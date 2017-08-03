Editor’s note: This story took place in July 2015.



An east Texas man trying to rid his yard of an armadillo ended up needing his jaw wired shut after a bullet ricocheted off of the animal’s shell and struck him in the face.

KLTV in Tyler reported that the unidentified man told Cass County sheriff’s deputies he fired several shots at the animal, when one of the shots ricocheted back and struck him instead. The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. Thursday in Marietta, which is located about 40 miles southwest of Texarkana.

The bullet struck the man in the jaw, Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe told Reuters.

“His wife was in the house. He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo,” Rowe said.

The injured man was airlifted to a hospital, where his broken jaw was wired shut, Rowe said.

It was not clear if the armadillo was injured. Rowe said deputies did not find the animal.