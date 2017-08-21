Listen Live
cloudy-day
88°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
88°
Mostly Clear
H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 90° L 73°
  • clear-day
    90°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Man threatens barking puppy with gun
Close

Man threatens barking puppy with gun

Man threatens barking puppy with gun
The sign at an entrance to DeCoursey Park in Puyallup. City of Puyallup. (Photo: KIRO7.com)

Man threatens barking puppy with gun

By: Patranya Bhoolsuwan, KIRO7.com

PUYALLUP, Wash. -  Puyallup police are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a woman and her puppy in the middle of a local park.

The incident happened in Decoursey Park in downtown Puyallup.

>> Read more trending news

On the Puyallup police Facebook page, it said on Thursday around 12:40 p.m., a man walked up to the woman who was there with her puppy.

After he asked if she knew how to stop her dog from barking, he allegedly pulled out a black or silver handgun and aimed it at the dog.

According to the police, the man pointed his weapon at the dog and threatened to shoot it. He said that his dog was worth $3,000 and that he wasn’t about to let her dog hurt it.

We talked to dog owners at Decoursey Park who said they were shocked by what happened.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Julie Craft. “Somebody with a gun upset because of a puppy is just mind boggling.”

Craft’s friend, Nancy Beck, said this part of Puyallup is generally safe and she’s surprised to hear this news.

“I don’t know what could be going in on someone’s head,” said Beck. “If you are upset just leave.”

Authorities said the suspect took off after the incident and did not fire a shot.

He’s described as a man in his 60s wearing a blue flannel shirt.

The woman and her dog were not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Puyallup police.

Related

8-week-old mauled to death by family dogs
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Eye damage from eclipse can show later: What you need to know
    Eye damage from eclipse can show later: What you need to know
    If you damaged your eyes during the eclipse, it might take a while before you see symptoms. >> Read more trending news The first full solar eclipse to pass over America in 99 years happened this afternoon, and residents across the country came out to watch the event. Those who didn’t use certified eclipse-viewing glasses or alternative methods like a pinhole projector risked injuring their eyes and possible permanent damage. But it might take a while for that damage to show. Dr. B. Ralph Chou, resident of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and a former optometry professor, said that symptoms generally begin 12 hours after viewing the eclipse when people wake up in the morning and notice their vision has been altered. >> Related: Man who claims he lost vision after staring at eclipse issues warning to sky watchers Prior to the eclipse, doctors warned that people should proceed with caution and use proper eye protection when looking up at the sun during the event. Dr. Amina Husain, with Premier Eye Surgeons, said even with protective glasses, it’s not recommended you look too long at the eclipse, WHIO reported. “You can theoretically burn your retina and potentially go blind, and that’s a big complication,” said Husain. Dr. Barry Gridley, who practices at Eye Care Locale in downtown Dayton, Ohio, said even on a regular day, he still sometimes sees patients with damage from looking right at the sun. “Your retina is protein, and heat fries protein and there’s nothing we can do to restore it,” Gridley said.
  • Recent high school graduate, athlete killed in fight, police say
    Recent high school graduate, athlete killed in fight, police say
    A former star athlete at Georgia’s Paulding County High School was shot and killed Friday in a subdivision after a fight, police in Dallas, Georgia, said.  Tommy Lee Robinson, 18, had just left a football game at the school when he went to the Ivy Trace subdivision, Dallas police Capt. Bill Gorman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A fight broke out at a home and Robinson was shot and killed, Gorman confirmed. >> Read more trending news “There were two different groups of young people who have been at odds for a year ... and it came to a head Friday,” Gorman said. Police are still investigating why the two groups were fighting. They do not believe the shooting was gang-related.  Gorman said current and former Paulding County High students between the ages of 16 and 19 were involved in the incident that also injured 18-year-old Timothy Nelson. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at WellStar Paulding Hospital.  Authorities have not identified any suspects.  Surrounded by loved ones at a vigil Sunday, Robinson’s mother, Melinda Lee, said she hopes her son’s shooter comes forward.  “This is the last thing any mother wants to do,” she told WSBTV. “You see it over and over again, and you always hope to God it’s not you.”  Robinson, who played football in high school, graduated in the spring and was headed to college, according to the news station.
  • Georgia drivers clog roads heading home after watching eclipse
    Georgia drivers clog roads heading home after watching eclipse
  • Trump returns to Arizona _ and a chaotic political landscape
    Trump returns to Arizona _ and a chaotic political landscape
    Donald Trump was just a few weeks into his candidacy in 2015 when came to Phoenix for a speech that ended up being a bigger moment in his campaign than most people realized at the time. Trump savaged his critics and the media, vowed to fine Mexico $100,000 for each immigrant entering the country illegally, talked tough on trade, promised to return America to its winning ways and borrowed a line from Richard Nixon in declaring, 'The silent majority is back.' The packed crowd ate it up — the raucous enthusiasm an early sign of the overwhelming support among Trump's base that would help carry him to the presidency. As Trump returns to Arizona on Tuesday in need of another big moment, he will find a place where his agenda and unconventional leadership style have consumed the political landscape and elevated the state's status in the national fight for control of power in Washington in 2018. It was Arizona senator John McCain who cast the vote that derailed Trump's effort to repeal the health care law. The other Arizona senator, Jeff Flake, has become the poster child for Republicans who buck the president's agenda and feel his wrath on Twitter. The president is almost certain to back a GOP challenger to Flake in 2018, complicating Republican efforts to maintain control of the Senate. Trump has also revived the immigration debate and infuriated Latinos here with his talk of pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio over his recent conviction for breaking the law with his signature immigration patrols. The controversy over Civil War monuments has even spilled into Arizona, where the governor has faced repeated calls to take down a handful of Confederate memorials in the state. And an overlooked item in Trump's agenda, school choice, has made education a hot campaign issue in Arizona. With the strong support of Education Secretary Besty DeVos, Arizona passed the nation's most ambitious expansion of vouchers this year, and public school advocates recently submitted more than 100,000 signatures in a petition drive to get the law wiped out on the 2018 ballot. If that isn't enough fuel for a political bonfire, Trump's visit to Arizona will be his first political event since the race-driven violence in Virginia and his divisive comments in the aftermath of the protests. That poses a dilemma for Republicans like Gov. Doug Ducey on whether to take the stage at the Trump rally while running for re-election. Doing so would subject him to attacks from moderates and the left by appearing with the president so soon after Charlottesville and possibly at the same time as the president pardons Arpaio and throws his endorsement behind Flake's challenger. But avoiding the stage could hurt him with the base. Trump would be hard-pressed to find a state where his Republican base is as faithful and vocal as in Arizona, which is a big reason why he came to the state seven times during his campaign and refers to the 'special place' it holds for him. The fierce, non-conformist political spirit evident at Trump rallies here traces its roots to the frontier days and allows hard-fisted politicians like him and Arpaio to thrive. 'The Republican primary base in Arizona is highly partisan, semi-libertarian in the sense that it's against the swamp,' said longtime Republican political strategist Chuck Coughlin. 'We're the 48th state to join. We're still acting like a juvenile. We still act like we're the last one invited to the party which is sort of what Donald Trump is.' The biggest consequence of Trump's unorthodox governing style may be seen in Flake's re-election effort. Flake has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump, taking him to task in pointed jabs in a recent book. Trump has been sending out Tweets signaling his support for far-right former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who is running against Flake in the primary. Other Republicans with less baggage than Ward could also enter the race and complicate things further, making it harder for Republicans to keep the seat in the general election. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is considered the top threat on the Democratic side. 'If the president himself is supporting a challenger to Jeff, it's a serious problem,' said Coughlin, who has been polling voters about the intra-party turmoil that has unsettled the race. Voters like Julie Brown are indicative of the GOP struggle in the Trump administration between the base and establishment. She attended a Trump rally last year and remains steadfast in her support of the president, even after Charlottesville. 'He's not totally polished and everyone tears apart his words, but you'll never have to guess what he's thinking and I like that much better than a politician who just gets up there and buoyantly lies and is bought by lobbyists,' Brown said. 'He's just straightforward, and like I said, it rocks the boat but we need it.' ___ Josh Hoffner is the Southwest News Editor for The Associated Press.
  • Jury awards $417M in lawsuit linking talcum powder to cancer
    Jury awards $417M in lawsuit linking talcum powder to cancer
    A Los Angeles jury on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene. The lawsuit was brought by a California woman, Eva Echeverria, who alleged Johnson & Johnson failed to adequately warn consumers about the potential cancer risks of talcum powder. Echeverria developed ovarian cancer as a 'proximate result of the unreasonably dangerous and defective nature of talcum powder,' Echeverria said in her lawsuit. Echeverria's attorney, Mark Robinson, said his client hoped the verdict would lead Johnson & Johnson to include additional warnings on its products. 'Mrs. Echeverria is dying from this ovarian cancer and she said to me all she wanted to do was to help the other women throughout the whole country who have ovarian cancer for using Johnson & Johnson for 20 and 30 years,' Robinson said. 'She really didn't want sympathy,' he added. 'She just wanted to get a message out to help these other women.' Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman Carol Goodrich said in a statement that the company will appeal the jury's decision. She says while the company sympathizes with those impacted by ovarian cancer, she says science supports the safety of Johnson's baby powder. A St. Louis, Missouri jury in May awarded $110.5 million to a Virginia woman who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She had blamed her illness on her use for more than 40 years of the company's talcum powder-containing products. Besides that case, three other jury trials in St. Louis reached similar outcomes last year — issuing awards of $72 million, $70.1 million and $55 million, for a combined total of $307.6 million. Goodrich said the company is preparing for additional trials in the U.S. and will continue to defend the product's safety. ___ Associated Press writer Amanda Lee Myers in Los Angeles contributed to this report. ___ Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1.
  • Man threatens barking puppy with gun
    Man threatens barking puppy with gun
    Puyallup police are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a woman and her puppy in the middle of a local park. The incident happened in Decoursey Park in downtown Puyallup. >> Read more trending news On the Puyallup police Facebook page, it said on Thursday around 12:40 p.m., a man walked up to the woman who was there with her puppy. After he asked if she knew how to stop her dog from barking, he allegedly pulled out a black or silver handgun and aimed it at the dog. According to the police, the man pointed his weapon at the dog and threatened to shoot it. He said that his dog was worth $3,000 and that he wasn’t about to let her dog hurt it. We talked to dog owners at Decoursey Park who said they were shocked by what happened. “It’s ridiculous,” said Julie Craft. “Somebody with a gun upset because of a puppy is just mind boggling.” Craft’s friend, Nancy Beck, said this part of Puyallup is generally safe and she’s surprised to hear this news. “I don’t know what could be going in on someone’s head,” said Beck. “If you are upset just leave.” Authorities said the suspect took off after the incident and did not fire a shot. He’s described as a man in his 60s wearing a blue flannel shirt. The woman and her dog were not hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Puyallup police.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.