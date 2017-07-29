Man stabbed in throat during fight at Cincinnati Zoo, police say

A man was stabbed in the throat during an altercation with two other men Sunday at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

The other two men left the zoo after the stabbing, which happened around 4 p.m., zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley told WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

The zoo announced on its website that it was expecting “extremely large crowds” because of the great weather and a special promotion where members receive hippo bath mats.

Cincinnati police Sgt. Eric Franz said investigators have several descriptions of the suspects, but they still are working on getting a solid description.

“Right now, there are too many ... They are interviewing all the witnesses," Franz told WCPO. "It’s going to take a brief period to get a good, accurate description."

The investigation is ongoing, Franz said.

The stabbing victim has serious injuries but they are not life-threatening, Franz said.

The zoo will not close, and there is no danger to the public, Franz told the TV station.