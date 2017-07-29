Listen Live
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

National
Man stabbed in throat during fight at Cincinnati Zoo, police say
Man stabbed in throat during fight at Cincinnati Zoo, police say

Man stabbed in throat during fight at Cincinnati Zoo, police say
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Man stabbed in throat during fight at Cincinnati Zoo, police say

By: Dayton Daily News

By: Dayton Daily News

CINCINNATI -  A man was stabbed in the throat during an altercation with two other men Sunday at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

The other two men left the zoo after the stabbing, which happened around 4 p.m., zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley told WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

The zoo announced on its website that it was expecting “extremely large crowds” because of the great weather and a special promotion where members receive hippo bath mats.

Cincinnati police Sgt. Eric Franz said investigators have several descriptions of the suspects, but they still are working on getting a solid description.

“Right now, there are too many ... They are interviewing all the witnesses," Franz told WCPO. "It’s going to take a brief period to get a good, accurate description."

The investigation is ongoing, Franz said.

The stabbing victim has serious injuries but they are not life-threatening, Franz said. 

The zoo will not close, and there is no danger to the public, Franz told the TV station.

News

    A man was stabbed in the throat during an altercation with two other men Sunday at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. The other two men left the zoo after the stabbing, which happened around 4 p.m., zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley told WCPO-TV in Cincinnati. The zoo announced on its website that it was expecting "extremely large crowds" because of the great weather and a special promotion where members receive hippo bath mats. Cincinnati police Sgt. Eric Franz said investigators have several descriptions of the suspects, but they still are working on getting a solid description. "Right now, there are too many ... They are interviewing all the witnesses,' Franz told WCPO. 'It's going to take a brief period to get a good, accurate description.' The investigation is ongoing, Franz said. The stabbing victim has serious injuries but they are not life-threatening, Franz said.  The zoo will not close, and there is no danger to the public, Franz told the TV station.
