuesday as she mocked the heavy-set Farenthold: 'I don't mean to be unkind but he's so unattractive it's unbelievable.' Collins later said she received a handwritten apology from Farenthold, and she accepted. She also offered him an apology.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.