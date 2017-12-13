Man stuns fellow drivers by stripping naked, jumping on cars

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield took home the Heisman Trophy Saturday, crowning him as the best player in college football for the 2017 season. Mayfield’s coronation sets up a rare occasion for Georgia when it faces him Jan. 1, 2018, in the Rose Bowl. Since 1966, Georgia has faced nine Heisman winners in the same season they won the trophy. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. So how has Georgia fared against Heisman winners over the last half-century? Here’s the rundown on the nine times Georgia faced men who struck the pose: Steve Spurrier, Florida, 1966 This was the game that fueled decades-long animosity by Spurrier toward Georgia. The Gators went 9-2 and lost the SEC that season thanks to a 27-10 defeat at the hands of Georgia. The Bulldogs stayed in Spurrier’s face all game and held him to just 133 yards through the air while completing 55 percent of his passes. Pat Sullivan, Auburn, 1971 Auburn improved to 9-0 with a 35-20 win over UGA in Athens, thanks in no small part to Sullivan. The Auburn QB completed 14-of-24 passes for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns. But that would be the high point for this Tigers team, which lost to Alabama and Oklahoma in the final two games of the season to finish 9-2. Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh, 1976 This is the only time Georgia faced the Heisman winner after he was crowned. Georgia faced Pittsburgh and Dorsett, the 1976 Heisman winner, in the 1977 Sugar Bowl. Dorsett ran for 202 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh won 27-3 and claimed the national title. George Rogers, South Carolina, 1980 The 13-10 Georgia win at Sanford is arguably the greatest running back duel in college football history, pitting South Carolina’s eventual Heisman winner, Rogers, vs. Georgia’s, Herschel Walker. Walker was the better of the two on the day, rushing for 219 yards compared to 168 from Rogers. And while Rogers won the Heisman in 1980, Georgia won the national title. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Bo Jackson, Auburn, 1985 Auburn didn’t have a great year in 1985, going just 8-4 and finishing sixth in the SEC. But one of those wins was a 24-10 victory over Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Jackson ran the ball 19 times for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. He finished his time at Auburn with 377 career yards against Georgia. Danny Wuerffel, Florida, 1996 Georgia suffered a 47-7 drubbing by Florida in the annual trip to Jacksonville. Wuerffel passed for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns, giving his Heisman campaign a boost heading into the final stretch of the season. The Gators went on to win the national title. Tim Tebow, Florida, 2007 The next time Georgia faced a Heisman winner, it was a much happier time in Jacksonville. This win included the infamous “Gator Stomp,” which Georgia won 42-30. Tebow went on to claim the Heisman, but he didn’t have enough to will the Gators to victory that day, passing for 236 and a touchdown while rushing 13 times for minus-15 yards. Cam Newton Auburn, 2010 Georgia lost 49-31 to eventual national champion Auburn. Newton was exceptional in his lone game against Georgia, passing for 148 yards, rushing for 151 yards and combining for 4 total touchdowns. Derrick Henry, Alabama, 2015 There’s an argument to be made that Georgia is in the College Football Playoff right now because of this loss to Bama. It was the game that most soured Georgia fans on Mark Richt, leading to his firing at the end of the season and the hiring of Kirby Smart. But at the time, Smart was with Henry, laying a beatdown on Georgia on a rainy day at Sanford Stadium. Henry rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown in the 38-10 win over the Bulldogs. This article was written by DawgNation.