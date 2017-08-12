Listen Live
National
Man suffers third-degree burns after falling into molten metal
Man suffers third-degree burns after falling into molten metal

Man suffers third-degree burns after falling into molten metal
Man suffers third-degree burns after falling into molten metal

By: Dayton Daily News

A man is recovering after his foot was severely burned in a vat of molten metal at Honda Transmissions Manufacturing in Logan County Friday night, Indian Lake Emergency Medical Services dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said the man was attempting to change a filter in a machine around 8:10 p.m. when his foot slipped and landed in the molten metal. 

The man was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with third-degree burns to his foot and part of his leg. 

Police were not sent to the scene, according to dispatchers said, and the man's identity and age remain unknown at this time.

News

  Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  Ryan Howard agrees to minor league deal with Rockies
    Ryan Howard agrees to minor league deal with Rockies
    The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman Ryan Howard, who will report to Triple-A Albuquerque. Ryan, 37, hasn't played in the majors this season but could be a September call-up if he shows some power at the plate. He would be eligible for the postseason roster if the Rockies qualify for the playoffs. Howard hit 382 home runs for the Phillies in 13 seasons, became a free agent and signed a minor league contract with Atlanta. He was released by the Braves after he hit .184 in 11 games at Triple-A. Howard was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2005 and MVP in 2006, and he led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title. He tore an Achilles tendon when he grounded out for the final out of the 2011 NL Division Series loss to St. Louis. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  Local civil rights groups march to condemn violence in Charlottesville
    Local civil rights groups march to condemn violence in Charlottesville
  2 dead in Charlottesville helicopter crash
    2 dead in Charlottesville helicopter crash
    A state police helicopter crashed Saturday near a golf course in the Virginia woods, killing two people on board. >> Read more trending news The Federal Aviation Authority and Virginia State Police confirmed the 4:50 p.m. crash near the Birdwood Golf Course. The cause of the crash in under investigation. No one on the ground was injured. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
  Reactions to Trump's statement on violence in Virginia
    Reactions to Trump's statement on violence in Virginia
    His comments drew swift reactions. Democrats and some Republicans called on him to specifically denounce white supremacy and racially motivated hate by name. Vice President Mike Pence supported the president's speech. A white supremacist website praised the comments. What Trump said: 'We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,' Trump said. 'It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long, long time.' What others are saying: — 'I'm not going to make any bones about it. I place the blame for a lot of what you're seeing in American today right at the doorstep of the White House and the people around the president.' — Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer, a Democrat. — 'Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.' — Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., on Twitter. — 'Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists' — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Twitter. — '@POTUS needs to speak out against the poisonous resurgence of white supremacy. There are not 'many sides' here, just right and wrong.' - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Twitter. — 'As @POTUS Trump said, 'We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation... & true affection for each other.' #Charlottesville' — Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter. — 'Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy.' — Former President Bill Clinton on Twitter. — 'The violence, chaos, and apparent loss of life in Charlottesville is not the fault of 'many sides.' It is racists and white supremacists.' — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat. — 'We reject the racism and violence of white nationalists like the ones acting out in Charlottesville. Everyone in leadership must speak out.' — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican and Trump supporter. — 'We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home. -OGH' — Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, on Twitter. — 'We must ALL condemn domestic terror & stand together against racism, hate and evils that if left unchecked will tear us apart #Charlottesville — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Twitter. — 'White supremacists, Neo-Nazis and anti-Semites are the antithesis of our American values. There are no other 'sides' to hatred and bigotry.' — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., on Twitter. — 'Trump comments were good. He didn't attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us. ... No condemnation at all. When asked to condemn, he just walked out of the room. Really, really good. God bless him.' — Daily Stormer, a white supremacist website promoting the Charlottesville demonstration as part of its Summer of Hate edition.
